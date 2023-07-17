British American Tobacco: Value Income Stock
Summary
- British American Tobacco is trading at a 58.70% forward P/E discount compared to its sector, presenting a potential buying opportunity despite a decline in traditional smoking.
- BTI is adapting to the e-cigarette trend, with new categories seeing growth of $718M or 37% in revenue in 2022, and is expected to continue as customers transition from combustible to non-combustible products.
- Despite a decline in smokers and the combustible market, BTI offers a strong dividend payment, providing a yield of around 8% at current.
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) now sells at 8.69 FWD GAAP P/E and is down 18% over the last year lagging all of its peers. I entered a position at $33.10. BTI is now trading at a -58.70% FWD P/Es discount compared to its sector. Smoking has now hit a 60-year low which is starting to take a toll on tobacco companies such as BTI (Seeking Alpha). However, these companies are starting to adapt to the latest trends of e-cigarettes providing some growth and upside to combat the falling cigarette sales. As Benjamin Graham states in his book The Intelligent Investor, "the stock market is a popularity contest in the short term, but a very accurate weighing scale in the long term." British American Tobacco is definitely not the sexiest stock, but could show some upside at current prices even returning to the 52 week high would result in a gain of 28.5%.
Buying Opportunity
As shown above, BTI has had the worst returns in the last year relative to its peers and is the only one in the red. After a flat year and dropping approximately 18% YTD, is there value in buying British American Tobacco? If BTI were to return to their 2022 high of $47.24, it would result in an additional gain of over 40%.
According to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy, in order to find value in common stocks, they must be selling at a low multiple in relation to earnings. For example, 15 is the maximum P/E ratio Graham would recommend buying. He also restricts the P/B ratio to 1.5. The only exception to a stock not satisfying both criteria is if the P/E multiplied by the P/B is less than 22.5.
BTI satisfies both criteria by having a P/E of 8.69 and P/B of 0.83. Their FWD P/E is almost 60% lower than the sector median according to Seeking Alpha.
Industry Transformation to Non-Combustibles
The entire tobacco and nicotine market has now adapted to the e-cigarette and non-combustible trend as customers move away from traditional cigarettes to vapes. However, the nicotine industry as a whole is projected to have a 3.5% CAGR and grow to £111B by 2025. This is mostly spearheaded by a 15% CAGR for the new categories.
In 2022, BTI's new categories saw a growth of $718M or 37% in revenue and accounted for more than all of BTI's revenue growth of $449M. This trend should continue as more customers transition from combustible to non-combustible. As great as the non-combustible growth was, cigarettes and tobacco held strong with flat sales and even an increase in value showcasing a 2.7% CAGR since 2018 including a 4.6% jump in price in 2022.
British American Tobacco has done a great job so far targeting the new categories across all regions with all Europe, AmSSA, and the US markets all growing over 40%. Additionally, they also grew new category revenue by 10% in the APME market, ideally, APME will start to catch up to the other markets as the industry shifts to new products.
Strong Dividend
One main reason for buying British American Tobacco is the strong dividend payment. They've paid a dividend for over 20 years, but growth stalled significantly after 2012 and even dropped 10% from 2021 to 2022. However; despite the lack of growth, the dividend of $2.73 is still providing a great yield of around 8% at current prices. BTI has continued to drive strong pre-dividend free cash flow and hit a high in 2022 of £8 billion up from £7.5 billion in 2021.
Investment Risks
Despite BTI trading at a huge discount and comes with a strong dividend, there are still major risks. Most notably is the decline in smokers and the combustible market. BTI has had great success with their New Category sales but that revenue only accounts for roughly 10% of their total revenue. If combustible sales start to slide, it'll be hard to recover those losses even with the continued growth from new categories and non-combustibles. Fortunately, the market seemed to stay somewhat stable due to the jump in price balancing out the drop in volume.
Despite having a strong dividend for over 20 years now, there is some concern to the growth over the last 10 years. Now providing a yield of around 8% doesn't leave a lot of room for growth which is likely the main reason for the stagnant growth, but I would love to see some consistent growth even if small. As mentioned earlier, the dividend even dropped over 10% in 2022 which may be related to any Covid backlash but still provided a year end yield of almost 7%.
Overall Verdict: Buy And Hold
British American Tobacco shows some promise as a value pick by having a P/E of 8.69 and P/B of 0.83. It also trades at a -58.70% discount relative to its sector's FWD P/Es median meaning any correction towards the sector P/E would ensure gains from our investment. BTI is a safe stock with a great dividend providing a yield of over 8% at current prices. I'm calling BTI a buy and hold until the stock recovers to past highs and will likely sell around the 2022 high of $47 or continue to hold if the dividend is still attractive enough. Despite the consistent decline in the combustibles market, I am long on BTI, and I entered a position at $33.10.
