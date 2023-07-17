Solskin

CareCloud's (NASDAQ:CCLD) topline seems to have plateaued in fiscal year 2022 as shown in the chart below after rising rapidly since 2014 somewhat similar to software companies that took advantage of Covid-led digital transformation.

Therefore, it is time to assess the growth together with the profitability prospects for this healthcare technology play with comes with a value of only $46 million, and, thus warrants more scrutiny as a microcap. Also as a cloud service provider, there are opportunities with AI, but, as this thesis will highlight, it is important to be realistic and also consider the regulatory aspects of applying innovations like ChatGPT in this industry.

The Operating Model

First, to get an idea of how it operates, imagine a company that has positioned itself between health service providers and their clients by proposing the latest IT tools like the cloud. Thus, CareCloud offers services like RCM (revenue cycle management), recording of patients' data in the form of EHR (electronic healthcare records), and other related solutions in a Software-as-a-Service mode. For investors, RCM entails the process of billing, reimbursement, and tracking the services patients consume.

This means that by availing CareCloud's solutions, healthcare providers do not have to spend time and money upfront to implement IT systems for practice management or patient engagement purposes. Instead, they lease CareCloud's services using an Opex model, just like an advertising company leasing Salesforce (CRM) customer relationships management application through its cloud and paying monthly fees in return.

On top, renting such IT services allows CEOs in hospitals, clinics, and other medical practices to focus on their core businesses.

Consequently, the company's products got traction and saw a record revenue growth of 74.77% in 2014 followed by above 50% revenue expansion rates in 2018 and 2020. Such a performance is also explained by the company's ability to rapidly acquire and integrate other RCM companies. At the same time, it managed to lower costs for customers through the platform approach which makes it possible for a few administrators to manage the IT applications accessed by many, as well as its ability to tap into lower-cost labor in South Asia.

This mode of expansion eventually reached its limits in 2022 with the executives announcing transitioning the product portfolio beyond RCM to feature CareCloud Remote and CareCloud Wellness in order to cater for home healthcare and remote patient monitoring. These both form part of the company's tech-enabled business solutions which contributed to 88% of full-year 2022's (FY-2022) revenues.

Then there is CareCloud FORCE.

Revenue Prospects but Lower Profitability

This is aimed at supporting customers' RCM operations through a dedicated team of professionals and can be viewed as building upon the CareCloud outsourcing business which manages medical providers' entire practice and contributed to around 10% of revenues for FY-2022. Looking ahead, based mainly on the number of clients having signed up for CareCloud Force, the company expects FY-2023 revenues of $142 million to $146 million whose midpoint would represent an increase of $5.2 million over last year.

There is also a geographical expansion in the Middle East, namely UAE, where similarly to America some ten years ago, the authorities are encouraging EHR adoption. However, this can take time as contrary to most other sectors, healthcare is more regulated and requires certifications.

Looking at profits, sales and marketing expenses, which formed 1% of total revenues in 2014, have reached 7% in 2022 and should escalate to 8% this year. This means that despite a high level of product differentiation, CareCloud still faces competition and products do not get automatically adopted by those looking for EHR-as-a-Service. Instead, it has to carry out costly marketing campaigns to drive growth This is one of the reasons for operating costs to be on the high side with margins having been under sustained pressure since 2013, before breaking even in 2021, as charted below in orange.

Furthermore, as shown by the blue chart above, gross margins have hovered around the 40% mark which is explained by the higher cost of revenues due to EHR involving a lot of paper-based documentation and use of hardware equipment.

Going down the income statement, CareCloud scores a profitability grade of A- but this is based on metrics for the Healthcare sector.

Now, unlike other healthcare companies which operate hospitals, manufacture equipment, develop drugs, or sell pharmaceutical products, CareCloud is more of a technology provider in the form of software and cloud solutions. As such, it should have been more profitable, and, this may be precisely the reason why the company is appointing a new finance chief mandated with the task of improving profitability. To provide investors with an idea of CareCloud's prospects, Salesforce which belongs to the IT sector enjoys margins of 73.78%.

