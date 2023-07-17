Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lucid Group: Risky, But Has Saudi Arabia's Backing

Jul. 17, 2023 2:23 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)2 Comments
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Lucid faces significant risks, including weak production numbers, high cash burn, and a lack of brand recognition in the premium car market.
  • Despite these risks, the company's strong backing from Saudi Arabia, which is investing heavily in post-oil economic success, could provide Lucid the time it needs to solve its problems.
  • With sufficient funding, many of Lucid's current problems, including production and liquidity issues, could potentially be resolved over time.
  • Overall, Lucid is risky, but Saudi Arabia's political interest will likely keep it in the market for the time being.
Lucid Air Electric Car

hapabapa

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is full of risks. In times of uncertain macroeconomic conditions and a high-interest rate environment, the company is immensely unprofitable. In fact, Lucid's road to profitability is still very opaque. Not only are the company's production numbers extremely weak, the delivery numbers

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.57K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Sailorforlife BESTTI profile picture
Sailorforlife BESTTI
Today, 3:29 AM
Comments (1.55K)
I think it's worth the bet.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 2:38 AM
Comments (2.68K)
After having 2 massive wins on Lucid (from $18 to $50) and (from $6.20 to $14) I will be patient. Very patient! I believe with any market correction we'll see LCID drop to $5. I wouldn't touch this dreadfully managed company for a penny more. As I have contended all along, at some point, the PIF will simply take it private. However, they won't until they have to. I fully expect PIF to strategically announce they are cutting the line in hopes the stock will plummet to $2-3 per share. When this occurs, they will take it private for about $4 per share. There simply is no other plausible outcome. So just be careful short term players. Even if U buy at $5 some day soon after this U may see it trading at $3 if the Saudis announce they are pulling the plug.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.