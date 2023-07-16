Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euronext: Attractive Valuation, Buy Again.

Jul. 16, 2023 9:38 AM ETEuronext N.V. (EUXTF)ERNXY2 Comments
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • There is supportive news from the EU legislators, and we also like the positive H1 delta between IPO and delistings.
  • We appreciate that trading volume is easing on a monthly basis.
  • Euronext appears attractive, as it trades at a 40% discount on a P/E basis vs. its peers group. We confirm our buy rating.
Close-up of woman trading stock online on mobile phone

Luis Alvarez

Since our last update, "Euronext Continues To Deleverage," the company stock price declined by an additional 10% (OTCPK:EUXTF). Today, we are not providing a buy case recap; however, we would like to focus on a few positive, positive catalysts that might

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.2K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EUXTF, ERNXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Nietzsche512 profile picture
Nietzsche512
Today, 10:09 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
I rully agreed with you analysis. There is little value left in todays market. I do believe, you can find it in ENX. I bought more ENX already last week.
M
McGunther
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (35)
Excellent write up. Will increase my position further. Thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.