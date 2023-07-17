Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: Safe Haven And Tactical Cash Holding

Ryan Teo profile picture
Ryan Teo
288 Followers

Summary

  • An inverted yield curve provides investors with opportunities at the short end of the yield curve.
  • Treasury bonds are considered the safest investment due to the low likelihood of a U.S. government default and are backed by the U.S. Treasury Department.
  • The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF is highly recommended for investment as it provides access to U.S. T-bills, offers stability and liquidity, and generate income on excess cash.

Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Due to the Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy, interest rate risk has become a serious concern for the economy and the bond market as the cost of capital rises. The yield curve inversion has reflected recession risk is on the

This article was written by

Ryan Teo profile picture
Ryan Teo
288 Followers
My investment philosophy is to employ a bottom-up approach and invest in businesses that have a solid competitive moat, strong financial balance sheet and cash flow, good management with a long term outlook. I mainly employ a value growth investing strategy. However, I also do use options and technical analysis and swing trade at opportunities that arise too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.