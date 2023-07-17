Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It Is Too Early To Be Pessimistic On Intel

Jul. 17, 2023 6:05 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, MU, NVDA, SSNLF, TSM1 Comment
SL Investments
Summary

  • Intel's bold turnaround plan, which includes the release of Intel 4 fabrication through a Meteor Lake CPU in 2023H2, could bring the company back into the semiconductor game.
  • The potential of Intel's plan is monumental, with the company not only mining for gold but also selling shovels needed for mining, indicating a huge opportunity in the fast-growing semiconductor foundry market.
  • Despite risks associated with investing in Intel, geopolitical advancements and support from the US and EU for semiconductor fabrication on their borders could significantly benefit Intel, the only Western company capable of competing in advanced semiconductor fabrication.
Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is building a factory to produce a shovel. A shovel will inevitably be needed when mining for gold.

The semiconductor industry is arguably in the midst of a gold rush. World's focus on artificial intelligence and vast resources poured

This article was written by

SL Investments
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC,MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

O
OLIGOPOL
Today, 6:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (42)
Rather say it is too late to be pessimistic on Intel.
