The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of July 7th, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 6 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was -0.37% (down from +0.36% last week). The lead gainer was Emerging Market Income (+1.55%) while Convertibles lagged (-2.67%).

3 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 11 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.55% (down from -0.48% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+0.56%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Taxable Munis (-1.74%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+0.59%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-14.67%). The average sector discount is -7.81% (up from -8.02% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Investment Grade (+1.89%), while Convertibles (-1.81%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.25% (down from +0.43% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Multisector Income (+0.61), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (-0.92). The average z-score is -0.37 (up from -0.43 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.50%), Emerging Market Income (+11.64%), and Multisector Income (+10.67%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.16% (up from +8.14% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) -4.41% 14.61% 40.59% 2.2 -3.52% -2.46% Calamos Convertible Opp & Inc (CHI) -4.25% 10.65% 4.80% -0.7 -4.46% 2.44% RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II (RFMZ) -3.61% 7.42% -9.22% 0.6 -2.78% 0.87% Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income (CIK) -3.52% 9.15% 3.90% 1.8 0.34% -0.45% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) -3.13% % -0.92% 1.0 -0.09% -0.94% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) -3.07% 8.68% -2.48% -1.5 -3.23% 0.00% Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD) -2.79% 11.11% 5.19% -1.1 -3.08% -1.88% John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) -2.69% 9.64% -8.63% -1.8 -3.80% -1.28% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -2.41% 10.25% -15.24% -1.1 -1.23% -0.36% Gabelli Equity (GAB) -2.29% 10.62% 8.03% -0.6 -2.59% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 11.63% 10.94% 31.34% 2.3 7.60% -1.69% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 6.15% 8.58% 115.74% 2.1 3.10% -3.84% Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (EDF) 5.86% 15.29% 7.96% 0.3 4.43% -1.77% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) 5.40% 9.98% 32.81% 3.4 2.07% -1.04% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) 4.94% 10.05% 21.87% 2.2 2.44% -3.81% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund ord (RCG) 4.70% % -13.16% -0.4 1.65% -1.26% PIMCO High Income (PHK) 4.36% 11.36% 13.42% 3.0 1.40% 0.00% NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) 4.13% 13.90% 4.44% 2.6 3.88% -0.27% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) 3.60% 2.58% 11.45% -0.7 2.10% -0.92% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc (DPG) 3.47% 8.43% -9.69% -2.9 2.47% -1.02% Click to enlarge

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 22, 2023 | Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 29, 2023 | Saba Capital Files Lawsuit Against 16 Closed-End Funds Over Control Share Provisions.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

Not much in the way of CEF news this week. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) cut its distribution by -15.4%, while FS Credit Opportunities Corp (FSCO) boosted by +15.3%.

Some CEFs are getting a bit bubbly here, as seen in our list of top CEF premium/discount gainers for last week. These include several PIMCO funds, namely RCS which gained +11.63% in premium and trades at a +31.34% premium and +2.3 z-score, PTY which gained +5.40% in premium and trades at a +32.81% premium and +3.4 z-score, PCN which gained +4.94% in premium last week and trades at a +21.87% premium and +2.2 z-score, and PHK which gained +4.36% in premium last week and trades at a +11.36% premium and +3.0 z-score. PCM is also expensive here at a +47.24% premium and +2.2 z-score. I would be considering rotating out of some of the more expensive PIMCO funds to cheaper ones (such as PFN, PDI and PDO owned in our Income Generator portfolio) to take advantage of the valuation discrepancy.

Strategy Statement

Our goal aims to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. Our CEF rotation strategy includes trading between CEFs to exploit fluctuations in valuations. This is because CEF prices are inefficient, with investors often overreacting to both the upside or downside, or being unaware of upcoming corporate actions. This could help capture alpha from CEFs for the nimble investor.

We compare our performance against two benchmarks: the fund-of-CEFs ETF (YYY), and the global asset allocation portfolio ETF (GAA).

Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter! Our experience has been that it is very possible to earn profitable returns in CEFs. While there are numerous opportunities in the closed-end fund sector, it is essential to remain vigilant of the associated risks. Blindly chasing yield is not a prudent strategy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.