Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: UN To Discuss AI Risks

da-kuk

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

The UN Security Council will hold its first formal talks on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in New York this week, with the U.K. to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security,

Reuters reported that governments globally are mulling how to mitigate the risks of emerging AI technology, which could reshape economies and the international security arena.

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday, the report added.

Last week, China published interim measures for managing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) services, which will go into effect Aug. 15. Among the measures proposed are that gen AI services must not generate incitement to subvert state power, overthrow the socialist system, endanger national security and interests.

In June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a potential proposal by some Ai executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog.

The chief executives of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are expected to visit Washington this week to discuss China policy.

According to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar with the matter, the executives will hold meetings with U.S. officials to discuss market conditions, export controls, and other matters that impact their business. It's not immediately known who the executives will meet with on their visit. Other CEOs of semiconductor companies may also be in Washington to meet with officials.

The meetings come in the wake of the U.S. planning fresh restrictions on exports to China. The U.S. could potentially curb Chinese companies' access to cloud-computing services, as the WSJ reported earlier this month.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's meeting in Washington may be especially crucial as the company works to get its $5.2 billion purchase of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) across the finish line, ahead of a Aug. 15 termination deadline. The deal is waiting for approval from China's antitrust regulator and appears to be at least partly caught in a trade battle between the two countries.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced on Twitter on Saturday that the first Cybertruck has been built out of the company's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

This is Tesla’s (TSLA) fifth new model and the first since Model Y production began in January of 2020.

Earlier in the year, Elon Musk estimated that Tesla could sell between 250,000 and 500,000 Cybertrucks a year at a full production pace.

However, Wall Street analysts are modeling fewer than 100K Cybertruck deliveries for both 2023 and 2024.

Competition for the Cybertruck includes the Ford F-150 Lightning (F), Chevrolet Silverado EV (GM) , Rivian R1T (RIVN), and GMC Sierra EV (GM).

Other headlines to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Salesforce is evolving. Goldman Sachs thinks there's more value yet to come.

Microsoft in pact to keep `Call of Duty' on Sony's PlayStation

United Airlines, pilots agree on four-year deal with solid pay raises

In digital media earnings look, it's Spotify over Netflix for KeyBanc

On our catalyst watch for the day, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) will host its 14th annual user conference at The Venetian Las Vegas. The event is expected to be heavily focused on security, with some mention of the company's abilities with generative artificial intelligence. Shares of Splunk have rallied in the past immediately after the flagship conference. Elastic (ESTC) will hold a Generative AI Technology and Product update. Shares of Elastic have rallied after similar events in the past.

U.S. stocks on Friday ended mixed.

Major earnings from big banks also failed to give much of a boost, as the lenders warned that the economy was slowing.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed 0.18% lower. The S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 0.10%. The Dow (DJI) eked out gains of 0.33%.

On a weekly basis, the Dow rose 2.30%, the S&P rose 2.42% and the Nasdaq rose 3.32%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended trading in the red, led by Energy and Financials. Health Care topped the winners.

The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment jumped to 72.6 in July from 64.4 in June. Moreover, year-ahead inflation expectations came in at +3.4% versus an expected figure of +3.3% and higher than the +3.3% reading in June.

Treasury yields were higher after the consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 6 basis points to 3.82%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 14 basis points to 4.75%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.2%, the S&P 500 is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.04%. Crude oil is down nearly 2% at less than $74 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.3%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

Japan markets closed for a holiday. Hong Kong is also closed due to a typhoon.

On today’s economic calendar, at 830 am the empire state manufacturing survey.