Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) have taken a beating over the past year and a half due to rising interest rates and headwinds to several areas of commercial real estate due to a wave of debt refinancings and disruptive forces from the work from home movement, consolidation in the communications industry, continued fallout from the COVID-19 lockdowns including population and business migration, rising crime in big cities, and ongoing disruption due to e-commerce.

That said, the sector-wide selloff has created some compelling bargains in some of the most conservative REIT business models, resulting in some REITs offering very sustainable and very attractive dividends. In this article we will look at two of these - Realty Income (NYSE:O) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) - and share our take on which is a better buy today.

Realty Income Stock Vs. EPR Properties Stock: Business Model

Both O and EPR operate triple net lease business models with lengthy lease terms, contractual rent increases, and very limited operating expense obligations, resulting in a defensive and stable cash flow profile.

O is the gold standard for the triple net lease REIT industry thanks to its immense portfolio of 12,492 properties that services 1,259 tenants from 84 industries. O adds an additional layer of safety beyond its vast diversification by underwriting its properties such that recession resistant and/or e-commerce resistant tenants make up ~91% of its ABR and investment-grade tenants make up ~41% of its ABR.

As a result, O is well diversified across geography, tenant, sector, and macroeconomic scenario, giving it perhaps the most defensive profile in the sector, if not all of REITdom.

O Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

O's results validate its approach, showing that broad diversification and conservative underwriting can still deliver exceptionally strong long-term results:

Data by YCharts

In contrast to O - which focuses primarily on retail properties along with some exposure to industrial, office, and a few other property types - EPR focuses on entertainment themed properties, including theaters, water parks, amusement parks, ski resorts, lodging, fitness, and gaming properties. It also owns a relatively small educational portfolio. Overall, 41% of its adjusted EBITDAre comes from its theater properties, 24% of its EBITDAre comes from its eat and play venues (such as Top Golf properties), 11% of its EBITDAre comes from its experiential properties (i.e., ski resorts, lodging, fitness, gaming, etc.), and 7% of its EBITDAre comes from its educational portfolio.

One challenge confronting EPR is that it generates a lot of its revenue from only a few tenants. For example, ~14% of its revenue comes from AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and another ~14% comes from Topgolf. ~13% of its revenue comes from Regal Entertainment and another 6.2% comes from Cinemark (CNK). All told, over 45% of its revenue comes from its top four tenants alone, three of whom are theaters and one a niche experiential property type that hasn't yet been proven as a durable business model over the long-term. On top of that, all four of these asset types are rather difficult and/or expensive to repurpose into alternative uses, making the real estate not terribly resilient in the face of tenant bankruptcies.

Due to this riskier structure, EPR's long-term total return performance has been quite volatile, though still very impressive:

Data by YCharts

Overall, both business models have successfully generated considerable alpha for shareholders over the long-term, though O's business model has proven to be both less volatile and risky as well as more successful at generating outsized total returns for shareholders over the long-term.

Realty Income Stock Vs. EPR Properties Stock: Balance Sheet

O wins this comparison easily as well thanks to its A- credit rating compared to EPR's less than investment grade BB+ credit rating. As a result, O enjoys a vastly superior cost of capital compared to EPR, which is further accentuated by its stock trading at a premium to NAV in comparison to EPR whose stock trades at a discount to NAV. This means that O can easily tap the public equity markets whenever it needs to raise equity to finance growth investments whereas EPR needs to be much more cautious about how and when it taps equity markets in order to avoid diluting existing shareholders.

Despite O's clear edge in cost of capital, both businesses have very solid debt and liquidity metrics. Both have well-laddered debt maturities, with O having a 5.9-year weighted average term to maturity for its notes and bonds and EPR having a 5-year weighted average term to maturity on its debt. Both have more than enough liquidity to meet any short-term funding needs. Only 10% of O's debt is floating rate while EPR has no floating rate, unhedged debt. Both only have a minimal amount of secured debt, and both have very strong fixed charge coverage ratios.

