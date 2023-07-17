Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moncler: Defining Luxury Outerwear With Hype And Innovation

Jul. 17, 2023 1:05 AM ETMoncler S.p.A. (MONRF)GOOS, GOOS:CA
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Moncler is a leading Italian luxury fashion brand known for its high-end outerwear. The company has benefited from hype to generate impressive growth.
  • Moncler has attractive margins, with an EBITDA-M of 33%.
  • Industry tailwinds and an effort by Management to diversify the business will support a more sustainable trajectory, creating a highly attractive market leader in the luxury segment.
  • Moncler's valuation looks rich, but we believe its financial superiority over its peers, development thus far, and strong Q1 performance justifies a buy rating.

Moncler - Performance - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis for Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) is that it is a well-managed business on an impressive growth trajectory, driven by brand hype, cultural integration, and successful innovation. Moncler has market-leading margins, with an EBITDA-M of 33%. Industry

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.2K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.