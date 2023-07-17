Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worksport: Long-Term Potential, But Price Correction Imminent

Jul. 17, 2023 2:06 AM ETWorksport Ltd. (WKSP)
Summary

  • Worksport, a manufacturer of truck tonneau covers, saw a 12% increase in share price after receiving four new orders, bringing its year-to-date price gains to 206%.
  • Its innovative products, including a solar charging truck bed cover with connected battery power storage, can result in long-term sales gains and are potentially driving investor optimism too.
  • This potential overrides the recent drop in revenues but has increased its market valuations above comfortable levels. It's due for a price correction, though long-term investors may well see gains over time anyway.
Vacation

ianmcdonnell/E+ via Getty Images

On Thursday, July 13, the manufacturer of truck tonneau covers, Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) saw a 12% increase in share price after it said it has received four new orders. This brings its year-to-date [YTD] share price gains up by a massive 206%.

