Today's research article is part of my series this week on global banks, so today I'll be rating HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), which trades on the NYSE as an ADR, but is otherwise listed directly on the London Stock Exchange where it also has its global headquarters in the City financial district.

With its next earnings call due on August 7th, I am keeping all eyes on this bank as a potential add to an existing bank portfolio.

Notable items about this company, from its website: 39MM customers spread across multiple business segments including wealth & personal, commercial, global & markets. Roots in 1865 Hong Kong, helping to finance trade between Europe & Asia.

Rating Methodology

I am on the hunt for value buying opportunities of companies with otherwise strong financial fundamentals, with the goal of not just holding shares but owning an "income stream."

My rating system is broken down into 5 categories I evaluate: dividend income, net income growth, valuation metrics (P/E & P/B), liquidity, and share price target.

If I recommend the stock in 4 of the 5 categories, it gets a buy rating, 3 categories gets a hold rating, and below that is a sell rating. Winning all 5 categories will earn a strong buy rating.

Dividends: Recommend

The first question I ask is whether an investor can own a recurring income stream in the form of dividends, by owning this stock. From dividend info on this stock's ADR, as of July 15th it is paying a dividend yield of 5.20%, with what appears to be a semi-annual dividend.

Because this has come up in the comments before, I took a moment to verify that this yield is correct. It is! If you add up the last three dividends paid (0.50 + 1.15 + 0.45) = $2.10, and then divide by the share price of $40.36 then you get 5.20%.

The 5 year dividend growth trend is not steady, with the annual dividend in 2022 actually being less than in 2018, and 2020 not paying any dividends:

In comparison to another foreign bank ADR, that of Barclays (BCS), their dividend yield is slightly higher at 5.97%. The Netherlands-based banking giant ING (ING) also has an ADR on the NYSE, and its dividend yield is 4.12%, less than both of the other two.

So, I would recommend this stock in the category of dividend income as it is paying above 5% yield and its 5 year dividend growth is recovering beyond the 2020 slump, without any indication that dividends will be cut or reduced soon. Although quarterly payouts are preferable, it is typical to see semi-annual payouts among ADR listings, based on my research.

*Please note: while an ADR listing offers the opportunity to trade a foreign stock on a US exchange, there may be unique risks to trading an ADR vs the stock directly on its home exchange, so be sure to weigh that in as well in your strategy. Some foreign-based banks, like Deutsche Bank (DB), are listed directly on the NYSE without an ADR.

Net income growth: Recommend

In this category, I am looking at net income growth trends over a 1 year period, because in my opinion a savvy investor is not just throwing darts at a board to pick up some shares of a company but rather is investing into an existing "income stream" and owning part of that stream. I liken it to investing in a multi-unit residential property with an existing NOI (net operating income) driven by existing rents, rather than building the whole thing from scratch.

Consider that for HSBC, as per the income statement below, their YoY net income growth is near 18%, which is quite impressive:

A sign of effective management is several quarters of profitability, being able to manage not just the revenue side but the cost side of the house as well.

To deep dive further, a major driver of its income is net interest income, which grew almost 5% on a YoY basis:

In that same period we saw several interest rate hikes by central banks like the Fed and Bank of England. Looking forward, as I mentioned in my recent articles, the expected continuation of rate hikes will continue to benefit these banks.

The firm's Q1 earnings release also shed a positive light on the rest of 2023. According to the release, "based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates, our net interest income expectations are unchanged from our full year guidance."

Also notable to mention for my investor readers is that it is not just about investing in a positive income stream but income diversification across multiple business segments as well. Consider the table below which shows YoY profitability growth across the firm's key business segments including wealth / personal banking, commercial, global banking and markets:

This firm has proven itself not only to remain steadily profitable but also to achieve income diversification beyond just a single segment, as well as beyond a single geography, being truly global in nature.

So, in this category of net income growth I recommend this stock.

Valuation: Recommend

The next category to look at is valuation, to determine if this stock is an undervalued opportunity or currently overvalued by the market. I will use the standard GAAP-based forward P/E ratio and TTM P/B ratio, with data taken from Seeking Alpha. The benchmark I compare to is the sector average.

Notable to mention is that Seeking Alpha gave this stock a grade of "A" on P/E, which is currently 6.80, over 27% less than its sector median and over 54% lower than its own 5 year average:

As for its trailing twelve month P/B ratio of 0.93, it is over 10% less than its sector median, earning it a "B" grade from Seeking Alpha:

In comparison to a peer, I will use Barclay's. That stock's ADR has a forward P/E of slightly less at 6.08, and also a lower P/B at 0.46.

In my portfolio simulator, my target valuation is both a P/E and P/B that is at least 10% lower than its sector median, so in this case HSBC fits that criteria and therefore I recommend it on the basis of valuation, although one may also consider its banking peer Barclay's who also fits my valuation criteria.

Liquidity: Recommend

As an equities analyst, I want to spot liquidity issues before they become problems for investors. Liquidity, I would say, is the lifeblood ensuring that a firm remains a going concern. In particular, since HSBC is considered a global systematically critical bank, it is under even greater scrutiny to manage its liquidity situation well.

