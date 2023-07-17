Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lifetime Brands: Attractive Play But There Are Risks

Jul. 17, 2023 7:07 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
110 Followers

Summary

  • Lifetime Brands' stock dropped by more than 40% in the past year.
  • International expansion is an opportunity for the firm given the TAM of $82 billion.
  • Despite a 22% decline in revenue in 2022, cash flow remained positive.
kitchenware store in mall

Valeria Blanc/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is a dominant business underpinned by high-quality and well-known brands. The company has very minimal capex, resulting in a 15% cash flow yield. The firm has leading positions across many categories. LCUT does carry risks like any other business, such as

This article was written by

IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
110 Followers
I'm a college sophomore majoring in finance who loves to research and analyze equities. I do not like to base my analysis on what the stock is going to do the next quarter or what the herd is saying. I aim to find high-quality businesses and own them to maximize returns. Below are the qualities I look for in what I define as a high-quality business.Produce Sound Economics, Solid Management Team, Competitive Advantages, Market Leader, Cash Flow Generating, Easy to predict, and a Reasonable ValuationDisclosureI'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial, or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.