Overall, while O has a considerable cost of capital advantage over EPR, neither is in any danger of financial distress for the foreseeable future.

Realty Income Stock Vs. EPR Properties Stock: Dividend Analysis

O's dividend track record is very impressive as it has grown its dividend every year for over 25 years, earning it a spot on the prestigious list of Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). O has proven to be a very stable monthly dividend payer with consistently solid AFFO and dividend per share growth, and there is little reason to see this changing moving forward.

As a result, we expect that O will continue to deliver 3-5% dividend per share growth per year for years to come thanks to:

it still enjoying a premium to NAV on its stock (enabling it to grow more aggressively yet still accretively)

its fixed rent bumps driving 1-2% in organic per share growth per year

its cost of capital advantage continuing to give it access to more deals than many of its competitors can compete for

its 2023E payout ratio is just ~74%, meaning that it is retaining plenty of cash to reinvest in growth without having to issue too many shares.

EPD meanwhile has an expected 2023 payout ratio of just 65.8%, giving it even more retained cash flow to fund growth investments. That said, it needs to do this given that it cannot issue equity accretively at the moment due to the discount to NAV in its stock price. That said, EPR should be able to continue driving 3-5% per share growth per year due to reinvested retained earnings and lease escalators.

However, analysts appear a bit skeptical that EPR can deliver this type of growth and it isn't hard to imagine why. The dividend is only expected to grow at a ~1.6% CAGR through 2025 and AFFO per share is only expected to grow at a 1.4% CAGR over that same span. This is because EPR operates much riskier properties with greater tenant concentration than O does. If AMC or another one of its leading tenants have to renegotiate some leases in order to weather financial challenges, EPR could suffer a meaningful hit to AFFO per share, thereby limiting or even halting its dividend growth. Keep in mind that while O has never cut its dividend and has in fact grown it year after year for over a quarter of a century, EPR had to slash its dividend pretty severely in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns:

Data by YCharts

There is no guarantee that it won't have to cut its dividend again if we get hit with a severe recession which limits consumer activity at theaters and other experiential properties. Moreover, any financial challenges facing its theater tenants could also prompt a dividend cut.

Overall, we expect EPR to underperform O moving forward in terms of both dividend per share growth and dividend safety.

Realty Income Stock Vs. EPR Properties Stock: Valuation

While O appears to be overwhelmingly a higher quality REIT by virtually any metric, EPR does have the advantage when it comes to valuation. EPR is meaningfully cheaper than O across every single major valuation metric:

Metric O EPR P/NAV 1.04x 0.92 EV/EBITDA 16.40x 12.18x P/FFO 14.60x 9.43x P/AFFO 15.08x 9.19x Dividend Yield 5.0% 7.3% Click to enlarge

While O certainly does not look overvalued and appears poised to deliver 8-10% annualized total returns moving forward (due to a combination of the current yield plus growth) alongside a low risk profile, EPR has a much wider range of potential return outcomes. If it can manage to avoid any major tenant lease defaults/renegotiations moving forward, it could very well deliver a 12-15% total return CAGR due to a combination of its current yield, 3-5% annualized AFFO per share growth, and potential valuation multiple expansion. However, if it faces any major hiccups in its portfolio, it could deliver very weak, if not negative, total returns moving forward.

Realty Income Stock Vs. EPR Properties Stock: Investor Takeaway

Both EPR and O appear to offer investors attractive and sustainable dividends that are paid out monthly. While both implement triple net lease based real estate investment strategies, they offer investors very different risk profiles.

For those looking to sleep well at night with a near certainty that their monthly dividend check will grow roughly in-line with inflation year-after-year for the long-term and are fine with an 8%+ total return CAGR, O is a solid Buy at current prices.

However, for investors who want to take on more risk in exchange for a higher current yield and the potential to achieve 12%+ annualized total returns over time, EPR stock is a better buy.