Verizon: Shares Plunge Offering Exceptional Opportunity (Upgrade)

Jul. 17, 2023 11:30 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)23 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon stock fell sharply after a Wall Street Journal report revealed potential liabilities related to lead-sheathed cables.
  • Weak VZ holders likely bailed out, anticipating more trouble for Verizon's debt-laden balance sheet.
  • Given its robust free cash flow margins, I don't expect Verizon to cut its dividends. Therefore, income investors are expected to return to defend the selloff strongly.
  • With VZ priced attractively, the recent selloff should appeal to value investors to return to underpin its June lows, helping VZ recover.
  • Upgrade to Strong Buy.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) investors were stunned last week as the Wall Street Journal's or WSJ revelations over lead-sheathed cables led to a sharp decline.

VZ's decline was part of a broad selloff that impacted Telco stocks

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.13K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (23)

L
LCB Investor
Today, 12:49 PM
Premium
Comments (188)
Digging into the lawsuit... still early but this is not pretty... non-zero chance that with the debt levels on the books, both T and VZ declare bankruptcy... have time to play it out.. but these shares could be down 50%+ from here... I am watching... have exit levels defined... meanwhile... holding.
Roseded profile picture
Roseded
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (1.48K)
It all depends if they cut the dividend or not. If they can weather the storm, the stock will rise as the Fed eases its policy, and you got a bargain
d
dlkid50
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (1.18K)
Wow I thought I had a bargain when I brought at $37.50 in March! Needless to say it's been a disappointing trade for me but it's not even 6 months since I brought. Not always but usually the more time you hold a stock the better your results get. Let's see where we're at in March of 2024 with VZ...
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (4.27K)
I have 125 shares (nothing significant)and It’s a tough call on whether to buy more. Hold for now !
tjmcbntmkr2 profile picture
tjmcbntmkr2
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (139)
VZ has very manageable exposure to this lead sheath cable issue — see article naming ATT and others who are really in trouble:

www.telecompetitor.com/...

Bot 1100 shares today down 5%
d
dynx
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (10.87K)
So basically if you chewed on overhead lines or eat dirt around underground lines you may have damages….IF you can prove that you deteriorated from incredibly stupid at baseline to functionally retarded after exposure. We’re going to sue and regulate every industry out of business with this idiocy.
M
Moredough
Today, 12:11 PM
Premium
Comments (71)
Down $1.65 this morning. You could be brilliant or broke. Not worth it.
p
pacomoreno
Today, 12:09 PM
Premium
Comments (30)
I read the WSJ articles. A disgusting series of sensationalized hit pieces masquerading as journalism with the intention of gaining notoriety by going after the big evil telcos to the absolute gleeful joy of trial lawyers. Who knew that telephone lines have been killing everyone for 60+ years?
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (4.57K)
@pacomoreno

The WSJ is the new New York Times. Remember who owns the WSJ - and who is now running that empire.
C
CJB123
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (748)
Verizon shares burning up while it's CEO who is also chairman of the board of the board fiddles. So far in his tenure he has had Verizon buy $5 billion in green bonds. Last purchase of a billion dollars was last may. Is he crazy? Where is the board of directors? If you don't have a clue how to run a company, will you please resign? Please fire the CEO. Do your job.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 12:05 PM
Premium
Comments (1.79K)
I sold out today. Lead cables icing on the cake. Debt is out of control. Bad business model. Constant capex for network. No pricing power. High WACC. I held this for over 10 years but total return over a decade is 8.62%. That is total not annualized! That includes dividends! Horrific business and with my total gain small enough now that the tax hit is not an issue I'm 100% out.

For anyone wondering here are the Total Returns of VZ vs the indexes for 1, 3, 5 and 10 years (includes dividends). Look at this and give me any reason why anyone should really be investing in Verizon going forward? Their business model has not improved in 10 years. If anything it is worse right now. Smaller moat. No pricing power. More debt.

Good luck to any who remain in this. I cannot see it beating any of the indices over the next 5 or 10 years. My VOO money is being deployed into VOO

1 year
VZ - Down 28.71%
Dow up 12.7%
Nasdaq up 24.3%
S&P up 18.6%

3 year
VZ - Down 28.55%
Dow up 37%
Nasdaq up 38%
S&P up 47%

5 year
VZ - Down 15.90%
Dow up 54%
Nasdaq up 89%
S&P up 76%

10 year
VZ - up 8.62%
Dow up 181%
Nasdaq up 335%
S&P up 225%
J
Jumping frog
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (125)
What do you thing about lead cables controversy? What is possible outcome ?
tjmcbntmkr2 profile picture
tjmcbntmkr2
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (139)
@Jumping frog VZ has the least exposure — ATT by far the most

www.telecompetitor.com/...
S
SJJ1
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (283)
I’m for Verizon cutting the dividend, the CEO and lots of other expenses. Then using those funds to pay down debt and buy back stock, I think a 4% yield at this level will be fine as long as they use the money for those 2 purposes.
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (4.57K)
@SJJ1

Why do the unknowledgeable always suggest cutting the dividend? These are slow growers - and cutting the dividend just cuts the price by the amount of the cut.
t
truefruits
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
Is it even better than this one seekingalpha.com/... ?
J
Jumping frog
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (125)
@truefruits Good catch !
E
ESGSlayer
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (175)
@truefruits From the article you site:

"However, a failure should not be ruled out, as a massive loss of confidence could cause its valuation to crumble further."

Conclusion:

"However, if SIVB could survive this, the attractive reward/risk valuation supported by potentially constructive price action could bolster its recovery.

Hence, traders/investors with a high tolerance in riding through some near-term bumps could find a speculative opportunity for a mean-reversion move back up enticing.

Rating: Speculative Buy."

If people actually *read* the SA article, you'll see that this is rated as a SPECULATIVE buy with SEVERAL warnings.

SA's articles are not defining, they are for your research and for YOU to make the final decision.
D
Divvy Lover
Today, 11:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1.67K)
I am buying a boat load. I have now invested over $55k in VZ.
J
Jumping frog
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (125)
@Divvy Lover do you diversify ? Thats too much risk bro
B
Briehle
Today, 12:24 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
@Divvy Lover A boat load is $100k. You are buying just over 1/2 of a boat load.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 12:24 PM
Premium
Comments (1.79K)
@Divvy Lover Sold my shares to you. Good luck. Read my post just above in this article.
