Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) investors were stunned last week as the Wall Street Journal's or WSJ revelations over lead-sheathed cables led to a sharp decline.

VZ's decline was part of a broad selloff that impacted Telco stocks in general, as investors' sentiments turned south, adding to the impact on possible liabilities.

Despite that, the developments of WSJ's investigative reporting are likely still nascent, even though Wall Street analysts have attempted to stoke "fear" in VZ holders. Accordingly, an estimate of $59B was flagged as the possible cost "for the telecom industry to remove all the lead cables nationwide."

In addition, JPMorgan stressed that the liability is "unquantifiable at this time, but will be a substantial long-term overhang on AT&T (T) and the industry." As such, I assessed that weak dip buyers likely fled last week, as the selling pressure threatened to breach VZ's early June lows. The $33.5 support level must be defended stoutly by buyers, as it marked a bear trap or false downside breakdown in June.

Therefore, losing that level decisively could lead to further downside, suggesting that dip buyers aren't convinced that Verizon and its leading Telco peers could sort out the challenges expeditiously.

While AT&T could be impacted to a larger extent potentially, Verizon would likely not be spared in the event of an adverse outcome. Coupled with the company's heavy debt load (FY23 estimated net debt: $150B), the company has little financial flexibility to navigate these challenges.

As such, I gleaned that market operators are likely attempting to reflect possible ramifications from WSJ's reporting, even though it's still too early to be certain.

Despite that, Verizon is still expected to post a free cash flow margin of 12.5% in FY23 before a further improvement to 13.8% by FY25, as its CapEx requirements are expected to decrease further. Therefore, Verizon's FCF profitability is still on track to bottom out this year, indicating a possible growth inflection.

However, the recent development over the lead-covered cables was bad timing, considering VZ dip buyers braved the recent volatility attributed to the Amazon (AMZN) wireless rumor last month. As such, dip buyers must return in force to help underpin VZ's bottoming process. Income investors will likely assess whether Verizon's dividends could be at risk before buying more aggressively.

Based on VZ's robust FCF projections, I don't expect Verizon to slash dividends unless the macroeconomic conditions worsen further. However, we are likely not moving toward a hard landing scenario, lending credence to Verizon's optimism. Moreover, the Fed is likely very close to its peak rate hikes, suggesting that investors have likely reflected it in VZ's forward dividend yields.

Keen investors should recall that VZ last traded at a forward dividend yield of 7.8%, well above its 10Y average of 4.8%. It's also markedly above the 2Y Treasury yield, which last printed at 4.75%. As such, I gleaned that the spread with the 2Y seems sufficient to justify adding more positions at the current levels, with its forward dividends not at imminent risk of a cut.

VZ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

VZ buyers held their recent June lows, a pivotal support zone for VZ to recover further. I assessed that while the uncertainties over the recent lead-covered cables could result in near-term downside, VZ's June lows should remain well-supported.

Its valuation isn't aggressive, and its dividend remains well-covered. Hence, income investors should find the current levels attractive, proffering dip buyers additional firepower to defend the steep selloff over the past two weeks.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!