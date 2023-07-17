SSPY: Good For Bear Market, A Weaker Play In Recovery
Summary
- SSPY uses a research-based approach to reweighting the S&P 500 constituents, with attention paid to related business risks.
- My analysis revealed SSPY’s sophisticated methodology is supportive of a value tilt, which most likely contributed to SSPY’s relatively strong performance last year.
- Unfortunately, SSPY was incapable of beating IVV in the long run, also owing to its value exposure.
- SSPY does have a few notable advantages, but I would assign it to a group of the sophisticated vehicles I personally rate only a Hold.
A great deal of attention has been devoted by investors to peculiar weighting schemas that are called "smart-beta" in financial lingo. And for good reason as labyrinthine weighting processes are perceived as instruments to outmaneuver conditional market-cap-weighted indices and subsequently unlock alpha in the long run. Alas, despite their aura, the reality is much more complex as in most cases that I discussed in the past, sophisticated schemas did not translate into steady above-market returns, with higher fees that such vehicles typically come with to account for their complicated methodologies and turnover being among the principal detractors from their long-term performance.
A good example is the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY). Despite having an excellent idea at its crux, SSPY, a proprietary methodology-based vehicle that tracks a basket of the S&P 500 constituents reweighted using a scrupulous "related business risk" analysis, has underperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) since its inception in 2019. I should admit the fund did have a solid 2022 as it weathered the bear market much easier than its market-cap-weighted counterpart, yet it has been meaningfully lagging IVV this year plus total returns delivered during 2019-2021 were not high enough to secure the compound annual growth rate ahead of the S&P 500 fund.
So, even though the ETF does have a few notable advantages (more on that below), I would assign it to a group of the sophisticated vehicles I personally rate only a Hold.
What is specific about SSPY? Strategy and factor exposure
According to its website, the cornerstone of SSPY's strategy is the quarterly rebalanced Syntax Stratified LargeCap Index, which is essentially the S&P 500 but recalibrated using proprietary methodology with "stratification" at its crux. As explained in the prospectus:
Syntax's Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index's constituent companies that share "Related Business Risks."
It is also clarified that such risk "occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors."
This approach looks methodologically sound and completely logical. And it is supportive of advantages. The principal one (and, oddly enough, it could also be a vulnerability depending on the prevailing market narrative) I found upon the analysis of its portfolio and the factor data (including the Seeking Alpha Quant grades) is that it has a value tilt. This might explain its stronger performance compared to IVV last year and a few soft months in 2023. Another way of saying, this is the primary factor investors should mull over carefully before buying into SSPY as in bear markets, this should help in keeping losses at bay, but in recoveries, this would likely be preventing SSPY from keeping pace with the S&P 500, let alone delivering alpha.
More specifically, having a weighted-average market cap of about $111 billion as per my calculations, with just 1.6% allocated to the five members of the $1 trillion league, SSPY had a 4.6% earnings yield as of July 15. At the same time, IVV which had over 24% allocated to names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and NVIDIA (NVDA) had a market cap approaching $685 billion and an earnings yield of 4%.
|Fund
|Market Cap
|EY
|PS
|EPS Fwd
|Revenue Fwd
|Quant Valuation Grade of D+ or worse
|Quant Valuation Grade of B- or better
|IVV
|$684.8 billion
|4%
|6.79x
|8.9%
|8.7%
|78.5%
|7.1%
|SSPY
|$110.96 billion
|4.64%
|3.61x
|8.16%
|7.13%
|56.8%
|17.7%
Calculated by the author using data from SSPY, IVV, and Seeking Alpha
SSPY's value tilt becomes even more obvious from a P/S perspective. Here, the top culprit is NVDA, which carries a bloated AI premium manifested in a P/S ratio of 43.5x. And while this GPU market titan has a 3% weight in IVV, SSPY has allocated just 20 bps to it. Of course, it seems the Syntax ETF has missed on the 2023 AI rally as a consequence, but on the positive side, it might also miss on the AI bubble deflation in case one occurs.
Speaking of growth, I was surprised by the fact the difference between IVV and SSPY here is not meaningful. Truly, the iShares fund has a larger footprint in growthier picks, yet its weighted-average revenue growth rate is higher by only 1.53%.
Regarding sectors, SSPY is notably underweight in IT, financials, communication, and health care compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), while overweight in consumer staples, consumer discretionary, utilities, real estate, materials, and energy; in my view, these partly explain its richer earnings yield.
Ultimately, there is something to touch upon regarding quality. Unfortunately, SSPY has a smaller share of holdings with a B- Quant Profitability grade or better compared to IVV (~88% vs. ~96.7%).
Performance discussion
SSPY's value tilt did offer protection against bear forces in 2022, but at the same time, it has detracted from the fund's performance this year.
Over the February 2019 - December 2022 period, SSPY confidently outperformed IVV, with an annualized return being 54 bps higher despite a meaningful difference in fees, 3 bps vs. 30 bps. It also bested the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), another vehicle based on a recalibrated version of the S&P 500 index; the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) beat both and IVV anyway.
|Portfolio
|IVV
|SSPY
|RSP
|RWL
|Initial Balance
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Final Balance
|$15,173
|$15,461
|$15,132
|$15,558
|CAGR
|11.23%
|11.77%
|11.16%
|11.95%
|Stdev
|19.32%
|20.42%
|21.15%
|19.82%
|Best Year
|28.76%
|28.82%
|29.41%
|29.82%
|Worst Year
|-18.16%
|-9.16%
|-11.62%
|-6.02%
|Max. Drawdown
|-23.93%
|-25.45%
|-26.65%
|-24.12%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.59
|0.59
|0.56
|0.61
|Sortino Ratio
|0.89
|0.91
|0.83
|0.96
|Market Correlation
|1
|0.97
|0.97
|0.96
Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer. RWL underwent a reorganization in 2019 that might affect compatibility
Nevertheless, top-heaviness has allowed IVV to recuperate quickly this year after last year's steep loss, while its smart-beta counterparts have been not that racy (and the value factor is to blame).
As a consequence, during the February 2019 - June 2023 period, SSPY's annualized total return appeared to be much weaker compared to IVV, while risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino ratios) also surprised to the downside. RSP and RWL underperformed their simpler peer as well.
|Portfolio
|IVV
|SSPY
|RSP
|RWL
|Initial Balance
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Final Balance
|$17,731
|$16,556
|$16,181
|$16,980
|CAGR
|13.85%
|12.09%
|11.51%
|12.74%
|Stdev
|18.66%
|19.86%
|20.64%
|19.23%
|Best Year
|28.76%
|28.82%
|29.41%
|29.82%
|Worst Year
|-18.16%
|-9.16%
|-11.62%
|-6.02%
|Max. Drawdown
|-23.93%
|-25.45%
|-26.65%
|-24.12%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.71
|0.6
|0.56
|0.64
|Sortino Ratio
|1.09
|0.92
|0.85
|1.01
|Market Correlation
|1
|0.97
|0.96
|0.96
Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer
Final thoughts
As a value-focused investor, I appreciated SSPY's sophisticated methodology mindful of the "related business risk" that is supportive of more appealing valuations portfolio-wise. More importantly, growth and quality exposures also look reasonable.
So, it might be a good choice for a recessionary environment owing to more comfortable multiples and overall thinner growth premium compared to its simpler market-cap-weighted peer. The issue here is that I do not see a major rotation on the horizon, and the risk of a recession does not look as acute as it was a few months ago. In this regard, I have no bullish thesis for SSPY.
I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
