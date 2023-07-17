Cindy Ord/Getty Images News

Company Description

Founded in 1963 as a convenience store, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has now become a well-diversified health solutions company with the aim of providing comprehensive and affordable healthcare services. It operates in three integrated segments: Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness:

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a broad range of consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans.

The Health Services segment provides a full range of PBM solutions (e.g., formulary management, pharmacy network management). In addition, it delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions.

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription drugs in its retail pharmacies, provides ancillary pharmacy services, and conducts long-term care pharmacy ("LTC") operations.

Investment Thesis

After spending years building a comprehensive offering, CVS is now a solid high-quality as well as defensive business, even if the stock performance seems to disregard it. In my opinion, there are several reasons why CVS keeps underperforming (YTD ~-23%) relative to the broad market.

Seekingalpha.com

First, the front store is slowly melting under pressure from e-commerce with a lot of wasted space in all the pharmacies. However, this is an issue that CVS is well aware of and it keeps successfully executing by closing "not-necessary" locations. Year to date, the company closed more than 100 locations and it remains on track to close 300 stores in 2023 and the other 600 stores by 2024. In my opinion, the appropriate strategy would be to have in place only the "essential stores" and to leave the rest of the job to its e-commerce arm and its delivery program (i.e., CVS Carepass).

In particular, I want to underline the importance of having both e-commerce as well as the "minimum/essential" number of brick-and-mortar stores, which in my view, are essential to allow customers to interact with the product physically before buying a must-have for many, to build and maintain brand loyalty, and to help customers connect with company's values (something that e-commerce cannot offer). The adoption of such a strategy would immediately reflect in the company's margins (overhead costs down, operating margins up).

Second, PBM was one of the best businesses out there (a black box to many), however, it has been under increasing pressure in the last years not only due to renewed price competition but also from the legislator itself, which is focused on adding additional reporting requirements and ban several PBM practices. Moreover, customers are becoming competitors, which adds additional pressure.

However, thanks to its vertical integration with Aetna, CVS is incentivized to leverage its capabilities to reduce drug costs and hence to change the narrative around CVS Caremark, from being a bad neighbor to a good neighbor.

Third, the Street has a very cautious view on cost trend as the data from Medicare Managed Care suggests a continuation of substantial utilization with the medical benefit ratio increasing, in 1Q23, by 120bp YoY to 84.6%. However, such a ratio reflects more a normalized utilization rather than a "point-to-panic".

Fourth, the high leverage and risk if downgraded to below-investment grade.

CVS is at 4.9x Net Debt/EBITDA, the optimal would be to revert to 3.5x Net Debt/EBITDA

Bonds are currently rated Baa2 by Moody's which is 2 notches above non-investment grade

$1.72B of debt is due in 2023

Business Performance

The business keeps doing well, even if the bottom line is under continued pressure as it keeps the downward trajectory, with the recent deterioration driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, partially offset by the use of generic drugs. Furthermore, the early closure of the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health should benefit the bottom line in the long term as cost and revenue synergies are likely to kick in, but it will represent an additional headwind in the short term. In fact, as stated during the 1Q23 earnings call:

These acquisitions significantly advance our value-based strategy by adding primary care, home-based care, and provider enablement capabilities to our platform. They also bring cutting-edge technology and talent that will accelerate innovation in areas such as automation, analytics, and technology-enabled data-driven product development. The early close of the Signify and Oak Street transactions improve our ability to accelerate synergy realization.

The Balance Sheet remains strong; however, we can observe a clear deterioration in the cash conversion cycle, which suggests that business efficiency is melting. Currently, the cash conversion cycle is at 25 days, up from 21 days in 2021. The increase is driven by lower A/R turnover, which might indicate a downturn in the economy and a risk for a company to experience an increase in bad debt.

Author's estimates

Finally, the business is highly cash generative, with a solid FCFF Yield of 10.8% (TTM) and a Dividend Yield of 3.24% (TTM). This should benefit equity investors as the company pays-down debt (i.e., de-lever)

Valuation

CVS trades at a discount to its peers, despite a seemingly superior strategic position to many. It currently trades an FWD P/E of 8.31x vs an average FWD P/E of 11.99x and with the high-end being represented by UnitedHealth (UNH), which in my opinion deserves a premium vs peers as they are likely to be the best in class due to their vertical integration of health insurance, data analytics, services, PBM, and ASCs.

Author's estimates

While the leverage at a historically high level coupled with uncertainty around the business uncertainty has put significant pressure on the stock price in recent months, in my opinion, most of CVS's risks are priced into the share price. I do believe that the 2Q23 earnings report is likely to provide some more clarity to investors regarding CVS's as-is situation, enough to drive a multiples expansion toward the peer average but not enough to drive the stock price through 52W highs.

In my opinion, valuation is likely to remain range bound as investors look for further positive news-inflow. Overall, I rate CVS as a solid "Buy", with a fair value of $82.40/share (which incorporates a 20% margin of safety).

Risks

There are a significant number of headwinds with the stock. In particular, issues by segment are:

Leverage at a historically high level PBM business under increasing scrutiny and price competition Continued pressure on front-store from e-commerce

Catalysts

In my opinion, there are no real catalysts upcoming, which is likely one of the main reasons for the continued sell-off. However, the following should represent a potential tailwind over the next 12 to 18 months:

De-leverage: bringing the Net-Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x is likely to boost the share performance as they are likely to use significant FCF for repurchases. De-pricing: CVS's vertical integration is likely to allow it to provide better and cheaper care. Digital--Transformation: closing "unnecessary" stores and making the customers more dependent on its digital store is likely to significantly boost its bottom-line Multiples Expansion

Final Remarks

In my opinion, CVS is a solid free-cash-flow generative company, which offers an excellent entry-point from the valuation point of view with most of the risks being priced in.

In the short term, I don't see a strong catalyst that may bring the stock back to all-time high levels, nonetheless, it's a good company for those looking to rotate from some overbought sectors (i.e., technology) into more defensive ones. In fact, I do expect in the next 12-18 months the health sector to be the right place for those seeking alpha.