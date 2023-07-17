Enbridge: Time To Buy Aggressively (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Enbridge has shown remarkable resilience despite uncertainties about its Mainline pipeline volume and a recent court ruling on Line 5.
- Enbridge is undergoing a growth normalization. However, its price action and valuation have likely priced in the headwinds.
- The company is one of North America's most important energy infrastructure players, with a "utility-like" earnings profile, providing significant visibility for income investors.
- I gleaned that ENB dip buyers returned strongly in late May to defend against a further selloff, giving me more confidence about its bottoming.
- Upgrade to Strong Buy.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
I last updated Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) investors in February, as I anticipated that it would be bottoming out, so I upgraded my thesis. The stock of the leading energy infrastructure solutions player then went on a momentary rally through its April highs.
However, despite posting robust a robust Q1 earnings release, ENB fell steeply through the end of May before forming another bottom. What's important about ENB's May lows was that it also marked a bear trap or false downside breakdown, suggesting that dip buyers returned strongly to defend.
Despite the uncertainties driven by the drop in volume on its critical Mainline pipeline and the Line 5 court ruling, ENB continued to consolidate constructively over the past six to seven weeks.
My conviction level in ENB's thesis has been bolstered, improving the risk/reward for buyers still waiting on the sidelines. Enbridge's narrow moat is predicated on its scale economies, as it remains one of North America's most important energy infrastructure players.
With that in mind, it has driven a solid earnings profile, resulting in predictable distributable cash flow or DCF. As a result, I assessed that income investors would likely continue to underpin steep pullbacks, viewing them as opportunities to add exposure to temporary market dislocation.
Accordingly, analysts' estimates suggest that Enbridge's revenue growth is expected to fall by 9% in FY23. With the company slated to release its Q2 earnings in August, investors will likely be keen to parse whether there could be changes to its medium- and long-term outlook.
However, while there could be some uncertainties over its mainline volume, I believe ENB's current valuation has likely reflected the challenges. As such, I don't expect Enbridge's forward DCF and a relatively secure payout ratio of between 60% to 70% to be at imminent risk of being revised.
Moreover, management highlighted in May that its leverage ratio of 4.6x remains in its target range. Coupled with its annualized investment capacity of $6B (including $3B of discretionary capital), Enbridge is well-capitalized to support its investment opportunities. Therefore, management seems well-primed to engage in stock buybacks when appropriate, as ENB's risk/reward profile appears attractive.
As such, it should undergird investors' confidence in its ability to buy into steep selloffs, further supported by income investors' confidence in its "utility-like" returns profile, boosting earnings visibility.
ENB last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 11.6x, well above its broad oil and gas peers of 5.9x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). However, a broad comparison against Enbridge's sector peers may not provide the most appropriate assessment, given its less cyclical earnings profile.
As such, considering its relative valuation multiple against its 10Y average of 13.4x, I gleaned that the market has likely reflected substantial pessimism for dip buyers to feel increasingly confident.
Given that ENB has been consolidating constructively long its 200-week moving average or MA (purple line), dip buyers should feel confident that sellers have been unable to compel a steeper selloff since late May.
Also, I assessed that ENB's December 2021 levels ($46) should provide substantial dip buying support as ENB closes in against that zone. With ENB's earnings visibility and attractive relative valuation, I believe it's apt for me to further upgrade my thesis on ENB for income investors.
Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)