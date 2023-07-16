monticelllo/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have rebounded greatly from the bottom touched in the late part of 2022, when the Federal Reserve was still aggressively hiking rates while inflation remained stubbornly high. Today, inflation seems more manageable and many investors are betting that we are near the end of this hiking cycle. As REITs are generally very sensitive to interest rate movements a big part of the sector has seen a rebound, some more than others.

Although EPRT appeared a whole lot more interesting at a 25% discount just a few months ago, I argue that shares still represent a very interesting entry point at current levels as the company appears to be well positioned for a potential 10% return per year.

Amazing track record

EPRT is a REIT specialized in single-tenant units rented on a triple-net basis, a type of lease where the tenant is actually responsible for all the expenses related to the building itself (maintenance, taxes, insurance and the likes), leaving the landlord enjoying a predictable and steady income. These types of leases are generally valued for their stability as they are typically signed for long duration (often 10+ years) and include contractual periodic rent escalators.

Overall EPRT has delivered amazing returns compared with some other bigger REITs focused on triple-net leases.

YCharts - Seeking Alpha

Effectively, EPRT's business model resembles that of larger peers such as NNN REIT (NNN) or Realty Income (O), with the difference that EPRT is focused on smaller tenants, middle-market companies focused on services and experience: the top 3 industries served by EPRT are car washes, early childhood education and quick restaurant service. Management primarily targets regional or national companies with between 10 and 250 locations ($10 million to $250 million of annual revenue), while at the same time might occasionally choose a smaller tenant if the risk-reward profile is particularly appealing.

EPRT Investor Presentation June 2023

This is a particularly well thought tenant base in my opinion as it primarily covers basic or even essential needs that should be relatively strong in any economic scenario, albeit severe recessions would nevertheless have an impact on the company's performance.

Management's strategy is to target smaller fishes in the sea, which is a double edged sword. The company can get more favourable terms when negotiating leases if the tenants are not actually bigger and thus enjoying more ample scale benefits than the landlord; but in turn, the tenants base is obviously more prone to defaulting as the majority of companies that go out of business are the smaller ones. Another argument in favour of leasing to smaller companies is that they generally require smaller and less developed spaces, which in turn makes it easier for EPRT to repurpose, rent again or even sell the same building in case a tenant does actually fail or close a location.

By focusing on quite essential services, management has targeted sectors of the economy that should stand very well against the threat of digitalization and e-commerce; on the other side though, a part of tenants, specifically those operating in the experience services might suffer in case the economy takes a turn for the worst.

Financially very stable

Management has done a good job in building a reliable tenants base despite targeting smaller entities. The rent coverage ratio, calculated by management as each tenant's EBIDTA versus their rent obligation, stands at a very healthy 3.9x based on the latest investor presentation published in June 2023 and only 2.9% of Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is tied to tenants with rent coverage of 1x. Moreover, the occupancy rate is truly impressive as it stands at a near perfect 99.8% as of March 2023.

The company is also exiting the COVID-19 pandemic in excellent shape: as reported in the latest investor presentation, the company can rely on $775 million of liquidity (including revolver credit capacity) and an overall Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBIDTA of 4.1x, one of the lowest in the sector.

At the current price EPRT is yielding 4.57%, a very attractive entry point that also comes with sufficient safety. Based on the latest 10-Q filed in April 2023, the company distributed in the quarter $39.4 million to shareholders, an amount very well covered by the $63.4 million generated in Funds From Operation ("FFO") for a payout ratio of 62.9%.

Debt is very well managed

On the debt side, the weighted average debt maturity is 5 years, at a weighted average interest rate of 3.3% which is very competitive in the current market. In my opinion that is an excellent balance sheet, which is exactly what I want to see from a smaller REIT that is still growing and cannot yet enjoy the same benefits that some of its largest peers gain from their massive scale.

Disaggregated data on EPRT debt (March 2023 EPRT 10-Q)

The $1.4 billion in long-term debt that the company holds is also very well structured, with only one maturity next year for $200 million and nothing else until February 2027. That is great to see because it will give a lot of time to the management for investing in new properties when possible, and even raise more capital in the next few years in case interest rates will actually start to go down.

How the company is achieving its growth

In the latest investor presentations management has shared an informative slide with the latest quarterly investments from 2Q2021 until today which very well explains their growth strategy. EPRT has been able to consistently invest into numerous properties at cap rates between 7.8% and 9%, lease them for a very long time while also including some modest rent escalators between 1.4% and 2.0%. About 81.1% of the cash ABR is derived from leases with annual rent escalators (1.7% of weighted average), 10.9% comes from leases with escalators every 5 years and the remaining have escalators with different frequencies.

Primarily as a result of the rent escalators, in the latest quarter the company has recorded same-store rent growth of 1.6%.

Quarterly investments in new properties (EPRT Investor Presentation June 2023)

The company is executing very well and as a result management is targeting 6.6% YoY AFFO growth for FY2023, which should translate also to a raise in the dividend paid, which was already hiked 1.8% in June 2023. The company is also targeting the highest growth among many of its peers as shown in the slide below.

2023 AFFO growth compared with competitors (EPRT Investor Presentation June 2023)

Valuation and key takeaways

As a consequence of the impressive run as of late (up 27% from the October 2022 bottom, and up 7% YTD) I believe shares are currently valued somewhat fairly. At the same time, however, I believe that at today's price the company can still achieve around 10% yearly return, which is my personal benchmark when evaluating potential investments.

Historically the company was able to grow FFO from $21.4 million in 2017 to $212 million in 2022, for an amazing CAGR rate of 58%. Given the drastic change in cost of capital due to the historically steep rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, EPRT needs to be more prudent now with its investments and has generally less access to liquidity. As such, management is now targeting for FY2023 much slower growth, which however will most likely accelerate in case the cost of capital should trend down eventually; nevertheless, the combination of around 6% growth with the 4.75% dividend yield should lead to a return around 10%.

Shares are currently trading around 15 Price to FFO, which is not particularly cheap compared with the REIT sector as a whole, but is a clear discount compared with EPRT own historical performance as the stock has been trading between 20x and 28x for years, before the Fed started to hike. I don't necessarily see any repricing higher until EPRT manages to achieve steep growth rates as in the past, but I do think that the current price is overall fair and investors can always choose to add to their position when the stock trades on weakness. I personally do not own shares yet, but I will soon initiate a position as I like a lot of the risk-reward here.