Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Most Precious Resource On Earth Is In Danger

Jul. 17, 2023 6:09 AM ETMXCHY, VEOEY4 Comments
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Is the most precious resource gold?
  • Is it silver? Oil and gas?
  • No. The most precious resource on earth is water. And we are squandering it at a precipitous rate.
  • These two companies might be part of the solution.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Investor's Edge® get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Vortex split view of blue ocean waters surface

lindsay_imagery

Imagine you have $1,000,000 in cash, but have not had water in four days. It is virtually impossible to come by. Someone offers you 1000 gallons of water for $1,000,000. which is more precious to you? Another few days or weeks to stay alive? Or being the richest

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.28K Followers
Profit from our 24-year history of sector-industry-company success

Geopolitical analyst, speaker, writer. Former professor, retired Brigadier General, Special Ops and Intelligence. I invest for myself and the world's best clients. You are welcome to join us.

Published or reviewed Wall Street Journal, Strategic Review, American Thinker, Forbes, others. I write for my own pleasure and your feedback on SA, my SA blog and on SA Marketplace site, The Investor's Edge. Author of the investment book "Bringing Home the Gold." I also write geopolitical commentary at "On Point -- National and Global Issues and Intrigues." You can see these essays gratis at https://josephlshaefer.substack.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VEOEY, MXCHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

c
carinini
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (395)
Simply fabulous! Thank you!
P
Perciad
Today, 6:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.11K)
chilling analysis - will check out your preferred companies
cntrofatttn profile picture
cntrofatttn
Today, 6:29 AM
Premium
Comments (138)
Great article, mate. Really enjoyed reading it. You've found some very interesting companies. Though this is such a large sector that I've decided to invest in an ETF with the MSCI ACWI IMI WATER FILTERED INDEX as a reference index. So far it is performing very well. Not sure yet, if I should go for particular companies. However, great analysis. You've gotta think about this issue we're blindly running into.
P
Perciad
Today, 6:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.11K)
@cntrofatttn thanks for the etf steer
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.