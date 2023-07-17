Stas-Bejsov/iStock via Getty Images

Industrial REITs have been among the standout sectors in 2023, returning an average of 12.8% and outperforming both the S&P 400 (10.2%) and S&P 600 (7.9%).

Hoya Capital Income Builder

According to Hoya Capital's latest report on the Industrial REIT sector, demand continues to substantially outpace available supply. Rent growth reaccelerated in Q1, with eye-popping rental spreads averaging over 40%. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is among the leaders, with rent growth exceeding 50%.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, occupancy rates climbed to fresh record highs, and rent growth is forecast to continue at about 10% for 2023.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

While it is true that new supply is expected to vastly outpace demand in 2023, (455 million square feet of deliveries versus 275 million square feet of absorption), new supply should drop off sharply in 2024 due to the rapid rise in the cost of capital. This creates the potential for demand to outpace supply next year, pulling the vacancy rate back down to the mid-3% range by 2024's end.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, Industrial REITs enjoyed same-store NOI Growth of 8.8% in Q1 (up a whopping 16% year over year), sharply higher than the 6.5% same-store NOI growth (and 5.7% YoY increase) posted by the average REIT.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, Industrial REITs continue their brisk external growth pace, as acquisitions continue a 5-year trend of outpacing dispositions, currently by more than 2 to 1.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meet the company

Terreno Realty

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, Terreno owns 257 industrial facilities, totaling 15.9 million square feet, enjoying 98.1% total portfolio occupancy, concentrated exclusively in 6 primary coastal markets:

New York/New Jersey

Washington, DC

Miami

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Terreno investor presentation

These 6 markets are characterized by strong demand generators, plus physical and regulatory constraints on new supply.

About three-quarters of Terreno's assets (75.9%) are warehouses, and these are augmented by transshipment and flex facilities (10.6%) and improved land parcels (13.5%).

The company continues aggressively expanding, with acquisitions outstripping dispositions by $383 million to $26 million in the first quarter of this year alone, and another $63 million of acquisitions under contract.

Terreno enjoys same-store NOI growth of 15.5%, almost doubling the already-high Industrial REIT sector average of 8.8%.

Terreno investor presentation

Nearly one-third (32%) of Terreno's portfolio is located in submarkets where supply is shrinking, as illustrated in the chart below.

Terreno investor presentation

Another 48% of the portfolio is located in submarkets where supply is not growing, so in total, 80% of TRNO assets are in markets where supply is highly constrained.

TRNO also focuses exclusively on infill locations in densely populated areas. Population density within 5 miles of TRNO's facilities is almost 50% greater than its nearest competitor, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR).

Terreno investor presentation

The CEO of Terreno is company co-founder W. Blake Baird. In Baird's previous gig, he transformed shopping center REIT AMB Property Corporation into global industrial logistics behemoth Prologis (PLD). The executive management team of TRNO is paid entirely in stock, and their compensation is based on shareholder return.

Growth metrics

Here are TRNO's 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $89.5 $98.3 $120.8 $150.9 -- FFO Growth % -- 9.8 22.9 24.9 19.0% FFO per share $1.38 $1.44 $1.71 $2.00 -- FFO per share growth % -- 4.3 18.8 17.0 13.2% TCFO (millions) $95 $101 $132 $143 -- TCFO Growth % -- 6.3 30.7 8.3 14.6% Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

As you can see, TRNO continued growing revenue and cash flow right through the pandemic, and the company's 3-year growth rates are double digits across the board.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 3-yr CAGR TRNO share price July 14 $54.34 $66.53 $55.37 $59.71 -- TRNO share price Gain % -- 22.4 (-16.8) 7.8 3.19% VNQ share price July 14 $77.84 $105.21 $90.26 $86.13 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- 35.2 (-14.2) (-4.6) 3.43% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

TRNO shares have outperformed the VNQ over the past 12 months, after underperforming in 2021 and 2022. As a 3-year proposition, TRNO has slightly underperformed the VNQ.

Balance sheet metrics

In a sector characterized by strong balance sheets, TRNO stands out from the crowd, with liquidity, debt ratio, and Debt/EBITDA better than both the Industrial and overall REIT averages. Coupled with its double-digit growth, this exceptional balance sheet qualifies TRNO as a bona fide FROG candidate.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating TRNO 3.66 15% 5.1 -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Even better, the company faces no maturities in 2023 or 2025, and none of its debt is held at variable rates.

TRNO 10-Q March 2023

TRNO's $771 million in debt is held at a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%.

TRNO 10-Q March 2023

Dividend metrics

Despite its below-average current yield of 2.68%, TRNO has a great track record for growing its dividend, resulting in a respectable but slightly below-average Dividend Score of 3.83. While the average REIT scores 5.93, a great deal of the 3-year dividend growth across the sector as a whole reflects dividends being partially or fully restored after having been drastically cut in 2020. By contrast, TRNO never cut its dividend, so its 12.6% dividend growth figure is fully legitimate. Despite an aggressive 80% payout ratio, Seeking Alpha Premium rates TRNO's dividend safety a near-perfect B-.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety TRNO 2.68% 12.6% 3.83 80% B- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged. Interestingly, the shares I bought in March 2019 at a 2.34% initial yield are now yielding 3.89% on cost.

Valuation metrics

Most value investors consider TRNO shares to be "expensive." They are not wrong. TRNO shares sell at 27.6x FFO '23, which is well above average, and at a slight premium to NAV as well. However, what most value investors don't know (or perhaps don't care about), is that definitive research by Hoya Capital has determined that price bears an inverse relationship to total return. Cheap REITs stay cheap, while expensive REITs tend to outperform.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV TRNO 3.83 27.6 1.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

So TRNO's elevated Price/FFO is indicative of a stock that investors think has great growth potential, and in fact, TRNO shares have produced stunning returns at even higher price multiples than this. Yet, even Hoya Capital considers TRNO to be about 12% overpriced at the moment.

What could go wrong?

Terreno is subject to the same risks as all other supply chain REITs, including blackouts, natural disasters, telecommunication failures, terrorism, war, and cybersecurity attacks. The latter include computer viruses, hacking, vandalism, theft, malicious software, phishing, employee error or malfeasance, and unauthorized access.

TRNO faces stiff competition in Southern California from Rexford, which is the 500-pound gorilla in that market.

The looming possibility of a civil breakdown in the U.S. is something all investors should begin taking into account. In the event of such a catastrophe, supply chain facilities would be prized by both sides and could be subject to destruction or confiscation.

Investor's bottom line

Terreno is a superbly-managed and strategically sound company with a bright future. However, this would not appear to be the best time to increase your exposure to this firm. I rate it a Hold for investors with a 2 - 5 year investing horizon.

The Seeking Alpha Quant system loves everything about TRNO except its price, and thus, advises a Hold also.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seven of the 12 Wall Street analysts covering TRNO advise a Buy or Strong Buy, while the other 5 rate TRNO a Hold. The average price target is $70.73, implying 18.5% upside.

Even revisions-sensitive Zacks has a Hold rating on TRNO right now, as does Ford Equity Research. The Street rates TRNO a Buy, and TipRanks puts it at the high end of the Neutral range.

As always, however, the opinion that matters most is yours.