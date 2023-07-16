Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 16

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 7/26 8/17 0.38 0.41 7.89% 1.39% 30 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 8/24 9/7 1.57 1.68 7.01% 2.66% 18 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 8/17 9/18 1.005 1.025 1.99% 4.41% 19 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 7/28 8/14 0.49 0.5 2.04% 7.54% 26 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 7/26 8/15 0.59 0.71 20.34% 1.52% 14 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 7/28 8/15 0.55 0.565 2.73% 5.24% 34 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 8/18 9/15 0.62 0.71 14.52% 3.22% 19 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 8/17 9/1 1.02 1.06 3.92% 2.86% 26 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 17 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/3 1.65 560.34 1.18% 7 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jul 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/18 1.3 255.62 2.03% 30 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 8/3 0.205 70.68 1.16% 54 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 8/15 0.48 76.44 2.51% 60 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7/31 0.08 13.58 7.07% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/31 0.0462 16.61 3.34% 9 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 8/15 0.9407 150.05 2.51% 67 Pentair plc (PNR) 8/4 0.22 65.87 1.34% 47 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/25 0.9 126.83 2.84% 18 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.375 172.19 0.87% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jul 20 (Ex-Div 7/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 7/31 0.1625 12.66 5.13% 11 Click to enlarge

Friday Jul 21 (Ex-Div 7/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 8/15 0.77 75.47 4.08% 11 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 8/7 0.46 51.24 3.59% 12 Click to enlarge

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/18 0.44 3.3% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/20 1.19 2.3% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 7/20 0.21 6.9% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 7/20 0.21 3.7% FMC Corporation (FMC) 7/20 0.58 2.4% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/20 0.35 5.6% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 7/20 0.33 4.1% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/18 0.4 3.0% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 7/21 0.16 6.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.78 0.6% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 7/24 0.39 1.8% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/21 0.36 3.5% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 7/21 0.374 3.5% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/21 0.375 1.2% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 7/24 0.6825 0.6% Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 7/24 0.06 4.7% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7/19 0.1 1.8% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/21 0.45 1.7% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/20 0.35 4.1% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 7/20 0.52 3.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.