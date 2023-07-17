Justin Sullivan

DG (NYSE:DG) share prices collapsed 20% after disappointing first-quarter results. They bottomed out at $151 a week later resulting in a total decline of 25%. Share prices have recovered some ground, but our analysis shows they are still trading at a discount using comparables as well as discounted cash flow valuation tools.

DG offers affordable products and services to its customers, These include food, cleaning & laundry, beauty & health items, and seasonal décor. They operate nearly 20,000 general stores across 47 States. Year ending Feb 3, 2023, revenues were $37.8 bn, and these have increased 9% yearly over 10 years and 9.7% over a longer 15-year period. Earnings have also increased by 9.5% over 10 years and earnings per share of 13.9% over 15 years. Gross margins have remained stable at around 31% and the returns profile has also been strong. A company can create value over time if it can grow its revenues and improve or maintain its margins. DG fits this profile, and we will show that they are prolific value creators. This is evident in the share price increase from 2010’s low of around $22 to the current $163. This is an increase of 640%, outperforming the S&P500’s 350% rise (from approximately 1,000 to 4,456).

Looking down the double-barrelled gun of high inflation and economic slowdown, a squeeze in discretionary consumer spending is expected across the board. It would be safe to assume that non-discretionary spending, especially for the low-cost alternative would remain robust. However, higher inflation and reduced savings have hit lower-income consumers the most, and these are DG's target customer group.

Within the labor market, demand continues to outstrip supply with wages growing. On the plus side, consumers will have more disposable income. On the flip side, higher inflation will eat into wage gains and DG will also see their labor costs increase.

Overspending on basic groceries and fresh produce will remain fashionable for some, others would have switched, and higher-end consumers with more disposable income and savings can hold off for a little longer. Some of the more affluent will also be encouraged by a year-to-date 17% increase in the S&P 500. If we see a steep downturn, we will see many more consumers shopping at discount stores. One in three US adults were “finding it difficult” or “just getting by” according to a Federal Reserve survey done in late 2022.

Macroeconomic headwinds resulted in DG missing estimates and revising FY2023 forecasts downwards.

Net sales growth in the range of approximately 3.5% to 5.0%, compared to its previous expectation of 5.5% to 6%; both of which include an anticipated negative impact of approximately two percentage points due to lapping the fiscal 2022 53rd week. Same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%, compared to its previous expectation of 3.0% to 3.5%. Diluted EPS in the range of an approximate 8% decline to flat, compared to its previous expectation of growth of approximately 4% to 6%.

Management is already taking steps, they have suspended share repurchases, plan to reduce the number of new store openings, work on post-covid supply chain recovery, and plan to enhance customer experience by increasing man-hours within stores. To a lesser degree, they are also testing cashier-less technology and looking to increase customer stickiness by introducing cashback programs. Nevertheless, the current quarter margins were down and will remain under pressure for the remainder of FY2023.

DG has hit a bump in the road, but given the company's track record on growth, we agree with management regarding the company's ability to deliver strong growth in the years ahead, despite the near-term pressures.

Comparable Company Financial Analysis

We compared DG with some of its peers. The comparison is over 5-yr historical data which represents pre-covid numbers, and projections over two years using consensus estimates.

DG Comparable Company Financial Analysis (Author & Seeking Alpha)

DG has had stronger revenue growth than its peers, and average earnings growth. Despite the above-average growth, DG is trading at lower valuation ratios.

DG Comparable Company Average Financial Analysis (Author & Seeking Alpha)

If we were to value DG using the average FY1 PE of 20.9x, and consensus EPS estimates of $10.07, DG should be trading at around $210. This provides a potential upside of 30%.

The Value Drivers

Let us now try and identify the value drivers, similar to a DuPont-like breakdown. The secret of long-term value generation is growth, efficiency, and margins. We have already looked at revenue growth. For efficiency, we will use gross asset turnover along with net income margins.

DG Gross Asset Turnover (ROCGA Research) DG Net Income Margin (ROCGA Research)

Asset turnover is roughly flat but we can see the margins increasing from 2019 onwards. These combined equate to improving returns over the same period. We use Returns on Cash Generating Assets, a calculation similar to Cash Flow Returns on Assets.

DG Returns on Cash Generating Assets (Author & ROCGA Research)

Our forecast indicates that the lower EPS going forward will lower the returns slightly. Further below in the valuation charts, we will see the effect returns have on valuation. With higher returns (2019+), the valuation of DG, along with the share price improves dramatically.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

To value a company, we model them, back-test the valuation for correlation with the historical share prices, and use that same model to forecast forward. Valuation is derived using a systematic Cash Flow Returns on Investments based DCF.

DG Default Valuation (Valuation chart created by the author using ROCGA Research platform)

The model we have used shows a very high degree of correlation and stays within the highs and lows of the share price for all of the historical years. We use the consensus EPS for the forecast years to estimate the warranted share price.

The warranted share price for FY1 is $210, and for FY2 the company continues to create value increasing to $240.

Conclusion

DG is trading at a discount to peers, its own historical valuation averages, and our Cash Flow Returns on Investments based DCF valuation model also points to a warranted share price of $240, potentially an upside of 30%. Macroeconomic headwinds as well as some company-specific risks exist, but with the recent sell-off, this is a good time to go long in DG stock.