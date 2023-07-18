Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Omega Healthcare Has Been Heating Up, And The Dividend Keep Coming

Summary

  • Omega Healthcare Investors shares have appreciated by 20.52% through Q1 earnings, trading at $32.22, pushing the dividend yield from 10.46% to 8.32%.
  • I've seen a 71.42% appreciation on initial investments in OHI due to dividend reinvesting, demonstrating the power of compounding.
  • OHI is expected to deliver on bringing the FAD ratio under 100% in 2023, with a normalized FAD dividend payout ratio in the high 80s to low 90s predicted.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) have been a battleground since the pandemic started. Before the pandemic, OHI was establishing a new normal above the $40 level, then when the pandemic hit, shares fell into the mid-teens. Long-term care and Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) faced

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OHI, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
kedzie114
Today, 9:34 AM
Thanks for the article. Long OHI through thick and thin since 2014. Great mgt. team.
J
Jennev98
Today, 9:52 AM
@kedzie114 I’ve been with OHI even longer and like you she has treated me well too. Staying long and loving it.