Comes with Risks but Potential Margin Gains

Adopting a cautionary tone, this improvement may take time to materialize, with the focus currently being on organic growth (through selling CareCloud's offerings rather than acquiring firms with connections to hospitals). Furthermore, the market may punish the stock in case operating margins descend below zero again as was the case in 2020. In this case, one of the potential dangers is a drop to under 1/share, and in case this persists for 30 consecutive trading days, then the Nasdaq will issue a deficiency notice.

Still with a Capex-to-Sales ratio of 2.16% (above table), it means that the company invests relatively less to generate the same revenue level compared to the sector median of 4.64%. Moreover, the company is sitting on a backlog (in the form of recurring revenue bookings) of over $8 million for Q1-2023 which represents around 27% of the $30 million of revenues for the quarter. Also, at $15 million, debt also remains relatively low with a cash balance of $8.2 million at the end of the first quarter. Moreover, it spent $15.5 million on preference shares last year, but this was offset by the $21 million of cash flow from operations.

Therefore, with free cash flow margins (levered) of 5.55%, debt to equity of 15.31%, and more emphasis on organic growth, there is less potential need for additional financing. Moreover, in case of a worst-case scenario that this happens, it can rely on a $25 million line of credit, out of which $15 million remains unused.

Thus, I have a buy position given the valuation grade of A+. Considering the forward Price-to-Sales 92.3% discount with respect to the sector and adjusting for a 15% upside, I have a target of $3.36 (2.192 x 1.15) based on a share price of $2.92. Interestingly, this target was reached on May 12 in the aftermath of the nomination of the new CFO, with the stock subsequently giving up its gains.

Coming back to profitability improvement, prices could be raised given that the products can prove appealing in the current medical context, characterized by healthcare professionals facing high levels of stress and more likely to quit their jobs. Additionally, this sector also suffers from lingering wage inflation which adds to cost pressures incurred by providers. As a solution, CareCloud FORCE's workforce augmentation services have the capability to improve clients' cost structures by up to 80% as pictured below.

Furthermore, coming to CareCloud's internal operations, there are also opportunities to lower administrative costs by streamlining operations with RPA (robotic process automation) tools to automate some back-office processes.

Concluding by Realistically Assessing AI Prospects

In this respect, as an early adopter of AI, the company has taken advantage of intelligent algorithms for improving remote patient monitoring but operating in the healthcare sector, it has to carefully plan how to "safely" deploy technology like ChatGPT. This means being compliant with medical providers' regulations as to the way patient data is handled.

Looking at the industry, AI is taking an increasingly important place in business and it now impacts all sectors of activity including healthcare. Even before that, technology has been deployed to help with diagnosis and treatment as well as make a predictive follow-up of diseases with companies like Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY), a healthcare equipment industry play already using AI to analyze the results of medical scans (imaging) of the body to formulate more personalized therapeutic proposals. It is now planning chatbots in the same way as ChatGPT to impart knowledge to practitioners to interpret scanned images.

Noteworthily, the company has been obtaining approval from the FDA for its devices, but, for CareCloud which instead belongs to the healthcare technology industry, the absence of such a regulatory body may delay the speed at which it can deploy open APIs (application program interface) provided by OpenAI, ChatGPT's developer.

Still, the company is at the evaluation stage for safely deploying ChatGPT-style solutions compliant with medical providers' operating standards. Specific areas considered are improving EHR and practice management systems to bolster patient engagement while reducing costs and boosting margins for customers.

Therefore, there are prospects for AI to bring more sales while also improving CareCloud's bottom line.

In conclusion, this thesis has shown that CareCloud has put in place measures to restore growth. As for profitability, the change at the management level will likely result in strategies to cut costs, but, there are other levers to improve margins as I outlined earlier. Here, investors will note that I have gone for realism instead of painting a bright picture with millions of dollars of market opportunities. Along the same lines, I have a moderate upside target, which also takes into consideration that most of the growth will occur in the second half of this year, signifying that the stock should be volatile in the meantime. Finally, despite the market cap fluctuating from $45 million to $160 million within the last three years, the stock has not descended below $2.5, which may provide some comfort for shareholders.

