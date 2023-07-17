pandemin

I last updated Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) investors in February, as I anticipated that it would be bottoming out, so I upgraded my thesis. The stock of the leading energy infrastructure solutions player then went on a momentary rally through its April highs.

However, despite posting robust a robust Q1 earnings release, ENB fell steeply through the end of May before forming another bottom. What's important about ENB's May lows was that it also marked a bear trap or false downside breakdown, suggesting that dip buyers returned strongly to defend.

Despite the uncertainties driven by the drop in volume on its critical Mainline pipeline and the Line 5 court ruling, ENB continued to consolidate constructively over the past six to seven weeks.

My conviction level in ENB's thesis has been bolstered, improving the risk/reward for buyers still waiting on the sidelines. Enbridge's narrow moat is predicated on its scale economies, as it remains one of North America's most important energy infrastructure players.

With that in mind, it has driven a solid earnings profile, resulting in predictable distributable cash flow or DCF. As a result, I assessed that income investors would likely continue to underpin steep pullbacks, viewing them as opportunities to add exposure to temporary market dislocation.

Accordingly, analysts' estimates suggest that Enbridge's revenue growth is expected to fall by 9% in FY23. With the company slated to release its Q2 earnings in August, investors will likely be keen to parse whether there could be changes to its medium- and long-term outlook.

However, while there could be some uncertainties over its mainline volume, I believe ENB's current valuation has likely reflected the challenges. As such, I don't expect Enbridge's forward DCF and a relatively secure payout ratio of between 60% to 70% to be at imminent risk of being revised.

Moreover, management highlighted in May that its leverage ratio of 4.6x remains in its target range. Coupled with its annualized investment capacity of $6B (including $3B of discretionary capital), Enbridge is well-capitalized to support its investment opportunities. Therefore, management seems well-primed to engage in stock buybacks when appropriate, as ENB's risk/reward profile appears attractive.

As such, it should undergird investors' confidence in its ability to buy into steep selloffs, further supported by income investors' confidence in its "utility-like" returns profile, boosting earnings visibility.

ENB last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 11.6x, well above its broad oil and gas peers of 5.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). However, a broad comparison against Enbridge's sector peers may not provide the most appropriate assessment, given its less cyclical earnings profile.

As such, considering its relative valuation multiple against its 10Y average of 13.4x, I gleaned that the market has likely reflected substantial pessimism for dip buyers to feel increasingly confident.

ENB price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Given that ENB has been consolidating constructively long its 200-week moving average or MA (purple line), dip buyers should feel confident that sellers have been unable to compel a steeper selloff since late May.

Also, I assessed that ENB's December 2021 levels ($46) should provide substantial dip buying support as ENB closes in against that zone. With ENB's earnings visibility and attractive relative valuation, I believe it's apt for me to further upgrade my thesis on ENB for income investors.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

