Today I want to take a look at CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) which is a diversified REIT with a focus on high-quality retail-based properties in the US. Additionally, they own and manage a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) which is a net lease REIT. They have invested $37 million in shares and units of PINE. The company owns properties that are mainly in higher growth, higher-income markets. The target group in these markets has an average income of $136,000 per household in a 5-mile radius around the retail properties and a gradual projected annual growth of 1%. Moreover, the population in a 5-mile radius around these properties is on average 200,000.

CTO has a total of 24 properties that come up to 4.2 million square meters. The occupancy stands at 90%, which is not bad but not great either. The largest portion of their properties is in Atlanta (31%), followed by Dallas (18%), and Richmond (10%). All other cities account for 6% or less of the total portfolio. It seems like the company is trying to focus on a few main cities that best fit their target group while also trying to diversify and spread the properties in many places. I take this as a pretty good strategy even though the Atlanta coverage seems too high for my liking.

CTO

The company has not been expanding much lately, however, they do have a recent acquisition in Atlanta and one investment in Dallas.

CTO

The core FFO per share was $0.39 in the last quarter which is a 15.2% decrease YoY. As for the guidance, the FFO is expected between $1.5-$1.55 which is a small decrease from the current state. However, the same store NOI is expected to grow by 1-4%. Now why has the FFO dropped such a significant amount? As the company stated, it is due to elevated bad debt expense, loss of occupancy and tenant lease defaults. Nonetheless, the company is holding up pretty well and expects a gradual turnaround. They have extended all near term debt maturities to 2025 and have signed leases with new firms like Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO).

Their balance sheet looks pretty good. The outstanding debt comes up to $467 million and 93% of it is fixed which is great. On the contrary, the interest rate is 3.83% which is on the higher side. However, they will face NO maturities in the next two years and only very little in 2025.

CTO

The annual dividend is currently $1.52 per share which translates to a really nice 8.7% yield. And it is covered right now as well by a 95% FFO payout ratio. The dividend has a history of increasing but I wouldn't expect it to grow after this year since the payout ratio is pretty high now and the FFO is expected to fall a bit further. However, if the company performs well in the future another increase would be likely. For now 8.7% is still a really high yield.

CTO

CTO is currently trading at a P/FFO of 11.25x with a historical average of 8.89x. The historical average is not very relevant though as the company only became a REIT in 2020. Still the fact that we're trading above the average is likely a sign of good past performance metrics of the company, and while they have seen some defaults lately the management seems strong enough to fix the problems as they have a good track record and a strong business model that have worked well in the past. Just in 2022 their same property NOI grew by 13% and core FFO by 35% which is really impressive.

For comparison, here are P/FFO multiples of CTO's peers. Alpine Income Property trading at 10.04x, One Liberty Properties (OLP) at 10.53x, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) at 9.94x.

Based on this comparison CTO is slightly overvalued towards its peers. However, I do think they deserve to trade at a premium as they have seen great growth in the past and they have a strong business model.

So while the CTO is facing some issues right now I am positive on its ability to resolve them. With a strong balance sheet and a high dividend yield I think it presents a great opportunity to invest and therefore rate CTO as a BUY. I would expect the stock to at least return to 2022 levels of around 17x which would still be around 50% upside.

Some risks to consider:

1. Problems with occupancy continuing - if CTO fails to recover from the tenant loss they could face some issues with their FFO.

2. In case of a recession, consumers would spend less, which would negatively affect the tenant's earnings, which could impact their ability to pay rent.

3. E-commerce remains an ongoing threat as it is expected to reach 30% of the total sales by the end of the decade. This would of course be a threat to CTO as any other company with retail-based properties.