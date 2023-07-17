Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Dividend Growth Income Mid-Year Review

Summary

  • Dividend income has grown by 35.77% in the first half of 2023, adding $1,606 to estimated annual dividends, due to dividend reinvestments, dividend increases, new purchases, and re-allocation of capital.
  • Several changes have been made to the portfolio, including closing seven positions and reallocating capital to five new positions, aiming for a balanced approach to dividend growth for long-term sustainability.
  • The goal is to reach $6,600 in estimated annual dividends by the end of the year.

Now that we have completed the first half of the year 2023, I would like to spend some time looking at how my dividend income has grown and evolved. In addition, I will highlight what I am looking forward to in the

I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Comments

