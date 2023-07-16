Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Predicted The S&P 500 Would Break Above 4500 By July 15, So What's Next?

Jul. 16, 2023 10:36 PM ETAAPL, AMD, AMZN, APA, COIN, GOOG, GOOGL, GRBK, GRBK.PA, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, TMHC, TSLA, ZS, KBH5 Comments
Summary

  • In my July 2nd article, I said we would reach for 4600. We have a very good shot at getting above 4550+.
  • This is because interest rates are likely to continue to fall this week even as we raise another .25%. This is because of the great inflation news of last week.
  • The only possible spoiler is that PCE is once again before us. Luckily for our purposes, it is to be revealed the following week.
  • So what happens? Well, this week, unless there is some new news that hasn’t popped up yet, the rally should continue, with perhaps a little profit-taking on Friday. I would not be at all surprised if we make it past 4550. What could rain on that parade? Read on.
Bareback Bull Riding Cowboy Rodeo Action Clown Raging Bucking Bull

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

First, let’s get this out of the way

This article was published July 2nd I freely talk about getting to 4500, and then on to 4600. This is a full week before the great Thom

Comments (5)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Premium
Comments (2.78K)
Thanks for your article
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Yesterday, 10:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.66K)
@Rhoda711 Market Cap pre shelf offering was $2.5B. $300M offering is a dilution of 12%. Market sell off is approx 29%, so price has to go up 17% to correct. No way this great company gives more than a 12 % discount on their shares. Generational buying opportunity here. Back up the truck and load up. Be greedy when are others are fearful. Strong Buy!

Monday will be interesting. I strongly believe that this overreaction of selling on Friday will reverse on Monday. A 10-15% upside on Monday is in the works. I expect OPRA to reach $30-33 by Friday.
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Yesterday, 10:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.66K)
I predicted 4700 by EOY
M
MJ Pragmatist
Yesterday, 11:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@FirstFIREWealth I predict 4800 by EOY! 😄Nice article — you must be in a good mood!
R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.4K)
Nice job.
Thanks.
OPRA was a shocker last week
Lol
