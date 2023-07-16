Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FGB: Basket Of BDCs At A Discount

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund has 93% of its fund invested in BDCs, which have been benefiting from rising interest rates.
  • FGB offers a potential opportunity with its own double-digit discount, with its largest holdings invested in top-tier BDCs like Hercules Capital and Main Street Capital.
  • FGB should be starting to see the benefit from the underlying BDCs as they ramp up their own dividends to investors, which should improve distribution coverage for FGB's payout.
Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Business development companies ("BDCs") have been enjoying strong and growing investment income as rates have risen higher. The traditional BDC, in general, carries a portfolio of loans that are primarily based on floating rates. At the

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.06K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

retir early profile picture
retir early
Today, 11:25 AM
Premium
Comments (61)
Negative 9.63% over 5 years including Dividend. I think i would avoid.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:27 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.19K)
@retir early thank you for sharing! This would be a more tactical play, not a buy-and-hold.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (10.24K)
Price was 17% lower at the end of May right after the Qtr payout, shouldn't we wait for a drop ? Plenty of time before the next payout due around the end of Aug. Also, if we own many of the top holdings in the portfolio, would it make sense to buy this and sell one or more of the others? Thank you Nick
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.19K)
@Eileen Dover thank you for sharing your thoughts! That could be one way to play it, to wait for a drop. As far as having overlap, it could still be considered a way to play it through the discount contraction potential, in my opinion.
b
bosox7
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (45)
I'd rather own BDCs directly.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:14 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.19K)
@bosox7 thank you for sharing. I own several as well. This would be a more tactical play and not necessarily long term.
B
Be A Man
Today, 10:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.84K)
One issue is that it is a very small fund of only $55m with daily low trade volume. I also see on one website that some of its distribution is ROC, why is that? The distribution itself is slightly less than 10%. Thought it would be higher. And if at such a good discount why does its seem stuck at 13% snd not close?
c4dancer profile picture
c4dancer
Today, 11:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.03K)
@Be A Man Thinly traded is a good thing for someone who likes to accumulate through stink bids.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 11:17 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.19K)
@Be A Man indeed. Thank you for your thoughts! The fund has significant carryforward losses and wasn't covering the payout through income generated through the fund, which can lead to ROC even if NAV is rising in a year. The carryforwards were almost in an amount the same size as the fund itself!
