Verizon: Headwinds Easing But Still A Questionable Long-Term Investment

Jul. 17, 2023 5:01 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • As a capital-intensive business, Verizon has been harmed over the last few years by rampant inflation and higher interest rates.
  • Though dividends have increased steadily, much of the recent payments have been funded with debt due to high capex.
  • VZ stands to benefit if/when interest rates fall and inflation subsides, as well as coming down from their most recent capex cycle.
  • I estimate the fair value of VZ shares to be around $40, indicating approximately 20% upside at the time of writing. I do not consider this an adequate margin of safety.

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Executive Thesis

Value investors may be interested in buying shares of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) as it is trading at 10 year lows, is guiding for significant reductions in capex in 2023 and 2024, and pays a steadily rising dividend of 7.5% at

Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

