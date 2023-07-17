jurgenfr

I wrote two months ago that Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) is the "best cannabis stock," and I still think it is. The stock, which just completed a reverse-split (1:4) in order to maintain its NASDAQ listing, is down since then by 17%. The stock was weak after I wrote the article but recovered nicely during this past week before dropping by nearly 20% on Friday after its fiscal Q3 earnings release, SEDAR filings and conference call. In this piece, I discuss the Q3 report, update the outlook, assess the valuation and review the chart.

Fiscal Q3 Weakness

Q3 was way worse than expected by the analysts and me. Revenue fell 17% sequentially to C$32.8 million. This was down 14% from a year ago and below the analyst expectations of C$43 million. It was the third straight sequential decline too. Gross margin (before adjustments for fair value) plunged to just 1.5%. For the first three quarters of the year, it has been 19.1%. Adjusted EBITDA had been expected to be C$5 million, but it was -C$2.9 million, the first negative adjusted EBITDA since Q1 of FY22.

Organigram continues to drive revenue mainly from adult-use in Canada, which was 89% of Q3 sales and rose sequentially by 7%. Yes, as bad as a quarter that the company had, its core business expanded sequentially. It did decline from a year ago by 15%. The company has been very upfront with investors about the challenges in that market, and it discussed them again on the call. International has been a big driver, but it was only 5% of revenue in Q3 at C$1.8 million. This was down sharply from Q2 at C$10.8 million, though it was up a small amount from a year ago. Medical cannabis sales in Canada were down sharply from a year ago and also fell sequentially, but they were only 1.7% of net revenue. The balance of revenue was from Canadian wholesale sales, which were up a lot from a year ago and sequentially but were just 4% of overall net revenue. The cash flow from operations was -C$5.5 million, a little better than a year ago and much better than in H1 of FY23, which was -C$16.2 million and nearly -C$20 million in Q2.

As surprising to me and the Organigram analysts how bad operationally the quarter was, especially on the international front, the second negative factor was very disappointing: The company had a big write-down of assets. The impairment charges were based on two issues. First, the company wrote off some its intangibles and goodwill, taking a charge of C$38 million. This doesn't matter to me at all. At the same time and with no warning at all, Organigram took a charge of C$153 million against plant, property and equipment. The tangible book value of the company fell a lot and is now C$284.2 million. The company reported debt of just C$180K and cash of C$52.7 million. The net cash of C$52.5 million is lower than it was at the end of FY22 at C$97.6 million. Note that this included short-term investments then and excludes restricted cash in both periods.

The Outlook Diminishes

Going into the report, analysts were expecting growth and still are, but the outlook is a bit lower after the disappointing fiscal Q3 results. For FY24, analysts projected ahead of the report that the company would grow revenue to C$200 million with adjusted EBITDA of C$28 million. This is the same as what was expected when I wrote the piece two months ago. Now, the outlook of the 9 analysts is for revenue to grow 17% to C$197 million with adjusted EBITDA growing 35% to C$26 million. I don't believe that this fully reflects the changes of all of the analysts.

For FY25 ending 8/31/25, analysts two months ago were looking for revenue to grow to C$269 million with adjusted EBITDA of C$57 million. Just ahead of the Q3 report, this was still the outlook. My own view was that this was too aggressive, and my own FY25 forecast at this time was for revenue to be $250 million with adjusted EBITDA of C$45 million, an 18% margin. Now the 3 analysts with projections are looking for revenue to increase 18% to C$233 million with adjusted EBITDA gaining 58% to C$41 million. Again, I don't believe that this consensus at Sentieo fully reflects the changes by all of the analysts yet.

In my review of OGI filings for subscribers at 420 Investor, I shared my own expectation that the calendar 2024 adjusted EBITDA would be C$25 million, which is 26% lower than the C$33.7 million I was using ahead of the Q3 report. For FY25, I believe that the analyst estimate for revenue could drop to C$212 million, which, at a margin of 16%, would generate C$34 million of adjusted EBITDA.

The Stock Is Very Cheap

Ahead of the report, I reduced my year-end target from C$8 ahead of the Q2 report to C$5.50 due to market conditions. Previously, I had been using revenue, and my target was based on achieving an enterprise value of 2.5X projected calendar 2024 revenue. My target ahead of the Q3 report of C$5.50 was based on achieving an enterprise value of 12X projected adjusted EBITDA for calendar 2024. This worked out at that time to 1.6X projected revenue, 36% lower than three months ago.

Updating my target using my expectation that calendar 2024 projected adjusted EBITDA will be just C$25 million and raising my multiple for enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA will be 14X (instead of 12X) yields a projected enterprise value at year-end of C$350 million. Net cash fell during the quarter to C$52.5 million, which suggests a market cap for the stock of C$402.5 million, which works out to C$4.75, down 14% from my C$5.50 target ahead of the report.

My target of C$4.75 (US$3.59) for year end may be too aggressive, as we are in a bear market for cannabis stocks, especially in Canada, where Canopy Growth (CGC) is melting down. If my target were hit, though, it would represent a gain of 130%.

As a reminder, British American Tobacco (BTI) bought a 20% stake in Organigram in early 2021, and it is way underwater on its investment. BTI can and should buy Organigram, as it is doing a decent job in a tough market and trades below tangible book value, which is now C$3.39 (US$2.57) per share.

As I look out a year, my target is higher. Based on 12X projected adjusted EBITDA of C$34 million would yield a stock price of C$5.50 (US$4.16), which was my prior target for the end of 2023 and would represent a gain from the $1.56 close on 7/14 of 167%. This works out to just 1.9X my projected revenue for FY25, which is a discount to where the largest MSOs trade despite being federally illegal.

The Chart is Okay

As rough of a week as Organigram had, the stock didn't make a new low:

Charles Schwab StreetSmart edge

The volume was very high on Friday and all week. I note that there is a big gap in trading that was created on Friday that could get filled. Note as well a gap that was created after their Q2 earnings report. My one-year target of US$4.16 is below the peak in late 2022.

Conclusion

While the stock is down, it's not out in my view. OGI is my largest position in my Beat the Global Cannabis Stock Index model portfolio at 420 Investor. I had trimmed it ahead of the report due to the rally and its large size, and I added on Friday at $1.60 and lower.

I find that investors are very negative on Canada and are overlooking this company in my view. It should not be trading at such a big discount to its tangible book value, and it is moving forward in a challenging market. While I am not predicting that it will happen, investor British American Tobacco could acquire the federally legal company, and investors should take this into account. I think comparing the price to the tangible book value is a reasonable metric for a company not buried in debt with massive cash outflows, but I believe that the analyst estimates for the future encourage investment at today's discounted price as well.

