everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will most likely experience revenue growth from demand for IoT-driven connectivity services and mandatory systems for school safety. I believe that further increases in R&D expenses and more personnel will most likely lead to development of new products and services. Also, if recurrent revenue keeps increasing, more investors will most likely be interested in NSSC. Yes, I identified risks from lack of components or supply chain risks, however the stock could trade a bit higher.

Napco Security: Growing Target Market, Quarterly Earnings Growth, And Beneficial Expectations

In the manufacture of high-tech components for security, mobile communications, security alarms, and school security systems, Napco Security Technologies appears to be one of the leaders in the US market. The company offers a variety of door security products, video cameras, and alarm systems for residential, industrial, institutional, and commercial customers that are sold primarily to distributors with an international reach.

Napco has experienced great growth in recent years, mainly due to the growing demand for security systems and the new provisions in schools and campuses in the United States in relation to situations of violence and shootings.

Source: Quarterly Investor Presentation

I believe that the target market size is increasing. Among more than 100,000 schools and 350,000 homes, less than 10% had adequate protection against mass shooting events, within the framework of a considerable increase in government resources to increase security. Napco seems to have tools and products available in this regard, and has managed to win bids at some major institutions such as the Houston Independent School District, which is the largest school in Texas and the seventh largest in the entire country.

The activities are carried out via a single operating segment, which includes all its product lines. Security for doors and burglars as well as fire alarm systems are one of the main services that Napco offers through different developments that include mobile technology to maintain a wireless connection between insured objects, customer devices, and institutions.

In 2012, the company began to develop cellular radio technology, and it managed to generate high-value products, thanks to this technology, that generate income in their installation and the subscription to maintain online services. Based on these developments, the products that today serve as fire alarms were made, which in more than one case are part of the legally established codes in cities such as New York or Los Angeles.

Considering the recent numbers reported in the last quarter, I believe that Napco is worth a quick look. The quarterly equipment revenue, the quarterly gross profit, and the operating income increased y/y.

Source: 10-Q

The expectations from analysts are quite impressive. Analysts seem to expect not only sales growth, but also operating margin increases, net income growth, and FCF growth. 2025 net sales would stand at $222 million, with 2025 EBITDA of $70.1 million, 2025 EBIT close to $65.2 million, 2025 EPS close to $1.54, and 2025 FCF of $54.7 million.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Solid Balance Sheet

The balance sheet reported in the last quarter appears beneficial. The total amount of assets increased driven by increases in short term investments, inventories, and properties. At the same time, the total liabilities decreased as accounts payable decreased. In addition, accrued expenses, accrued salaries, and wages increased.

As of March 31, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $31 million, with investments of $20 million, marketable securities close to $5 million, and accounts receivable of about $24 million. Total current assets stood at about $130 million, significantly higher than total amount of current liabilities. I believe that the company may not have a liquidity issue in the near future. Long term assets include inventories of $13 million, property, plant, and equipment close to $9 million, intangible assets of $4 million, and total assets worth $165 million. The asset/liability ratio is quite healthy as the total amount of liabilities is equal to $24 million.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities includes accounts payable worth $7 million, accrued expenses of about $7 million, accrued salaries and wages worth $2 million, and total current liabilities of $17 million.

Source: 10-Q

DCF Model

Under my assumptions, I included that Napco may develop products, applications, and software for mobile devices in-house, generating recurring income from subscriptions and the exponential use of these products.

Source: Ycharts

In the future, I assumed that Napco would successfully increase its R&D expenses as it has done in the past. In this regard, let's note that the company, in the last quarterly report, noted more R&D expenses mainly because of salary increases and additional staff.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 increased $1,046,000 to $6,964,000, or 5.6% of net sales, as compared to $5,918,000, or 5.9% of net sales, for the same period a year ago. The increase in dollars was due primarily to salary increases and additional staff. Source: 10-Q

I also assumed that Napco will successfully focus on growth through sales channels, and customer relationships will successfully increase. In this regard, I am quite optimistic about the monthly recurring service revenue, which offers great conditions for financial forecasting. The company mentioned in the last quarterly report that Napco appears well protected against changing economic conditions because of recurrent revenue. In the nine months ended March 31, 2023, service revenue represented close to 34% of the total amount of revenue.

