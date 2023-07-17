USA: Value Tilt Could Cause Outperformance
Summary
- The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a multi-managed, closed-end investment fund that employs a dual strategy of growth and value.
- The fund is essentially split across five investment management companies, with a 60% bias towards value-oriented investment styles and the remaining 40% leaning towards growth.
- If Value is indeed due to outperform Growth, USA could make for an interesting broad market proxy with high yield.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a multi-managed, closed-end investment fund that employs a dual strategy of growth and value. The fund is essentially split across five investment management companies, with a 60% bias towards value-oriented investment styles and the remaining 40% leaning towards growth.
The fund's strategy is anchored on allocating its assets equally among several independent investment management organizations, each boasting a unique investment style. The fund is monitored by ALPS Advisors, Inc., the fund's investment advisor.
The Fund's Structure
The fund's structure is divided into two segments: Value Managers and Growth Managers.
Value Managers
The Value Managers division includes the following:
- Aristotle Capital Management, LLC: This firm aims to invest in high-quality, attractively valued companies that possess catalysts for positive change.
- Fiduciary Management, Inc.: This firm's strategy is to invest in durable business franchises that are selling at low valuations and a significant discount to their intrinsic value.
- Pzena Investment Management, LLC: This firm seeks to invest in companies with low price‐to‐normalized earnings ratios that have the ability to generate earnings recovery.
Growth Managers
The Growth Managers division comprises the following:
- Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP: This firm aims to invest in companies with predictable, sustainable earnings and cash flow growth over the long term.
- TCW Investment Management Company: This firm seeks to invest in companies that have superior sales growth, leading and/or rising market shares, and high and/or rising profit margins.
Distribution Policy
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a distribution policy that is based on paying out approximately 10% of its net asset value every year in four quarterly installments of 2.5% to common shareholders. The distribution is primarily driven by investment income and net realized capital gains. However, a return of capital can be utilized in any year when the company's stated 10% NAV distribution target cannot be met by capital gains and investment income.
Performance of the Fund
Relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), USA has underperformed over the past two years, which makes sense given that for the most part it's been a growth-oriented period of outperformance (with much of that happening over the last 6 months as Technology led the way). I've noted before that I think Value could make a big relative comeback now, which means the factor style tilt could cause USA to turn relative to SPY.
Diversified Portfolio
The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund provides a diversified portfolio, with a broad exposure across several industries. The fund has a higher concentration in cyclical sectors, which makes it more like a risk-on play despite the distribution it pays out.
Conclusion
All in all, the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund offers a unique and diversified investment opportunity. With a team of expert investment managers at the helm, the fund aims at providing steady returns and a reliable dividend stream. Whether you're an experienced investor or just starting your investment journey, the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund can be a valuable addition to your portfolio. If Value is indeed due to outperform Growth, USA could make for an interesting broad market proxy with high yield.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments