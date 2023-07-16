Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Good News, Threads Is Collapsing

Jul. 16, 2023 8:00 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)13 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Threads traffic is collapsing after an initial massive surge to 100 million downloads in a record of only 5 days.
  • Meta Platforms is better off focusing on short-form video monetization and the Metaverse.
  • META stock is cheap at 15.5x '25 EPS targets, but Meta should give back the $20 gain last week.
Instagram"s App To Rival Twitter, Threads, Set To Be Released Thursday

Justin Sullivan

As predicted, Threads has failed to maintain initial momentum and this is good news for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shareholders. The social media company has other assets where the management team should focus on making the Twitter-like

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
42.94K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

P
Pmg1959
Yesterday, 9:40 PM
Premium
Comments (2.05K)
Do sign-ups reflect traffic? Of course there is an initial surge of pent-up demand, which as expected is abating. The platform lacks important features but is not “uncool” yet. Twitter, in contrast, is embarrassing. Brand damage is very difficult to reverse.

I don’t think financially Threads matters much either way. And I doubt it’s a distraction — how complicated is it really. Nerds eating powdered donuts and drinking Red Bull can manage it.

Meta stock? Too expensive, and Cramer now loves it, the kiss of death. Wait until under $250. It will get there with the ad slowdown.
G
GregoryRay
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Comments (84)
Easy to gain some additional advertising spend and attempt to maximize on Elon’s mismanaged twitter takeover. I know many people looking for a twitter replacement.
k
kalu0003
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Comments (6.22K)
@stone Fox Capital
I am very much ashamed of you. You are not a statistics based analyst. How many data points do you have to making these alarmings- six data points. Shame on you. You are not a staistics authority. A mere amateur. My 2 cents.
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
@kalu0003 hmm, I would not undermine the author's thesis so quickly, as he is merely pointing out a trend, based on the first week's data, post release. Interpretation is a different matter and on that note, probably a bit too early to tell. Constructive criticism should always be on the table and on that note, you're 2 cents have been accepted. Heh.
NOTE: I have a clinical scientist, with some abstracts in print.
I
Institutional Working No More
Yesterday, 8:48 PM
Comments (400)
Remember all the articles a few years back about the expansive opportunity of the metaverse? Yet, no one could define it….Here we sit and wait. Apple has none and has asked their development community to find the killer app. Such a waste of money for both companies….The human factors impacts are too great for the masses….will remain niche for business uses and in gaming (where VR is still a small % of total gaming market after 5 years).
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 8:59 PM
Premium
Comments (4.76K)
@Institutional Working No More lol… fixated on the metaverse. Both AAPL and META could take their metaverse expenditures, flush them down the toilet and still be FCF goliaths.
J
JB170
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
Comments (660)
I doubt this is distracting management. The team for this is probably in the low double digits and it's mostly just capitalizing on a self inflicted wound by musk/Twitter.
I think it's realistic to expect a post surge slowdown. And a slow and steady climb from then. As it achieves feature parity and more regions(EU) become available. It's unlikely they see it as a main growth driver and more likely seen as low hanging fruit
Builder Trader profile picture
Builder Trader
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
Comments (480)
Was $286 before threads launch. I agree it will fall back to 290’s with Threads collapse
A
A.Jay
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
Comments (2.42K)
@Builder Trader Nope. I disagree. Threads may have lost a few users but will bounce back. Every dip below $300 ( if any ) is a buying opportunity for a target of $400 next year.
Gains on Gains profile picture
Gains on Gains
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Analyst
Comments (342)
Threads will be fine unless they don’t push out any of the essential features like following only feed for an excessively long time. I think this is a rare case where the nominal number is more important than the direction. The original surge was so insane that they’re probably still way ahead of initial projection in dau. Obviously they have to bottom somewhere or it’s dead but I can easily see a slowing decline into a bottom and then a years long grind to 500m+. I don’t think that it will kill Twitter even with those users. They’ll be different experiences.
b
benet1800
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Comments (1.29K)
Nothing to worry about. I do believe your fears or your pessimism is overblown. Register to stay and it does not make Facebook. It’s not even generating any income. It does increase Instagram accounts and that’s good. I just don’t see any problems.
jojopuppyfish profile picture
jojopuppyfish
Yesterday, 8:11 PM
Comments (1.47K)
Now up to 113 sign ups

www.quiverquant.com/...

Hasn't launched in Europe.
And everyone knows that META will continue to improve the product as equal to Twitter.
My prediction: Within 2 years 2 billion people will be using threads...far exceeding Twitter and this will prove that Twitter was always poorly managed.
l
lbeachmike
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Premium
Comments (944)
@jojopuppyfish They are simply going to attract different audiences. Just like everything else in the world works.
