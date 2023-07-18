PM Images

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) have been a battleground since the pandemic started. Before the pandemic, OHI was establishing a new normal above the $40 level, then when the pandemic hit, shares fell into the mid-teens. Long-term care and Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) faced severe challenges, and OHI is still working with its operators on restructuring their leases. In 2021 it looked like OHI would get back to the pre-pandemic trend, but the operating landscape had a different idea. Shares were stuck in a battle, moving in and out of the $30 range, and in March of 2023, shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.61. Since then, OHI has appreciated through Q1 earnings by 20.52% and is trading for $32.22. This has pushed the dividend yield from 10.46% at its 52-week low to 8.32%. I have stuck with OHI through thick and thin, as I have acquired additional shares by reinvesting the dividends at various price points. I am very interested to see what the commentary is during the Q2 2023 conference call, and if the situation continues to improve, I feel that shares of OHI will breach the $35 level in 2023.

A real-life example of how reinvesting dividends can turn a lackluster stock into a solid investment

As investors, the odds are not on our side for consistently picking multi-baggers. For many, investing in an S&P 500 index fund will do the trick and save time researching individual companies. OHI's price action over the long term isn't enticing compared to the capital appreciation big tech has generated, but it can still be a worthwhile investment, depending on your situation and how you view things. If you have read my other articles, I am invested in many companies, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META). OHI was one of the first REITs I invested in in the fall of 2017, and while shares have appreciated by 7.72% compared to my average out-of-pocket cost, I am up much more due to dividend reinvesting. Here is a real-life example of how my first purchases of OHI have done; these are real numbers, and I am showing this to illustrate what has happened on my initial investments.

I originally purchased 100 shares of OHI in the fall of 2017 and another 63 shares in the winter of 2018. I have kept this investment separate from my other buys to track its performance accurately. My out-of-pocket cost was $4,875.37, placing my average price per share at $29.91. If you purchased AMZN shares at the beginning of 2018, shares traded for $78.77 on a split-adjusted basis, and you would be up 70.98% on your investment as shares are now trading for $134.68. This is significantly larger than the 7.72% appreciation on my average out-of-pocket cost for my shares of OHI, but AMZN doesn't pay a dividend, so that needs to be factored in as its part of the investment.

I am into this portion of my overall investment in OHI for $4,875.37. Over the past 5 ½ years, I have collected $3,084.50 in dividend income from 23 dividends, which is 63.27% of my initial cost basis. I received The first dividend before dollar cost averaging, so it was a bit lower than my second one. Since winter 2018, my quarterly dividend payment has increased by 54.79% over 21 dividends. OHI has not increased its annual dividend since Q4 of 2019, yet my average quarterly dividend payment has increased by 2.1% over the past 21 dividends.

I started with 163 shares out of pocket, and the share count in this batch has grown by 59.12% to 259.38 shares. In 2018, OHI paid a dividend of $2.64, so my projected dividend income was $430.32 prior to future reinvestments. Today the projected dividend income has increased by 61.54% as I am not projected to generate $695.14 in annual dividends.

When I include the dividend income that has been reinvested, my initial investments in OHI have appreciated by 71.42%. This is an average annualized appreciation rate of 12.98% over the past 5 ½ years. Without the dividend portion of OHI, my investment would have only appreciated by 7.72%. Reinvesting the dividends can become a powerful tool, and in this situation, they have increased QoQ without adding additional capital.

I will model out what the quarterly dividend income could grow into over the next 5-years but on the following assumptions. I will assume that OHI holds the dividend at its current level and that my average quarterly dividend growth will remain 2.1% based on the past 21 quarterly dividend income increases.

Based on these assumptions, my quarterly dividend income would grow by another $51.54% and generate $256.10 of income in Q2 of 2028. TTM dividend income generated would amount to $993.24, compared to my current level of $656.52. The overall investment would generate an additional $4,234.62 in dividend income over the next 5-years, which is 86.86% of my initial out-of-pocket cost. My original investment of $4,875.37 would end up generating $7,319.11 of dividend income.

