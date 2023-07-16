Nikada

Thesis

Chinese technology stocks have been the glaring underperformers this year. As Artificial Intelligence has buoyed tech shares across the globe, the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) has languished:

Data by YCharts

Not all technology is created equal, and the jurisdiction of the respective companies matters. China is a particular place that has a unique political system, and the government's influence on private enterprises is unparalleled. Following an ill-fated speech from Jack Ma that marked the 'peak independence' moment for Chinese tech, we saw a significant push-back from the state in the form of failed IPOs, de-listings and continuous regulatory action around private enterprises. Basically the messaging was around the way large private tech companies should be run, which had forgotten that at the end of the day they do not serve the purpose to enrich their founders and shareholders, but to play a role in the larger Chinese enterprise ecosystem.

Fast forward two years, and we are witnessing a China that is experiencing stagnation, a still disheveled real estate sector and 'western problems'. By 'western problems' I am referencing here an increase in unemployment rates in well educated youth, and the unhappiness of a young generation around their inability to have a better life than their parents. With growth and economic development China has reached some sort of inflection point where the 'easy growth' is probably behind it. In order to keep moving forward the country needs to adopt rules and regulations that have helped western counterparts evolve, and private enterprises and their ability to innovate represents a key aspect here.

The party meets with private tech companies

The past week saw a momentous change in rhetoric from the Chinese government:

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from the country’s leading technology firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. on Wednesday, in another signal that Beijing is moving past its crackdown on the industry amid a weakening economy. Representatives from food delivery platform Meituan and Xiaohongshu Technology Co., a popular Chinese Instagram-like social media platform, also spoke at the meeting, while JD.com Inc. and budget shopping platform PDD Holdings Inc. submitted written speeches, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Li urged local governments to provide more support to the Internet firms, calling them “trailblazers of the era,” while pushing the companies to support the real economy through innovation. He also pledged to create a fair environment and reduce compliance costs in order to promote the sound development of the platform economy. Source: Bloomberg

Chinese technology companies expose very low P/E ratios when compared to their American peers because of the tremendous political uncertainty hanging around their forward business plans and earnings potential. The government gave a clear signal two years back that private tech enterprises cannot expect to expand and manage their business as they see fit and with a maximum profit potential in mind, but need to fall in line with the macro plan put in place for the jurisdiction.

While American tech behemoths are almost back to their highs, China has opened up a massive gap:

Data by YCharts

We can notice a nice correlation in American and Chinese tech names up to Jack Ma's ill fated speech. Once the government crackdown started, Chinese tech basically re-traced most of the move experienced in the past years.

From a fundamental perspective things have improved - growing client base, market and innovation, yet the P/E ratios for many of these companies have been held back. Consider Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for example, a top holding in CQQQ. The company is trading at an 18x P/E whereas its American counterparts are at P/E ratios well above 30x. There are growing signs the Chinese government is happy to see profits for tech grow again as long as they serve a well defined purpose of increased employment and innovation gains:

Profit for China’s internet industry surged 43 per cent in the first five months of the year in a show of vitality as tech giants emerged from a two-year crackdown despite a slower-than-expected post-Covid economic recovery. Profits for internet firms reached 57.6 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion) from January to May, according to a report released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Saturday. Last year, the agency reported industry profits of 49.5 billion yuan for the same period, which would have been a 16 per cent gain without any revisions or change in methodology. The MIIT did not account for the discrepancy.

What is next for Chinese tech

Confronted with an economic slowdown, the Chinese government has given local tech the greenlight to grow and increase employment. As seen in the quote above, when even local papers such as the South China Morning Post talk about the end of a 'two-year crackdown' one understands the significant policy shift. We believe we are seeing the end of the 'un-investable' era for Chinese equities, and in particular large Chinese tech mega-caps.

A decrease in government crack-downs means increased profits, increased innovation programs and higher P/E ratios at the end of the day. If we use QQQ as a proxy, there is a substantial 'catch-up' to be had for Chinese tech from a valuation stand-point. The crux of smart investing is buying 'cheap' assets and letting them move to fair value. With the supervisory government oversight now likely over, we feel the Chinese Nasdaq via CQQQ is a 'cheap' asset set to appreciate in value via higher P/E ratios.

Conclusion

The Invesco China Technology ETF is an exchange traded fund that aims to capture Chinese tech companies' returns. Chinese tech shares de-coupled from the QQQ (from a correlation perspective) around two years back, when the Chinese government started a tech crack-down following an incendiary Jack Ma speech. With a slowing economy and high unemployment, China is starting to experience 'western problems'. Last week saw a surprising public congregation of government officials and large tech companies, aimed to show government support for this sector of the Chinese economy. We are of the belief that China is realizing the growth potential from both an employment and intellection IP perspective that Chinese tech brings, and is now forced to support this sector of the economy in order to help itself. CQQQ companies are trading at very low P/E multiples when compared to their American counterparts, and they represent a cheap tech opportunity. With the Chinese government crackdown now over, today represents an opportune time to enter CQQQ for a longer term holder.