Let's start by talking about capital ratios first, which is a standard measure of bank health.

In the table below from the Q1 presentation, the CET1 ratio has shown YoY growth and remains near 15%:

Although its CET1 is well above Basel III standards, there is also another metric that is tracked and that is liquidity coverage ratio, or LCR. In the case of HSBC, it reported this figure at 131.8% in both of the last quarters, above the 100% regulatory requirement:

The importance of this metric was echoed by the Bank for International Settlements back in 2018:

A failure to adequately monitor and control liquidity risk led a number of financial firms into difficulty in 2007, and the years that followed, and was a major cause of the Great Financial Crisis. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio is designed to ensure that banks hold a sufficient reserve of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to allow them to survive a period of significant liquidity stress lasting 30 calendar days.

Further, this is a global bank with a very large balance sheet and positive equity going back years.

Also notable to mention is the recent Bank of England stress test, which determined that all participating banks, including HSBC, remained above their CET1 ratio hurdle rates:

According to the BoE stress test results published July 12th:

No bank is required to strengthen its capital position as a result of the test. This indicates that major UK banks would be able to withstand the severe macroeconomic stress in this scenario.

This is a positive sign going forward for HSBC in 2023. Hence, I recommend this stock in the category of liquidity strength.

Share Price Target: Do Not Recommend

Now, let's talk about the share price and what I am looking for in the charts is a value buying opportunity for an otherwise fundamentally healthy company.

The following shows a closing price of $40.36 at market close on Friday July 15th:

What I did with this chart is track the share price (mountain pattern) vs the 50 day SMA (blue line) and 200 day SMA (red line), then determining a target buying range (highlighted in yellow).

Although I may see buying opportunity in other criteria, when it comes to current share price I like it in the $32 to $34 price range, around where it was in March. This will require another dip soon to buy at that range, as the price has broken through its 200 day resistance back in April and since then is trading above that line which is now its support. What I think could trigger a dip is a lackluster Q2 earnings call that does not beat analyst estimates, but that remains to be seen.

In my portfolio strategy simulator, the goal is to get in at $32 and hold for a timeframe of 1 year, earning the dividend yield and exiting with at least a 10% capital gain, which puts my target sell price at $35.20 in a year's time.

Hence, at the current share price I do not recommend it, but otherwise would consider it a buying opportunity if its price would retreat below the averages soon.

Rating Score: Buy

As this equity has won 4 of my 5 rating categories, it gets a buy rating today. My rating is in line with the Wall Street consensus, as shown below, but is less bullish than the consensus from SA analysts and more bullish than the SA quant system. It did not get a "strong buy" today because of the current share price which I think is higher than should be.

Risk to my Outlook: SVB UK Acquisition

A risk I can identify to my bullish outlook on this company is the risk exposure the firm has assumed by acquiring the UK business of failed Silicon Valley Bank this spring, the poster child of the March selloff in bank stocks and fear of bank runs by depositors.

If I were to be an investor, I would certainly question what kind of risk HSBC has exposed itself to by acquiring this business and would do some due diligence before investing in it. This is true after any merger or acquisition, as it poses a level of risk exposure to the acquiring company.

However, I have already done some of that legwork for my readers..

You may or may not know this, but HSBC literally bought the business for 1 British pound! Yes, you read that correct. That's less than a Starbucks coffee.

And what did they get for it?

According to the acquisition news release, "for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88m. SVB UK’s tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4bn."

In addition, the acquisition contributed to increasing the HSBC loan book as well as deposits in the 1st quarter:

So, the risk of this acquisition has proven to be offset by the benefits to the balance sheet for HSBC. As far as the customers of the former bank, now they can count on doing business with a global systemically critical bank in the likes of HSBC. And for UK bank regulators and officials, they were able to find a financially strong bank to make the deal happen at the 11th hour so to speak... so overall a win-win situation for all in my opinion.

Discussion Wrap-up

To wrap up this discussion, today I reiterate my buy rating for HSBC and its ADR which you can trade on the NYSE. My buy rating is in line with the Wall Street consensus as of July 15th, 2023.

Positives: dividend yield over 5%, positive net income growth, undervaluation, liquidity strength.

Headwinds: current share price trending well above 200 day SMA. Am waiting on a dip below the moving averages to lock in a better buying price.

Risks: The March acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's UK business could be a risk as with any buyout, but is offset by the low cost of acquisition (1 pound) and the benefits of expanding both the loan & deposit base for HSBC.

In closing, I just added HSBC's US-traded ADR to my watchlist as a diversifier to an existing portfolio of US bank stocks, gaining global bank sector exposure and the dividend income stream it provides.

One takeaway from this sector is that banks continue to generate massive amounts of income each quarter, only helped even more by central bank interest rate hikes as the evidence shows, and for an investor in this sector it is more than just owning some shares it ought to be a focus on owning a piece of that stable income stream this sector generates.