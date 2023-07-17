Nuthawut Somsuk

Rose's Income Garden Portfolio "RIG" owns 79 stocks, 3 healthcare in the real estate sector with Sabra being one that offers an enticing 9.6% dividend yield. Healthcare in general is recovering as Covid is no longer as huge a threat it once was to these companies.

Sabra Health Care

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. The company website on March 31, 2023, states it owns or runs 396 real estate properties of various types spread across the United States and Canada. It is headquartered in Irving, CA. The types consist of skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, along with senior housing communities with various lease agreements. It also has behavioral health facilities, specialty hospitals and other facilities. They have investment loans, some preferred equity investments and unconsolidated joint ventures.

Below from the Sabra company website it shows the asset classes and relationships.

Sabra relationships/ holdings (Sabra Website March 2023)

It has locations across the US and Canada, as shown below, as found on its site.

Sabra property US/Canada locations (Sabra website March 2023)

Price

Sabra closed on Friday, July 14, 2023 @ $12.69, so it's time to look at what some analysts offer for price targets.

Analyst Price Targets

- Morningstar

Below is a snapshot from July 13, 2023, with the analyst price targets. The low cheap 5 star buy price is $12.89. It is still selling below that, which is suggested to be an 18% discount. Note the 1-star "Sell" price of $17.99.

SABRA Price Targets (Morningstar Analyst July 2023)

- Nasdaq

The following was found and is based on 12 analyst recommendations.

Consensus = Buy

Analyst average buy price = $13

12-month price targets for SBRA from the last 3 months offer an average price target of $13 with a high estimate of $15 and a low estimate of $11.

- Yahoo Finance

1 year price estimate = $12.67, very close to the other analysts for fair value and just under the price closing Friday.

- Value Line

No actual price or safety coverage for SBRA. Below is what they did show. It reveals it has room to go to get to its 52-week high price but sits soundly on the low middle side of that range.

Sabra Technical/ Price statistics (Value Line July 15, 2023)

Price Chart from Seeking Alpha- 1 year

SBRA 1-year price and technical chart (Seeking Alpha July 14 2023)

The SA chart offers nice FFO statistics and shows the Price/FFO is 9.46x.

FFO = Funds From Operations are used rather than P/E for real estate REITs, such as Sabra.

FastGraph Technical Analyst Chart

FastGraph "FG" from Chuck Carnevale is a paid subscription service I have used for more than 10 years. It shows earnings (green area), dividend line (white), price (black line) and more all in one graph. Below is a 6-year snapshot with the past 3.5 years and 2.5 years of estimates (dotted lines).

Sabra Technical Chart July 2023 (FASTGraphs 6 year chart)

The current FAST Fact shown on the right side of the graph is that the P/FFO is 8.99x. The normal (blue line) P/FFO is 9.5x here, which is near that of SA with the forward of 9.46x. The current price, black line, is still running below the normal blue one, generally meaning undervalued.

The price did hit a low recently this year, at $10.08 and looks to be working its way back up. Using the normal 9.5x normal number times earnings for 2023 of $1.34, the price would be $12.73 which agrees with most analysts. Good news is that earnings are estimated to grow into 2024 along with price and perhaps the dividend in 2025. It sits currently at a Goldilocks price, but what about that dividend? I answer, so please read on.

Dividend

The following "FG" performance section shown below reveals how the dividend was cut in 2020 to where it is now. It has continued to pay quarterly at the same rate. The good part is that they have held the FFO payout ratio rather steady under or near 80% shown in the last column.

Sabra 3-year Dividend Performance (FASTGraphs July 2023)

The dividend cut was definitely the proper move by Sabra management back in 2020 to allow it to survive nicely with the current dividend. To say the least it was disappointing, but it ended up being very wise.

Summary/Conclusion

It would seem it could survive nicely now with earnings stabilized and rising into the future it can hold that same dividend of 30c quarterly. The next payment will be announced in August for payment by the end of that month. It should be the same, no surprise. That payment will also probably stay that way for another year as well. It has been a real struggle, but it would seem Sabra has evened itself out and now has turned itself positively upward for price again and next year for earnings. It's sitting in that Goldilocks position of just about right to buy if you want high yield of 9.6% and good income. I added more near its low and it is a long position in Rose's Income Garden "RIG" portfolio of 79 stocks found at The Macro Trading Factory.