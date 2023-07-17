oliver de la haye

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is a U.S. based equity REIT, which owns and operates open-air, retail centers located in the Sun Belt markets - Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

WSR's properties are convenience focused, where the pure play grocery element is diversified with a mix of service-oriented tenants such as restaurants, entertainment and fitness.

As of Q1, 2023, WSR had 57 wholly owned properties nicely spread across the Sun Belt markets.

Whitestone Investor Relations

The Management's strategy is to grow mainly via acquisitions by purchasing directly or setting up a majority JVs (joint venture) to expand into the Sun Belt markets, which seems to offer secular growth opportunities. The focus on tenant mix is slightly unconventional relative to comparable peers as WSR does not rely on a couple of 'big grocery names' to fill the space of its properties.

Instead, WSR devises a more diversified tenant strategy by introducing service-oriented tenants and keeping the single tenant concentration risks low.

For instance, as of March 31, 2023, WSR had ~ 1500 tenants with the largest tenant accounting only for 2.2% of the annualized rental revenues.

Looking at the past 3 year period, WSR has managed to deliver strong alpha returns compared to the broader equity REIT segment and even the skyrocketing S&P 500.

Ycharts

Granted, the recent outperformance could be largely explained by the recovery factor since WSR suffered a massive decline in its market cap levels once the pandemic broke out. The current bounceback has effectively brought back WSR's share price to the pre-pandemic level.

Thesis

Now, the question is whether WSR is positioned to maintain the momentum and deliver outsized returns going forward.

First and foremost, we have to consider the state of WSR's balance sheet as that was one of the key reasons why WSR responded in a magnified manner to the overall drop in the REIT segment during the early pandemic moments.

Entering the pandemic, WSR had a Net-debt / EBITDA of ~11x, which is astronomical both from the absolute and relative levels.

Having so debt saturated balance sheet per definition elevates the beta risk, where Company responds to overall market volatility in a more pronounced fashion. This is what we saw during the pandemic, and to some extent what we can see now by looking at the stock performance chart above.

However, starting from 2021, WSR has made a strong progress on de-leveraging its balance sheet. Currently, the Net-debt / EBITDA stands at ~7.5x, which has to a large extent been achieved through the proceeds stemming from the retained earnings and a couple of asset disposals.

Lower levels of leverage have obviously came in handy not only from the financial risk perspective but also considering the prevailing interest rate environment.

While the leverage is still high and is ~ 2.5x (in Net-debt / EBITDA terms) above the sector benchmark, favourable debt structure offsets the corresponding risks.

Whitestone Investor Relations

Less than $100 million is set to expire in 2023 and 2024, and the first notable debt maturity arrives only in 2026. Plus, more than 90% of the debt is fixed, which protects WSR from further spikes in the interest rates.

Going forward and until the first major refinancing event in 2026, I expect WSR to successfully optimize its balance sheet mainly through a retained earnings (cash flow) component, which based on the annualized Q1, 2023 FFO figure and 50% payout implies ~ $25 million on a yearly basis.

Yet, on the cash flow front, it seems that WSR will struggle or stagnate over the foreseeable future. For year 2023, the Management expects the FFO to decline by ~2% mainly due to higher interest costs, which still can percolate through the financials via 10% variable debt exposure and minor refinancings.

Additional headwinds for not only the 2023 but also for more distant FFO figures stem from the exhausted efforts on the cost optimization activities. The recent quarters have been characterized with relatively stable FFO partially due to a gradual reduction of WSR's indirect costs. The already achieved levels do not offer much room for further savings.

The key area of concern is the underlying structure of lease maturities. As of Q1, 2023, WSR had 4.1 years of weighted average lease maturity term, with roughly ~25% of the leases coming due each year (~28% in 2023).

Thanks to the double digit leasing spreads, WSR managed to deliver a 2.8% NOI growth in Q1; even though the occupancy level decreased compared to the previous quarter.

According to the Management, over the last three calendar years, WSR has renewed expiring leases with respect to approximately 69% of our GLA. This means that one third of leases have not been renewed with the existing tenants, and that WSR had to make notable (and risky) efforts to attract new 'customers'.

The bottom line

The equity story of WSR is not that straightforward. There are several elements, which inherently should provide a further boost for the share price such as:

Gradual debt reduction through internal cash generation implying less of a need to raise fresh equity that could dilute the existing shareholder base. Well-structured debt maturities protecting the cash flows from major uptick in interest costs and mitigating the refinancing risk. Attractively positioned portfolio to capture long-term benefits of growing markets. Derisked portfolio from the grocery and single tenant concentration exposures. Attractive valuation of P/FFO 9.8x, which offers ~16% discount to the comparable peers.

However, there are also some potentially painful risks for the WSR's ability to enhance or even maintain its FFO results.

The key impediment is the focus on the debt reduction, which reduces WSR's flexibility to acquire new properties or inject considerable CapEx. In other words, it is very unlikely that WSR will manage to boost its FFO in a notable manner (at least until the balance sheet is normalized).

Also, the massive lease expiries introduce risks of an increased vacancy rate and potentially depressed NOI growth, especially in the context of the prevailing recessionary risks.

In my humble opinion, WSR should be viewed as a bet for investors, who want to have a relatively small exposure to retail REIT, which offers acceptable yield (in WSR's case 4.9%) and potential for attractive returns via capital appreciation.