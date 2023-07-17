SSPY: Good For Bear Market, A Weaker Play In Recovery

German Alvarez/iStock via Getty Images

A great deal of attention has been devoted by investors to peculiar weighting schemas that are called "smart-beta" in financial lingo. And for good reason as labyrinthine weighting processes are perceived as instruments to outmaneuver conditional market-cap-weighted indices and subsequently unlock alpha in the long run. Alas, despite their aura, the reality is much more complex as in most cases that I discussed in the past, sophisticated schemas did not translate into steady above-market returns, with higher fees that such vehicles typically come with to account for their complicated methodologies and turnover being among the principal detractors from their long-term performance.

A good example is the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY). Despite having an excellent idea at its crux, SSPY, a proprietary methodology-based vehicle that tracks a basket of the S&P 500 constituents reweighted using a scrupulous "related business risk" analysis, has underperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) since its inception in 2019. I should admit the fund did have a solid 2022 as it weathered the bear market much easier than its market-cap-weighted counterpart, yet it has been meaningfully lagging IVV this year plus total returns delivered during 2019-2021 were not high enough to secure the compound annual growth rate ahead of the S&P 500 fund.

So, even though the ETF does have a few notable advantages (more on that below), I would assign it to a group of the sophisticated vehicles I personally rate only a Hold.

What is specific about SSPY? Strategy and factor exposure

According to its website, the cornerstone of SSPY's strategy is the quarterly rebalanced Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index, which is essentially the S&P 500 but recalibrated using proprietary methodology with "stratification" at its crux. As explained in the prospectus:

Syntax's Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index's constituent companies that share "Related Business Risks."

It is also clarified that such risk "occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors."

This approach looks methodologically sound and completely logical. And it is supportive of advantages. The principal one (and, oddly enough, it could also be a vulnerability depending on the prevailing market narrative) I found upon the analysis of its portfolio and the factor data (including the Seeking Alpha Quant grades) is that it has a value tilt. This might explain its stronger performance compared to IVV last year and a few soft months in 2023. Another way of saying, this is the primary factor investors should mull over carefully before buying into SSPY as in bear markets, this should help in keeping losses at bay, but in recoveries, this would likely be preventing SSPY from keeping pace with the S&P 500, let alone delivering alpha.

More specifically, having a weighted-average market cap of about $111 billion as per my calculations, with just 1.6% allocated to the five members of the $1 trillion league, SSPY had a 4.6% earnings yield as of July 15. At the same time, IVV which had over 24% allocated to names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and NVIDIA (NVDA) had a market cap approaching $685 billion and an earnings yield of 4%.

Fund Market Cap EY PS EPS Fwd Revenue Fwd Quant Valuation Grade of D+ or worse Quant Valuation Grade of B- or better IVV $684.8 billion 4% 6.79x 8.9% 8.7% 78.5% 7.1% SSPY $110.96 billion 4.64% 3.61x 8.16% 7.13% 56.8% 17.7% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from SSPY, IVV, and Seeking Alpha

SSPY's value tilt becomes even more obvious from a P/S perspective. Here, the top culprit is NVDA, which carries a bloated AI premium manifested in a P/S ratio of 43.5x. And while this GPU market titan has a 3% weight in IVV, SSPY has allocated just 20 bps to it. Of course, it seems the Syntax ETF has missed on the 2023 AI rally as a consequence, but on the positive side, it might also miss on the AI bubble deflation in case one occurs.

Speaking of growth, I was surprised by the fact the difference between IVV and SSPY here is not meaningful. Truly, the iShares fund has a larger footprint in growthier picks, yet its weighted-average revenue growth rate is higher by only 1.53%.

Regarding sectors, SSPY is notably underweight in IT, financials, communication, and health care compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), while overweight in consumer staples, consumer discretionary, utilities, real estate, materials, and energy; in my view, these partly explain its richer earnings yield.

Created using data from SPY, SSPY

Ultimately, there is something to touch upon regarding quality. Unfortunately, SSPY has a smaller share of holdings with a B- Quant Profitability grade or better compared to IVV (~88% vs. ~96.7%).

Performance discussion

SSPY's value tilt did offer protection against bear forces in 2022, but at the same time, it has detracted from the fund's performance this year.

Over the February 2019 - December 2022 period, SSPY confidently outperformed IVV, with an annualized return being 54 bps higher despite a meaningful difference in fees, 3 bps vs. 30 bps. It also bested the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), another vehicle based on a recalibrated version of the S&P 500 index; the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) beat both and IVV anyway.

Portfolio IVV SSPY RSP RWL Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $15,173 $15,461 $15,132 $15,558 CAGR 11.23% 11.77% 11.16% 11.95% Stdev 19.32% 20.42% 21.15% 19.82% Best Year 28.76% 28.82% 29.41% 29.82% Worst Year -18.16% -9.16% -11.62% -6.02% Max. Drawdown -23.93% -25.45% -26.65% -24.12% Sharpe Ratio 0.59 0.59 0.56 0.61 Sortino Ratio 0.89 0.91 0.83 0.96 Market Correlation 1 0.97 0.97 0.96 Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer. RWL underwent a reorganization in 2019 that might affect compatibility

Nevertheless, top-heaviness has allowed IVV to recuperate quickly this year after last year's steep loss, while its smart-beta counterparts have been not that racy (and the value factor is to blame).

Data by YCharts

As a consequence, during the February 2019 - June 2023 period, SSPY's annualized total return appeared to be much weaker compared to IVV, while risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino ratios) also surprised to the downside. RSP and RWL underperformed their simpler peer as well.

Portfolio IVV SSPY RSP RWL Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $17,731 $16,556 $16,181 $16,980 CAGR 13.85% 12.09% 11.51% 12.74% Stdev 18.66% 19.86% 20.64% 19.23% Best Year 28.76% 28.82% 29.41% 29.82% Worst Year -18.16% -9.16% -11.62% -6.02% Max. Drawdown -23.93% -25.45% -26.65% -24.12% Sharpe Ratio 0.71 0.6 0.56 0.64 Sortino Ratio 1.09 0.92 0.85 1.01 Market Correlation 1 0.97 0.96 0.96 Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Final thoughts

As a value-focused investor, I appreciated SSPY's sophisticated methodology mindful of the "related business risk" that is supportive of more appealing valuations portfolio-wise. More importantly, growth and quality exposures also look reasonable.

So, it might be a good choice for a recessionary environment owing to more comfortable multiples and overall thinner growth premium compared to its simpler market-cap-weighted peer. The issue here is that I do not see a major rotation on the horizon, and the risk of a recession does not look as acute as it was a few months ago. In this regard, I have no bullish thesis for SSPY.