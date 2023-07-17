Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNQ: Not The Inflation Hedge You're Looking For

Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
448 Followers

Summary

  • REITs are often touted as being stable investments with inflation hedging properties.
  • Using VNQ as a our guide, we asses whether REITs are still justified in today's portfolios as an inflation hedge.
  • Ultimately, we suggest investors avoid VNQ as the portfolio benefits are not enough to overcome the costs.

Asian women examining the shopping receipt at home

shih-wei

Thesis

One of the strongest arguments for the inclusion of REITs in a broader portfolio is to guard against inflationary conditions. This justification is backed up by some level of common sense; the replacement value of real estate goes up in

This article was written by

Dividend Due Diligence profile picture
Dividend Due Diligence
448 Followers
Dividend Due Diligence is a research group comprised of individuals who have spent time at hedge funds, institutional long only and sell side equity research. All contributors are CFA charterholders with decades of collective experience between them.Take your dividend portfolio to the next level of performance by following Dividend Due Diligence. Specializing in deep fundamental analysis on dividend paying securities, identifying which ones are prime for dividend increases and those that are set to cut their dividend in the future. Grow your dividend income with our stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.Improve your returns and stay ahead of the market with our deep dive analysis into both stocks and ETFs. We not only identify expected changes in dividend distributions but also provide insight and idea generation for special situation opportunities. Follow us on twitter for ongoing discussion and real time update: https://twitter.com/DividendDD

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.