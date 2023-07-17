Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: A Portfolio Must Have

Jul. 17, 2023 6:14 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)3 Comments
Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • CVS, originally a convenience store, is now a diversified health solutions company, operating in Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
  • Despite underperforming the broader stock market YTD, it now offers an attractive entry point and it is well-positioned to outperform in the next 12-18 months.
  • CVS faces challenges such as e-commerce competition, legislative pressure on its PBM business, and high leverage, but its vertical integration with Aetna and potential for digital transformation could provide future growth.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Cindy Ord/Getty Images News

Company Description

Founded in 1963 as a convenience store, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has now become a well-diversified health solutions company with the aim of providing comprehensive and affordable healthcare services. It operates in three integrated

This article was written by

Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.09K Followers
Direction Unbiased w/ a near-term investment period

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

P
PH13
Today, 7:07 AM
Premium
Comments (12)
Very interested in CVS indeed, based on the recent pullback and stabilisation. Healthcare in general looking pretty good as long as you can hold for a longer time, even if ytd it has suffered from cost fears and the rotation back into tech stocks.
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 6:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.79K)
Fortunately I sold at the top.
I periodically take a look and see if it’s time to get back in. Not quite yet - though I think buying Aetna was very smart - with a built in RX customer base.
Thanks for the clear analysis- very helpful.
d
deadhead213
Today, 6:22 AM
Premium
Comments (5.15K)
Nicely written!! Atena is growing in the southeast as more ppl are joining via Medicare. Long term, I believe it’s being overlooked by the street, which leaves more room for growth these next 3-5 yrs
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.