Introduction

The 5 largest bills for Americans, according to Motley Fool, are mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, and auto insurance. But when it comes to the most meaningful bill someone pays, I would say it would be their cellphone. People are glued to their cellphones; especially the younger generation. Cellphones are a very important part of our everyday lives. We pay most of our bills, watch movies, play on our favorite social media apps, and even work from our phones. It's the first thing you look at when you wake up in the morning. It's the first thing you grab for when waiting in line. It's what you do when you don't have anything to do. Essentially it's our lifeline and when we don't have it, we feel like a piece of us is missing. It's the one thing most of us never leave home without, and without it we're lost. So while shareholders wait for management to correct the past mistakes and right the ship, why not use cash from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to pay Verizon?

Why VZ?

Let me start off by saying I am a VZ customer and have been paying them every month for the last 15 years. Nowadays everyone has a cell phone. Kids in elementary school have phones that their parents pay for them. I didn't get my first cell phone until I joined the military, my first job straight out of high school. At the time I had Sprint and switched to VZ after a few years because I felt they had better service. I remember being underway (leaving out/coming in) on the ship close to the shore and people would be out on their phones calling their family members to either say goodbye or hello. As a Sprint customer I always had a problem with connection. I would ask all my shipmates what service they had and most would give the same answer. Verizon! So the switch to me was a no-brainer. Even now when I ask people, "what service do you have?" and overwhelmingly response is Verizon.

Some investors might argue that VZ has been a terrible investment over the last decade for those looking for growth. Verizon's return over the last year has been almost -33% while the S&P has returned almost 19%. VZ has almost the same exact return over the last 5 and 10 years. So many long-term investors are definitely not happy with the telecom giant. That means investors who held VZ for the long-term have been in the red for quite some time even when you factor in dividends.

VZ SeekingAlpha

In 2023 the average cellphone bill is $114. These prices rose tremendously over the last decade and I think the biggest contributor to the rapid rise in plan costs over the last few years is consumer demand. Another big factor is inflation. And I don't expect these prices to come down anytime soon.

Whistleout

VZ currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6525 a share to its shareholders. To put this into perspective, if you bought or hold a 175 shares of Verizon stock, this would give you a quarterly dividend payment of $114. I know what readers are going to say. Cellphone bills are paid monthly, not quarterly. And while this is true, I wanted to give investors a new perspective of using the dividend to pay their bill. So instead of using your earned-income from your job or your retirement check to pay your bill, make VZ pay it for you. You pay them every month no problem, time to get them to return the favor. So over the course of a quarter, and with the average cellphone payment being $114 a month, this equals $342. If you bought or held at least 525 shares of VZ stock, the current dividend this would pay you the same. And at the current price I believe now is a good time to buy into the phone company if you're looking to start or add to a current position.

Dividend Safety

During Q1 earnings VZ reported EPS of $1.20 and revenue of $32.91 billion. While they beat on EPS by a penny, they did miss on revenue by $712 million. It is to be noted that the company does have a substantial amount of debt and in the current high interest rate environment, I can see why many investors are worried. But that's just the nature of the business with investing in telecom stocks. The CEO stated in Q1 that their priority remains focused on driving service revenue EBITDA and free cash flow for their customers. While the miss is nothing to be excited about, the company did manage to grow postpaid phone gross adds by 5% year-over-year and achieved 3% wireless service revenue growth of $11.9 billion of adjusted EBITDA as well as cash flow from operations.

VZ earnings call presentation

The company also has been looking to reduce costs and I believe this has been a key in driving the improvement in free cash flow. VZ also stated that their cost-efficiency program is on track to achieve its target of $2 billion to $3 billion in annual savings by 2025. The company also is expecting the cash flow profile to expand over these next few years since the C-band capital expenditure program is behind them now.

Future Growth Forecasts

VZ is not known as a high growth stock, such as Starbucks (SBUX) or Apple (AAPL). Many look at them as a bond substitute and I can't say I disagree. And while they have delivered slow growth over the last 5 years at 2%, some growth is still better than no growth. I view Verizon as an income stock and I use the dividend to grow my longer-term growth investments. Below is a look at projected earnings and revenue growth until 2025:

SimplyWallSt

As you can see there was a huge dip in free cash flow in years 2021 and 2022, due to the intensive CAPEX plan to get 5-G rolled out, and as stated earlier management expects a step down in pacing of overall CAPEX and for it to be within guidance of $18.25 billion to $19.25 billion for the rest of 2023.

Debt Concerns

The huge risk for VZ is the debt. Total unsecured debt for the quarter was $132 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion compared to the end of 2022 and $5.3 billion year-over-year. This is a major concern amongst investors. VZ's current Net Debt to EBITDA is 3.51 which is on the higher end for telecom companies and higher than both T-Mobile US (TMUS) and AT&T (T). T is slightly lower at 3.45 and TMUS the lowest at 3.15. A good thing is that they have very low near-term unsecured debt maturities remaining this year with approximately $600 million due next quarter. If the company can pay down its debt significantly these next few years, continue their cost-savings efforts, and implement a share repurchase program in the near future, I believe it could regain investors' confidence and potentially see some significant price appreciation. But that's easier said than done.

SimplySafeDividends

Bottom Line

VZ is a great income stock to hold in the near term and shareholders could use the dividend to pay their current phone bill. With a safe payout ratio of 54%, I see Verizon continuing its streak of dividend raises in the near future. While debt remains a major concern for investors, management has been making conscious efforts to get the stock back to what it once was. If so, shareholders could get some capital appreciation along with a nearly 8% dividend. At the current price, investors get in VZ near its all-time lows and can use this high income stock's dividend to invest in longer-term growth alternatives.