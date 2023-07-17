Terreno Realty: Great Company At A Hefty Price
Summary
- Industrial REITs have outperformed the S&P 400 and S&P 600 in 2023, with an average return of 12.8%, driven by demand outpacing supply and rent growth continuing at sensational levels.
- Despite new supply expected to outpace demand in 2023, the rising cost of capital is predicted to cause a sharp drop in supply in 2024, potentially lowering the vacancy rate to mid-3% by year's end.
- This article examines growth, dividend, balance sheet, and valuation metrics for Terreno, an excellent Industrial REIT.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
Industrial REITs have been among the standout sectors in 2023, returning an average of 12.8% and outperforming both the S&P 400 (10.2%) and S&P 600 (7.9%).
According to Hoya Capital's latest report on the Industrial REIT sector, demand continues to substantially outpace available supply. Rent growth reaccelerated in Q1, with eye-popping rental spreads averaging over 40%. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is among the leaders, with rent growth exceeding 50%.
Meanwhile, occupancy rates climbed to fresh record highs, and rent growth is forecast to continue at about 10% for 2023.
While it is true that new supply is expected to vastly outpace demand in 2023, (455 million square feet of deliveries versus 275 million square feet of absorption), new supply should drop off sharply in 2024 due to the rapid rise in the cost of capital. This creates the potential for demand to outpace supply next year, pulling the vacancy rate back down to the mid-3% range by 2024's end.
Meanwhile, Industrial REITs enjoyed same-store NOI Growth of 8.8% in Q1 (up a whopping 16% year over year), sharply higher than the 6.5% same-store NOI growth (and 5.7% YoY increase) posted by the average REIT.
Meanwhile, Industrial REITs continue their brisk external growth pace, as acquisitions continue a 5-year trend of outpacing dispositions, currently by more than 2 to 1.
Meet the company
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, Terreno owns 257 industrial facilities, totaling 15.9 million square feet, enjoying 98.1% total portfolio occupancy, concentrated exclusively in 6 primary coastal markets:
- New York/New Jersey
- Washington, DC
- Miami
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Los Angeles
These 6 markets are characterized by strong demand generators, plus physical and regulatory constraints on new supply.
About three-quarters of Terreno's assets (75.9%) are warehouses, and these are augmented by transshipment and flex facilities (10.6%) and improved land parcels (13.5%).
The company continues aggressively expanding, with acquisitions outstripping dispositions by $383 million to $26 million in the first quarter of this year alone, and another $63 million of acquisitions under contract.
Terreno enjoys same-store NOI growth of 15.5%, almost doubling the already-high Industrial REIT sector average of 8.8%.
Nearly one-third (32%) of Terreno's portfolio is located in submarkets where supply is shrinking, as illustrated in the chart below.
Another 48% of the portfolio is located in submarkets where supply is not growing, so in total, 80% of TRNO assets are in markets where supply is highly constrained.
TRNO also focuses exclusively on infill locations in densely populated areas. Population density within 5 miles of TRNO's facilities is almost 50% greater than its nearest competitor, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR).
The CEO of Terreno is company co-founder W. Blake Baird. In Baird's previous gig, he transformed shopping center REIT AMB Property Corporation into global industrial logistics behemoth Prologis (PLD). The executive management team of TRNO is paid entirely in stock, and their compensation is based on shareholder return.
Growth metrics
Here are TRNO's 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).
|Metric
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|3-year CAGR
|FFO (millions)
|$89.5
|$98.3
|$120.8
|$150.9
|--
|FFO Growth %
|--
|9.8
|22.9
|24.9
|19.0%
|FFO per share
|$1.38
|$1.44
|$1.71
|$2.00
|--
|FFO per share growth %
|--
|4.3
|18.8
|17.0
|13.2%
|TCFO (millions)
|$95
|$101
|$132
|$143
|--
|TCFO Growth %
|--
|6.3
|30.7
|8.3
|14.6%
Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations
As you can see, TRNO continued growing revenue and cash flow right through the pandemic, and the company's 3-year growth rates are double digits across the board.
Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).
|Metric
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|3-yr CAGR
|TRNO share price July 14
|$54.34
|$66.53
|$55.37
|$59.71
|--
|TRNO share price Gain %
|--
|22.4
|(-16.8)
|7.8
|3.19%
|VNQ share price July 14
|$77.84
|$105.21
|$90.26
|$86.13
|--
|VNQ share price Gain %
|--
|35.2
|(-14.2)
|(-4.6)
|3.43%
Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations
TRNO shares have outperformed the VNQ over the past 12 months, after underperforming in 2021 and 2022. As a 3-year proposition, TRNO has slightly underperformed the VNQ.
Balance sheet metrics
In a sector characterized by strong balance sheets, TRNO stands out from the crowd, with liquidity, debt ratio, and Debt/EBITDA better than both the Industrial and overall REIT averages. Coupled with its double-digit growth, this exceptional balance sheet qualifies TRNO as a bona fide FROG candidate.
|Company
|Liquidity Ratio
|Debt Ratio
|Debt/EBITDA
|Bond Rating
|TRNO
|3.66
|15%
|5.1
|--
Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations
Even better, the company faces no maturities in 2023 or 2025, and none of its debt is held at variable rates.
TRNO's $771 million in debt is held at a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%.
Dividend metrics
Despite its below-average current yield of 2.68%, TRNO has a great track record for growing its dividend, resulting in a respectable but slightly below-average Dividend Score of 3.83. While the average REIT scores 5.93, a great deal of the 3-year dividend growth across the sector as a whole reflects dividends being partially or fully restored after having been drastically cut in 2020. By contrast, TRNO never cut its dividend, so its 12.6% dividend growth figure is fully legitimate. Despite an aggressive 80% payout ratio, Seeking Alpha Premium rates TRNO's dividend safety a near-perfect B-.
|Company
|Div. Yield
|3-yr Div. Growth
|Div. Score
|Payout
|Div. Safety
|TRNO
|2.68%
|12.6%
|3.83
|80%
|B-
Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium
Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged. Interestingly, the shares I bought in March 2019 at a 2.34% initial yield are now yielding 3.89% on cost.
Valuation metrics
Most value investors consider TRNO shares to be "expensive." They are not wrong. TRNO shares sell at 27.6x FFO '23, which is well above average, and at a slight premium to NAV as well. However, what most value investors don't know (or perhaps don't care about), is that definitive research by Hoya Capital has determined that price bears an inverse relationship to total return. Cheap REITs stay cheap, while expensive REITs tend to outperform.
|Company
|Div. Score
|Price/FFO '23
|Premium to NAV
|TRNO
|3.83
|27.6
|1.2%
Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations
So TRNO's elevated Price/FFO is indicative of a stock that investors think has great growth potential, and in fact, TRNO shares have produced stunning returns at even higher price multiples than this. Yet, even Hoya Capital considers TRNO to be about 12% overpriced at the moment.
What could go wrong?
Terreno is subject to the same risks as all other supply chain REITs, including blackouts, natural disasters, telecommunication failures, terrorism, war, and cybersecurity attacks. The latter include computer viruses, hacking, vandalism, theft, malicious software, phishing, employee error or malfeasance, and unauthorized access.
TRNO faces stiff competition in Southern California from Rexford, which is the 500-pound gorilla in that market.
The looming possibility of a civil breakdown in the U.S. is something all investors should begin taking into account. In the event of such a catastrophe, supply chain facilities would be prized by both sides and could be subject to destruction or confiscation.
Investor's bottom line
Terreno is a superbly-managed and strategically sound company with a bright future. However, this would not appear to be the best time to increase your exposure to this firm. I rate it a Hold for investors with a 2 - 5 year investing horizon.
The Seeking Alpha Quant system loves everything about TRNO except its price, and thus, advises a Hold also.
Seven of the 12 Wall Street analysts covering TRNO advise a Buy or Strong Buy, while the other 5 rate TRNO a Hold. The average price target is $70.73, implying 18.5% upside.
Even revisions-sensitive Zacks has a Hold rating on TRNO right now, as does Ford Equity Research. The Street rates TRNO a Buy, and TipRanks puts it at the high end of the Neutral range.
As always, however, the opinion that matters most is yours.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRNO, REXR, VNQ, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments