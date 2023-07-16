Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VB: Changing My Mind On Vanguard's Small-Cap ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.4K Followers

Summary

  • I decided to sell the VB ETF fund due to its underperformance compared to the S&P 500 and Invesco Nasdaq-100 Trust.
  • Despite its low expense ratio and solid 10-year average annual return, the VB ETF's increased diversification has not resulted in increased short-, medium-, or long-term returns.
  • The VB ETF's over-weighting in the industrial and consumer discretionary sectors may not prove advantageous in the long run due to its under-weighting in the technology sector.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Back in September of 2021, Seeking Alpha published my article The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF: A Great Way To Diversify Your Mega-Cap Portfolio. Since that time, large-cap technology stocks have helped the S&P 500 outperform the small-cap focused (NYSEARCA:

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.4K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VB, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

W
Whosman
Yesterday, 9:13 PM
Comments (69)
I agree with last comment on diversification. Yeah the Magnificant 7 have the sun on their back, but too much of those is not necessarily a good thing, so I will stick with my ~6% allocation to this Vanguard fund and 6.5% allocation to the Vanguard mid cap fund.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:32 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (45.12K)
@Whosman - I understand your thought process and wish you success! Thanks for reading.
Silicon Hills Investment Research profile picture
Silicon Hills Investment Research
Yesterday, 8:31 PM
Comments (42)
Mike - The point of the VB ETF is to capture the returns from small cap stocks. Of course VB (a small cap ETF) has under performed the VOO (large cap ETF) in a time when the top 10 MegaCap stocks are delivering almost all the returns in the stock market today. Most long term, diversified investors should hold a small cap, mid cap and large cap ETF (along with some specialty ETFs like technology and healthcare to add some incremental alpha to a well diversified portfolio). I am very overweight the MegaCaps specifically AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA but I have held VB for >10 years and will continue to hold it to add small cap stock exposure to my portfolio. It is highly likely there will be a time when you come back and include small caps in your portfolio again. Good luck to you.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:37 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (45.12K)
@Silicon Hills Investment Research - of course, I understand exactly what the point of the VB ETF is (the name of the fund itself is rather self-explanatory, is it not). The problem is - as pointed out in the article - the fund - and the supposed diversification it should provide - simply isn't really adding anything positive to my portfolio. As for small caps in my portfolio, I think a much better strategy is to simply buy individual small-caps rather than holding a fund like VB that owns 1,459 of them that under performs. Bottom line is that VB just doesn't work for me, but perhaps in the long-run it will work out for you. Me - I will sell it this week.
j
jumpnjoey77
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
Comments (6.39K)
Been buying since the middle of March - just about daily. You may want to watch WealthTrack S20E2 episode with Chuck Royce - some very valid reasons.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (45.12K)
@jumpnjoey77 - nope, I've made up my mind. VB has a rather small allocation in my portfolio and I've held it long enough to know that it simply isn't worth holding any longer. As I mentioned in the piece, I have been on a multi-year campaign to simplify my portfolio by reducing the number of holdings. VB simply doesn't make the cut. And, interestingly enough, as I have been culling the low-performing equities in my portfolio, and downsizing the overall number of holdings, my overall performance has gone up. That said, VB is a solid performer ... but my objective is to consistently beat the returns of the S&P500 ... it's hard for me to achieve that with a fund like VB in the portfolio considering that it consistently under-performs the S&P500.
