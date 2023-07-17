Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: Value Income Stock

Jul. 17, 2023 12:02 AM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)6 Comments
Summary

  • British American Tobacco is trading at a 58.70% forward P/E discount compared to its sector, presenting a potential buying opportunity despite a decline in traditional smoking.
  • BTI is adapting to the e-cigarette trend, with new categories seeing growth of $718M or 37% in revenue in 2022, and is expected to continue as customers transition from combustible to non-combustible products.
  • Despite a decline in smokers and the combustible market, BTI offers a strong dividend payment, providing a yield of around 8% at current.

Woman Holding Vape And Tobacco Cigarettes

AndreyPopov

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) now sells at 8.69 FWD GAAP P/E and is down 18% over the last year lagging all of its peers. I entered a position at $33.10. BTI is now trading at a -58.70% FWD P/Es discount compared to its

This article was written by

Hunter Reinhart profile picture
Hunter Reinhart
126 Followers
I am an individual investor and an employee at DraftKings aimed to invest according to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy from his book, The Intelligent Investor. Focused on building wealth through long term investments at bargain rates. I hope to help self-directed individual investors profit and grow their portfolios through value and dividend investing. Aside from value investing, I've been heavily into crypto since 2020 and will be covering different projects as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

F
Fero.
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (11.4K)
The problem with BTI is that it is in a terrible bear market of its own. This goes to show how sentiment is the most important thing in picking good entry points. And that fundamentals really don't matter that much. It is a good stock and it is cheap overall but it is close to overbought right now. Buying a stock during a bear market in a definite downtrend when it is overbought is a bad idea. It is much better to buy a stock in an uptrend when it is oversold. Or in a downtrend when it is badly oversold and then getting out during the next bounce
f
fun2roc
Today, 1:30 AM
Comments (1.04K)
@Fero. It looks to me that there's a possibility that BTI stock is establishing a bottom... maybe $30...?

What I'm seeing is that in general the shift to vaping is adding millions of new customers to the nicotine sin... I think that Big Tobacco understands that they can't yet compete with the disposable vapes that are coming in from China, & they are ok with that, for now. They are confidant that in the USA (and other countries like India) the Regulators (the FDA etc.) will eventually regulate the vape market to the advantage of the Big 3. When the time is right... I'm guessing that will be about 3 years from now, the Big 3 will begin to ramp up!

Heck, I'm 64 years old, I've never smoked cigarettes, & even I am considering trying a vape pen.... It seems that it's becoming the most popular thing since sliced bread!
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 12:39 AM
Premium
Comments (622)
MO div is similar to BTI....I prefer MO, without all of BTI complications
S
Steve SS
Today, 12:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (423)
Go to Europe they love to smoke.
C
Chris K Aloha
Today, 1:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (580)
@Steve SS was just there for 3.5 weeks. Smokers, vapers all over the place.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 12:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.66K)
Thank you for the article
