Well, the CPI came in at 3% which was under the 3.1% consensus estimate, and U.S. consumer sentiment increased to its highest level in 2 years, according to The University of Michigan. The FOMC meeting is coming up quickly, and the CME FedWatch Tool indicates there is a 93% chance the Fed will increase rates by another 25 basis points. It's going to be interesting to see what the Fed does as commodity pricing continues to look low. While I don't believe the Fed has a reason to raise rates, as they are looking at trailing data, I wouldn't be surprised if we get another rate hike with a narrative that speaks to the strength of the economy and the need to make sure inflation doesn't tick upward. Either way, I will continue to allocate capital where I see fit and build this portfolio out week by week for the Seeking Alpha community.

In week 124, The Dividend Harvesting portfolio continued to appreciate higher and had its best week since week 101. After 124 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has closed in the black for 3 consecutive weeks. It closed week 124 with a balance of $12,837,19, a 3.53% profit on invested capital. In the 2nd week of July, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $30.03 of dividend income from 12 positions. I have now collected and reinvested $482.46 of dividend income throughout 2023. In week 124, I added to my positions in 2 Dividend Aristocrats, including Realty Income (O) and Altria Group (MO). At the end of week 124, my projected annual dividend income increased by $9.62 or 0.91%, a forward yield of 8.28% on the portfolio balance.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

The comments still come in about not understanding why I am investing this way, or that this portfolio is underperforming the market. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has a primary focus on generating a continuous stream of income. The secondary focus is downside mitigation, and the 3rd priority is capital appreciation. If I wanted to juice the numbers, I could have very easily added Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) throughout the series and made them my largest positions. I am not interested in the top-line number beating the market as these are not my only investments, and I am documenting a series on building a high-yield income-producing portfolio from the ground up. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is accomplishing my requirements, and I am happy that it is delivering on my investment parameters.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $312.41 (29.40%)

ETFs $243.33 (22.90%)

REITs $225.21 (21.19%)

CEFs $174.08 (16.38%)

BDCs $103.76 (9.76%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 28 of 2023, I collected $30.03 in dividends, and in 2023, I generated $482.46 in dividend income. YTD, I have generated 98.31% of my 2022 dividend income from 348 dividends, which is 65.29% of the dividends generated throughout 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. Eventually, this portfolio will be producing $100 per month of dividend income, and at some point in the future, if I continue down this path, I believe it will generate over $1,000 per month of income.

In the first 2 weeks of July, I collected $47.06 in dividend income, which is 32.71% more dividend income than the entire month of July in 2022. Looking at the chart below, it's very interesting to see the monthly dividend increases YoY for the past 3 years in April, May, and June. As this series progresses, this chart will continue to increase up and to the right.

I am using The Dividend Tracker to track my upcoming dividend income. This tool allows me to visualize my data down to the day. July will be a strong month, and the way things look, October may be the first month that my dividend income exceeds $100. After this summer's investments, I feel that this can be accomplished.

I have broken this into two sections, positions not generating at least one share per year through its dividend and positions that are. In the section for the positions that are, I have shaded it green and added how many shares annually are being generated and the new future dividend income those new shares will generate. In week 124, MO became the 25 position that is now generating at least 1 share on an annual basis from its dividends. These 25 are projected to add $76.06 of annual dividend income from their additional shares. SL Green Realty (SLG) has earnings around the corner, and I may have to accept the fact I will need to add more at higher prices to get it back over the 100% threshold. We will see what occurs.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

I couldn't resist when Realty Income was trading around the $60 level, and I added to my position. Between the additional share, and REITs appreciating, the REITs now account for 20.7% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Individual equities make up 39.36% of the portfolio and generate 29.40% of the dividend income, while ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and BDCs represent 60.64% of the portfolio and generate 70.60% of the dividend income.

In week 124, MO jumped to 4.62% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and is becoming an outsized position. Now that MO is generating at least 1 share from its dividend income on an annual basis, I will not be adding shares so frequently. Verizon (VZ) fell under the 4% level, but I may be adding shares in the near future, so that could increase to at least 4% before I know it.

Week 124 additions

In week 124 I allocated the weekly $100 of capital toward:

Realty Income

Altria Group

Realty Income

I recently wrote an article on Realty Income (can be read here) and outlined my investment thesis. Realty Income is often looked at as the AAPL of REITs, and that's for good reason. Over the past 54 years, Realty Income has produced 637 consecutive monthly dividends. Since 1994, Realty Income has provided shareholders with 121 dividend increases and has strung together 103 consecutive quarterly increases. Since the 1994 NYSE listing, as of data from 6/13/23, Realty Income's dividend has had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Today, Realty Income has a dividend yield of 5.13%, and when you combine the yield with the dividend history, not many companies can rival the income that continues to be generated. Since going public, Realty Income has paid over $11 billion in dividends and generated continuous value for shareholders.

As shares reached the $60 level, I was compelled to add another share in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Realty Income's dividend yield exceeded 5%, and while you can generate 5% from risk-free assets, the Fed is projected to start cutting rates in 2024. While the Fed is cutting rates, Realty Income is likely to continue delivering many monthly dividend increases, and I plan on benefiting from the powers of compounding. Realty Income is one of the best-run REITs, in my opinion, and with the largest companies in America as its tenants, this is a REIT I want to own for the long run.

Altria Group

Well, the market disagrees with me, but I still believe MO is undervalued. MO has one ugly chart, and shares have not exceeded $50 since June 2022. As shares trade for $45.49, the yield has been pushed to 8.27%. I get it, there is a whole segment of people who will not invest in MO due to its underlying business. That's the great thing about investing; nobody is forced to invest in something they don't want to. I am looking at the numbers, and I am seeing a value play.

Over the past decade, MO has grown its revenue sequentially YoY. In 2022, Mo generated $20.69 billion in revenue and produced $8.05 billion in free cash flow (FCF). I am using 2022 numbers because only 1 quarter in 2023 has been reported. In 2022, MO had an FCF yield of 38.92%, which is attractive. Currently, MO has a price-to-FCF ratio of 10.09x which is very low.

MO's CFO wrote an open letter addressed to shareholders and discussed MO's continued focus on the dividend being a high priority for management. Income investors should find comfort that over the previous 53 years, MO has increased the dividend 57 times. With the level of FCF that MO generates, I think the dividend will be a standout when the Fed starts cutting rates in 2024, and we will see money come in from the sidelines as risk-free assets lose their appeal.

Week 125 Gameplan

There is a good chance I will add another share to my position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) as its very close to producing an additional share per year from its dividend. I am also looking at VZ going into earnings, and maybe Ares Capital (ARCC).

Conclusion

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was started with $100, and after investing $100 per week, it is generating $1,062.78 in annual dividend income, which breaks down to $88.56 per month, $20.44 per week, and $2.91 per day. I am excited to see where this goes, and I am extremely happy with the results as this portfolio progresses. Soon, we will see $1,100 in annualized projected income and an average of $100 monthly. It's going to be interesting to see what the dividend stream looks like 5-10 years in the future, as I plan on building this out for at least a decade. Please leave all your comments and suggestions below as I try to interact as much as I can in the comment section. Thanks for reading, and I am glad there are so many people enjoying this series.