This is why I love dividend investing. Unlike investing in GOOGL or AMZN, I can allocate capital and benefit from the powers of compounding continuously increasing the income my investments generate, granted management doesn't conduct a dividend cut. Management has held the dividend steady through the pandemic, and while we haven't seen an increase, the dividend is large enough that investors such as myself have benefited from the powers of compounding. This theory and model is applicable to any dividend-paying stock, as long as the dividend doesn't go down. This is why I like investing in companies with solid dividend track records, but that doesn't mean a cut won't occur. Recently Intel Corporation (INTC) cut the quarterly dividend by -65.75%, so even great companies sometimes have to make difficult decisions. Take 3M (MMM), based on the settlement, there is certainly a chance that management will reduce the dividend. Dividend investing isn't a perfect science, but I love generating income from my investments, and I do the homework I need to allocate capital toward companies. If you are interested in growing the amount of income your capital generates, my suggestion is to do research on dividend investing and figure out a strategy that works for you.

Q2 earnings are around the corner and OHI could extend its current run

OHI earnings are 2 weeks away as they are set to report on 8/2/23 post-market. I can't predict the future, but OHI has made a lot of progress working with its operators and still, to this day, hasn't needed to reduce the dividend. OHI is operating a triple net lease (NNN) REIT that specializes in long-term care and SNFs. I love NNN REITs because it requires the tenant to pay all of the expenses on the property in addition to the negotiated rent. The NNN obligations include maintenance, real estate taxes, and even insurance. OHI has 97% of its revenue tied to master leases, with 95% of its revenue tied to fixed-rate escalators at an average of 2.3%.

In Q1, OHI delivered a beat on FFO as it generated $0.66 per share compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62, and its FAD was $0.60, which they had projected. The aspect that OHI needs to deliver on is bringing the FAD ratio under 100% in 2023. OHI has been very transparent, but now is the time to deliver. Bob Stephenson, OHI's CFO, outlined that OHI would return to a FAD dividend payout ratio of under 100% in Q3 of 2023 and that a normalized FAD dividend payout ratio in the high 80s to low 90s would occur in 2024.

Some of the highlights in 2023 have been the following:

OHI completed $276 million in new investments

OHI acquired six care homes in the U.K.

OHI entered into a master lease agreement for these facilities with an annual cash yield of 8.0%, with 2.5% annual escalators.

OHI allocated $219 million in Real Estate and Loan Investments while making a $14 million real estate acquisition

OHI loaned $104.6 million to an operator to purchase 13 additional West Virginia SNFs at a 12% rate.

OHI sold one SNF in West Virginia for $13.8 million and leased it to an existing operator tied to a master lease with initial annual cash yields of 9.5% and 2.5% annual escalators.

OHI acquired one SNF in West Virginia for $13.8 million and leased it to an existing operator tied to a master lease with an annual cash yield of 10%, with 2.5% annual escalators.

For OHI to grind its way higher, I feel we need to see how these investments are contributing to OHI's FFO, and FAD. We will also need to see additional positive progress on restricting efforts with its current operators. We're certainly not out of the woods, and shares may retrace, but this is a critical earnings report, and if management has made further progress, I expect shares to continue moving higher.

Conclusion

Through thick and thin, I have stuck by OHI; over the years, it has treated me well. This is an income investment, first and foremost, for me. I have collected 63.27% of my original investment in income, my initial share count has increased by 59.13%, and my projected annual dividend income has increased by 61.54% over the years. My total investment has appreciated by 71.42%, a 12.98% annualized rate from my purchases in this batch. Management has been clear that they will get the FAD level below 100% in Q3, and in 2024 investors can expect FAD to be in the high 80s to low 90s. As long as management delivers, I don't see the dividend being impacted, and we could even see a dividend increase in 2024 or 2025. I think there is a long-term opportunity for shares of OHI to appreciate and continue to generate large amounts of income for investors. I will be looking forward to the earnings call and listening to the commentary.