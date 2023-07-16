Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FIW: Supply Chain, Valuation Concerns A Threat To This Long-Running Water ETF

Jul. 16, 2023 9:12 PM ETFirst Trust Water ETF (FIW)PHO, SPY1 Comment
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FIW holds 36 securities that derive substantial revenue from the potable water and wastewater industry. Fees are 0.53% and FIW has outperformed SPY over the last 16 years.
  • The water industry faces several long-term challenges as identified by the American Water Works Association. In particular, supply chain issues related to the Build America, Buy America Act are concerning.
  • FIW remains an expensive fund to own based on forward earnings and trailing cash flow. Wall Street analysts also don't appear bullish on FIW's constituents either, indicating possible short-term headwinds.
  • FIW has lagged behind SPY this year, and based on my latest analysis, I don't see any significant opportunities for outperformance moving forward. Therefore, I've reiterated my "hold" rating.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Filling glass of water from the tap

fcafotodigital

Investment Thesis: What's Changed Since April

This is my fourth time covering the First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW), with my most recent review in April describing the water industry's challenges, particularly concerning the significant infrastructure spending required

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.03K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Yesterday, 9:40 PM
Comments (2.54K)
I already own AWK and WTRG for > 10 yrs.
I would love to invest in a Water ETF, but I can't justify buying any of them based on their price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.