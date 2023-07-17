Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.6% Yield, Price And Prognosis Improving
Summary
- Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio owns Sabra Health Care, a healthcare facility real estate investment trust, which offers a 9.6% dividend yield.
- Sabra owns or runs 396 real estate properties across the US and Canada, including skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, senior housing communities, and specialty hospitals.
- Analysts suggest Sabra's stock is undervalued and predict earnings growth into 2024, with the potential for a dividend increase in 2025.
Rose's Income Garden Portfolio "RIG" owns 79 stocks, 3 healthcare in the real estate sector with Sabra being one that offers an enticing 9.6% dividend yield. Healthcare in general is recovering as Covid is no longer as huge a threat it once was to these companies.
Sabra Health Care
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. The company website on March 31, 2023, states it owns or runs 396 real estate properties of various types spread across the United States and Canada. It is headquartered in Irving, CA. The types consist of skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, along with senior housing communities with various lease agreements. It also has behavioral health facilities, specialty hospitals and other facilities. They have investment loans, some preferred equity investments and unconsolidated joint ventures.
Below from the Sabra company website it shows the asset classes and relationships.
It has locations across the US and Canada, as shown below, as found on its site.
Price
Sabra closed on Friday, July 14, 2023 @ $12.69, so it's time to look at what some analysts offer for price targets.
Analyst Price Targets
- Morningstar
Below is a snapshot from July 13, 2023, with the analyst price targets. The low cheap 5 star buy price is $12.89. It is still selling below that, which is suggested to be an 18% discount. Note the 1-star "Sell" price of $17.99.
- Nasdaq
The following was found and is based on 12 analyst recommendations.
Consensus = Buy
Analyst average buy price = $13
12-month price targets for SBRA from the last 3 months offer an average price target of $13 with a high estimate of $15 and a low estimate of $11.
- Yahoo Finance
1 year price estimate = $12.67, very close to the other analysts for fair value and just under the price closing Friday.
- Value Line
No actual price or safety coverage for SBRA. Below is what they did show. It reveals it has room to go to get to its 52-week high price but sits soundly on the low middle side of that range.
Price Chart from Seeking Alpha- 1 year
The SA chart offers nice FFO statistics and shows the Price/FFO is 9.46x.
FFO = Funds From Operations are used rather than P/E for real estate REITs, such as Sabra.
FastGraph Technical Analyst Chart
FastGraph "FG" from Chuck Carnevale is a paid subscription service I have used for more than 10 years. It shows earnings (green area), dividend line (white), price (black line) and more all in one graph. Below is a 6-year snapshot with the past 3.5 years and 2.5 years of estimates (dotted lines).
The current FAST Fact shown on the right side of the graph is that the P/FFO is 8.99x. The normal (blue line) P/FFO is 9.5x here, which is near that of SA with the forward of 9.46x. The current price, black line, is still running below the normal blue one, generally meaning undervalued.
The price did hit a low recently this year, at $10.08 and looks to be working its way back up. Using the normal 9.5x normal number times earnings for 2023 of $1.34, the price would be $12.73 which agrees with most analysts. Good news is that earnings are estimated to grow into 2024 along with price and perhaps the dividend in 2025. It sits currently at a Goldilocks price, but what about that dividend? I answer, so please read on.
Dividend
The following "FG" performance section shown below reveals how the dividend was cut in 2020 to where it is now. It has continued to pay quarterly at the same rate. The good part is that they have held the FFO payout ratio rather steady under or near 80% shown in the last column.
The dividend cut was definitely the proper move by Sabra management back in 2020 to allow it to survive nicely with the current dividend. To say the least it was disappointing, but it ended up being very wise.
Summary/Conclusion
It would seem it could survive nicely now with earnings stabilized and rising into the future it can hold that same dividend of 30c quarterly. The next payment will be announced in August for payment by the end of that month. It should be the same, no surprise. That payment will also probably stay that way for another year as well. It has been a real struggle, but it would seem Sabra has evened itself out and now has turned itself positively upward for price again and next year for earnings. It's sitting in that Goldilocks position of just about right to buy if you want high yield of 9.6% and good income. I added more near its low and it is a long position in Rose's Income Garden "RIG" portfolio of 79 stocks found at The Macro Trading Factory.
