Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Some Questions About The Market Narrative

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • Is the Fed responsible for the drop in the inflation rate? If not, what does that imply about future policy and inflation?
  • The 10-year/3-month Treasury spread has been inverted since last year, and that has been a reliable predictor of recession in the past. Is it possible that we could see the spread normalize without recession?
  • Has QE distorted the Treasury market so much that the yield curve inversion is no longer useful as a recession indicator?

Scattered question marks blocks and copy space.

Andrii Yalanskyi

I spend a lot of time asking questions. I don’t always have answers to these questions, but I think it is critical to ask them. Think about how the consensus might be wrong or, more importantly, how you might be. Question the narrative

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.18K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.