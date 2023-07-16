Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wallbox N.V - Rating Hold Ahead Of Coming Earnings

Jul. 16, 2023 11:44 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)2 Comments
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
368 Followers

Summary

  • Wallbox N.V.'s share price has been volatile but is still up over 20% since the start of 2023, with an upcoming earnings report expected to show a negative bottom line.
  • The company's growth relies on efficiently entering new markets to compete with larger businesses like Tesla and Schneider Electric, with recent developments like 1,000 Supernova DC Fast Chargers indicating potential momentum.
  • Despite not expecting to achieve profitability until 2026, Wallbox has a diversified market presence and solid financials, with its cash position enough to pay off all long-term debts.
group of EV charging stations

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Summary

The share price for Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) has been very volatile since the start of 2023, but right now is still up over 20%. The coming earnings report from the business is set on August 2

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
368 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

grok42 profile picture
grok42
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (2.22K)
My sense is you are spot on in focusing on Wallbox's competition. They have much larger and better capitalized competitors. It is not clear they have a moat. So they may see rapid growth that trends downwards and struggle to be profitable. Given that, their focus on cost control at this point seems appropriate. But I do wonder if the layoffs are telling us they are not expecting to grow into their workforce capacity, which might indicate they are expecting slowing growth.

Management is doing better with execution, but I am still uncertain they have what it takes to carve out a profitable niche in their sector. If I recall correctly, the SBC was and management compensation in general was excessive.

I own a small position and am down 40%. After taking a look at their competitors and getting a better feel for the business, my inclination is to sell and move on.
Stock Hunter ADK profile picture
Stock Hunter ADK
Today, 12:52 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (227)
@grok42 Thanks, $3-$5-$4.. I'm a novice and an optimist but it looks like a double bottom with resulting higher highs and higher lows. Not a big investor, So I have hope?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.