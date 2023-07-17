Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XFLT And My Other Top 10 Holdings

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Writing about your own investing is like "eating your own cooking in public".
  • Here are my top ten personal holdings, the largest "engines" in my own personal Income Factory.
  • Annual total returns for the top ten holdings range from 35% to 4%, depending on when they were acquired during the past three years.
  • My year-to-date total return for the entire portfolio is about 16%, with a distribution yield of 12%; SPY's year-to-date total return is 18%, with a yield of 1.5%.
  • Topping the list are XFLT, OXLC, EIC, and MCI.
Sheet of 100 dollar notes

eranicle/iStock via Getty Images

My Top 10 Personal Holdings

Many readers have expressed interest in my personal investments, and I think it is important to be as transparent as possible. I have often suggested that writing about your own investments is somewhat like "having to eat your

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL THE ASSETS LISTED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Comments (2)

LarryOswald profile picture
LarryOswald
Today, 7:01 AM
Premium
Comments (1.25K)
Just one nit pick on OXLC. You say it raised their "distribution yield" to 19%. No. OXLC raised their dividend to eight cents. The market raised OXLC's yield by chipping away at the share price. The FED helped by raising all (yield) boats with their rising (interest rate) tide.
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 7:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.45K)
@LarryOswald Good point. Thanks. I changed it.
