Buy The Dip And Earn 14%: AGNC

Jul. 18, 2023 7:35 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)16 Comments
Rida Morwa
Summary

  • You can earn massive yields from others' misunderstandings.
  • Often the simplest approach is best, and when approaching a mREIT, it's best to use the basics of fixed-income investing.
  • As a professional income investor, I don't want you running around like a chicken with its head freshly cut off or being stuck in place like a stone statue.
Co-authored with Treading Softly

Have you ever been referred to as someone who is trigger-happy? For many of us, we know that this is the opposite of someone who is careful and well-planned before executing decisions.

A trigger-happy person will

Rida Morwa
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

mmytacist
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (336)
Thank you for walking through the math, it really clarifies mREIT basics
fastmph
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (1.78K)
I continue to buy AGNC on dips. This one is an experiment for me, and while I’m not 100% comfortable holding it, I just consider it play money (a flyer) while collecting real income. It will be interesting to see how it reacts to any possible future interest rate cuts.
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (31.67K)
@fastmph We'll connect great income together as you experiment
PendragonY
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (83.19K)
@fastmph

I started that way with AGNC a while back. Now it is a full position in my portfolio and one of my bigger income generators.
Boston61
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (15)
Thank you for this very clear and logical explanation of how AGNC works. I continue to add to my long positions in both AGNC and NLY.
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (31.67K)
@Boston61 You're very welcome!
dadbucks
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (17)
Rita, your focus is on discount to par for the mortgages. I am curious about the funding. AGNC borrows short and hedges, but current rates 150 BP over the historical yield. How do they cover that?
ashegam
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (323)
@dadbucks I have a feeling you'll never hear from Rita.
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (31.67K)
@dadbucks We actually covered their hedging and costs in more detail in our last article on AGNC - seekingalpha.com/...
PendragonY
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (83.19K)
In July I have added over 200 shares of AGNC at very good prices. I am very happy with the income it continues to pay me. I just got a payment of $197 on the 12th and next month I will collect $221.
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (31.67K)
@PendragonY And we'll keep collecting outstanding income together
RonaldCook5708
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (33)
@PendragonY To be clear to your readers, you had 1641 shares which produced $197 per month, added 200 shares and now earn $221 per month. AGNC currently pays $.12 per share per month. 1641 x .12 = ~$197... 1841 x .12 = ~$221. I have owned AGNC in the past and I love Rida's article and explanation but you can wait a long time to recover the principal. I hate looking at the 10 year chart and the dividend cuts along the way. If you buy AGNC, you can enjoy a nice dividend but be prepared to wait for your principal. My mom owns a few hundred shares of AGNC. She's 93 and in Hospice. She will never see the recovery of her principal. But that's OK, it's a very small portion of her portfolio.
PendragonY
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (83.19K)
@RonaldCook5708

Actually, I had 1645 shares that paid the dividend for July and will have 1848 paying in August. To be exact. And that doesn't count the AGNCN that I also own.

"I have owned AGNC in the past and I love Rida's article and explanation but you can wait a long time to recover the principal. "

I bought an income stream, the principal will take care of itself. Like once AGNC levers up again.

"She's 93 and in Hospice. She will never see the recovery of her principal."

If she is happy with the income she gets from the position, why does she have to?
EZLIVIN
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (256)
Funny, you say -"buy the dip" another write up says "large dividend cut coming after Q2 earnings" -

I'm currently reinvesting the distributions so technically I have been "buying the dip" since the day I decided to invest AGNC. That happens sometimes.
jayzee1966
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (29)
@EZLIVIN SA does this constantly. I think they mandate that for every positive article there must be a negative one. Then you go to TipRanks and every stock is a strong buy!
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (31.67K)
@EZLIVIN We look at the fundamentals and potentially draw a different conclusion than others based on our forward projections while they have alternative forward projections. Thankfully this divergence of views is what makes a market
