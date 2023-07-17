Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intellicheck: SaaS Growth Could Create An Attractive Opportunity

Jul. 17, 2023 4:42 AM ETIntellicheck, Inc. (IDN)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
16 Followers

Summary

  • Intellicheck offers identity verification software that has a competitive edge over traditional methods, boasting impressive accuracy and cost-effectiveness.
  • The stock in my opinion could be a good investment opportunity due to its potential for high growth.
  • Intellicheck is on the verge of profitability, and the company could reach good operating margins as its marginal costs are minimal and gross margins are impressively high.
  • Risks include recent issues with the sales team and unfulfilled growth expectations.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) provides identity verification software for retail locations and online use cases. I believe the company could scale its revenues into good profitability, representing a possibly good investment opportunity considering the company’s current valuation. With the company’s insider buys increasing my

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
16 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.