ollo

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is a REIT that focuses on industrial properties, more specifically distribution centers, warehouses and related facilities. The company's operations are mostly focused on southern half of the US, ranging from California to Florida, with most focus being in Texas, Florida and California. The company mostly builds, owns and manages its own property.

EGP's geographical distribution (EastGroup Properties)

Considering last few years have been very tough on commercial REITs especially office-related REITs, EastGroup actually outperformed and even thrived during this period. One reason explaining the company's outperformance is its heavy focus on distribution centers which gives it a lot of exposure to growth industries such as e-commerce. While office REITs suffered from stay-home and remote-work trends, this company actually might benefit from these trends where people stay home and order products online which have to be distributed out of big warehouses and facilities owned by this company. As a result of this, the company's revenue growth actually accelerated in recent years unlike many other commercial REITs.

Data by YCharts

The acceleration of the company's growth rate also translated into an acceleration of its dividend payments. Up until 2020, the company's compounded annual dividend growth rate was around 5-6% but it's been closer to 12-14% for the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

The company's recent growth wasn't just based on pure luck either. Being focused in the "correct" type of industry certainly helped matters but if we ascribe all of EastGroup's success to its industry, we'd be unfair to the company's management. The company's management employs a specific strategy in order to fuel its growth. One such strategy is location selection. The company's management specifically picks locations that have a higher GDP growth rate than the US average such as Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Phoenix and Denver. EastGroup's management also actively try to pick their tenants from companies that have minimal cyclicality. Most of EastGroup's properties are multi-tenant meaning multiple companies are located in each facility and the company plans on minimizing effects of cyclicality by having sufficient diversification in each location. The company tries not to be dependent on any one big customer as the top 10 customers by rent revenue only represent 8.5% of the total rent it receives and 77% of its rent revenue comes from smaller customers leasing spaces smaller than 100k square feet. We will see how well their strategy actually works when the next recession or down economic cycle hits (whenever that may be).

Since the company's facilities are located in strategic locations and focusing on industries that are experiencing a boom, EGP doesn't need to compete on rent prices. In fact, the company enjoys a pricing power that allows it to charge premium prices in many cases. This is also very visible in the company's profitability metrics. We are seeing EGP enjoying gross margins of 73% while its operating margin has been on an uptrend for the last decade, ranging from 32% to 38% and currently sitting at the higher end of this range. Also keep in mind that the company's operating cash flow has been enjoying a healthy growth rate, more than tripling in the last decade and doubling since 2020.

Data by YCharts

Having said that, the stock also seems to enjoy a premium pricing. At the first look, the company has a P/E ratio of 48 but since this is a REIT, this metric is less relevant. In REITs, the more relevant metric is typically Price to FFO (fund from operations). When we look at EGP's P/FFO, we are seeing 26 for last year, 25 for this year and 23 for the next year based on forward estimates. This is a big higher than average REIT which trades for a P/FFO in mid-teens. Another relevant metric for REITs is price to book value and EGP currently trades for 4 times its book value which is not more expensive than its 10-year average but it's still a bit pricey.

Data by YCharts

The company's current dividend yield of 2.70% is below its long term average of 3.6%. Perhaps it's possible to say that investors are willing to pay more for the company's dividend partially because its dividend growth rate has accelerated in recent years and investors expect higher dividends in the future. The company distributes about 70% of its FFO in dividends which is in line with its historical average. In the last two decades, the company's payout ratio ranged from 58% to 81% but the average is about 68%. This means that the company will be able to pay its dividends comfortably and raise it as its earnings increase over time.

Data by YCharts

E-commerce sector is expected to grow in double digits for the foreseeable future and this will increase the demand for distribution centers and warehouses in the future. Apart from obvious big players in the field such as Amazon (AMZN) even traditional brick and mortar retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD) are shifting their focus on e-commerce which accounts for a higher percentage of their revenues than ever. For example, in the last quarter, Walmart announced its e-commerce sales being up 26% YoY while its in-store sales were only up 7%. According to the US Census Bureau, e-commerce sales are growing twice as fast as regular in-store retail and they currently account for 15% of all sales.

According to Supply Chain Dive, companies can barely build warehouses and distribution centers fast enough to meet the demand as vacancy rates in the industry are near all-time lows.

EGP spent a total of $2.7 billion since 1996 to build 253 new properties since 1996 and this accounts for 49% of the company's entire portfolio. The company is actively building new facilities in order to address future demand. There are currently 21 new development projects going on in 13 new cities and each location is strategically selected for being an e-commerce hub, having high demand and low supply which should give it pricing power when projects are finished and tenants come in.

All in all, EGP has proved to be a pretty good investment over the years. In the last decade, the company's stock returned a total return of 326% after reinvestment of dividends which outperformed the overall market returns of 223% measured by S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Given the stock's performance, one could also make the argument that even if it's a bit pricey, it deserves this premium pricing due to its history of strong execution and solid returns. This could also be seen as a growth play focusing on e-commerce considering how richly valued most e-commerce stocks are. I personally would like to see a slightly lower valuation before getting in. It's a big if question whether we will see lower valuations anytime soon though, especially considering the strong market sentiment we've been observing lately across the board.