Deterioration of the current economic conditions may also affect this trend. The monthly recurring service revenue, which is less susceptible to these fluctuations, allows us to generate a more consistent and predictable stream of income and mitigates the risk of fluctuation in market demand for our equipment products. Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

In addition, I also believe that copper phone line obsolescence may make the services and equipment offered by Napco more attractive. In addition, IoT-driven connectivity services offered and other mandatory systems necessary for most organizations may also bring significant revenue growth. The company explained some of these matters in the last annual report.

Due to paradigm changes in the security marketplace, the Company's focus has been on mandatory (non-elective) systems, such as fire systems with central station monitoring in commercial buildings, and IoT-driven connectivity services in high growth and margin categories. Source: 10-k As copper land lines are phased out and more people switch to cellular phone service for their homes, our cellular communication services become increasingly attractive in these installations, both new and existing. Source: 10-k

My financial model included net income growth from 2022 to 2033, along with increases in the D&A, increases in changes in accounts payable, decreases in accounts receivable, no impairment of intangible assets, and changes in the value of other assets. The results included CFO growth and FCF growth.

More in particular, my numbers included 2033 net income of $129 million, 2033 depreciation and amortization close to $3 million, changes in inventory reserve of about $6 million, and changes in deferred income taxes close to -$3 million. Additionally, with changes in accounts receivable close to -$12 million, changes in inventories of -$129 million, and changes in accounts payable of about $52 million, 2033 CFO would be $59 million. Finally, with 2033 purchases of property, plant, and equipment of -$2 million, 2033 FCF would be $58 million.

Source: My DCF Model

The EV/FCF 10 years, 5 years, and 3 years median stands at close to 41x-49x. So, in my view, assuming an EV/FCF of 39x and a WACC of 5.4%, the NPV of future FCF would be $1.563 billion.

Source: Ycharts

If we add cash and cash equivalents worth $31 million and investments of about $20 million, the implied equity would be $1.574 billion, and the fair price would stand at close to $42.8. Considering the current stock price, I believe that there is an upside potential.

Source: Ycharts

Highly Competitive Market

The market for security technology products in the United States is highly competitive, and has a low number of people. Around 12 other original manufacturers are the ones that distribute their products to the market through different means. None of these competitors is a market leader, and because of the variety of products and their functions, Napco claims to be the only one that can offer an integrated package of services, covering all the needs of its customers. This is, to a large extent, the company's competitive differential as compared to others in the market that have greater infrastructure and access to resources.

In addition, 90% of the company's production is located in Puerto Rico, where it, with the support of legislation, achieves a great reduction in costs, and its administrative offices are in the United States. Unlike some of its competitors, it has storage and distribution facilities as well as its own logistics network, allowing it to meet product delivery deadlines.

Risks

The company has risks such as being able to sustain the cost structure as well as to sustain its position within the school security market. Changing labor costs, or growing expenses may lead to lower FCF growth.

While expense levels relative to current sales levels result in positive net income and cash flows, if sales levels decrease significantly and we are unable to reduce expenses proportionately, our business may be adversely affected. The amount of our operating expenses are subject to variables and factors that may not be within our control, including but are not limited to, unexpected expenses relating to the manufacturing of products; increased compensation requirement for our employees and cost of raw materials. A significant portion of our expense is labor cost, including costs for workers who are operating our facility in the Dominican Republic. Source: 10-k

In my view, Napco depends on the construction industry, real estate markets, and its distributors as it does not have direct sales channels to consumers. It is a risk. Besides, new regulations from the government authorities in Dominican Republic could also represent risks.

We manufacture substantially all of hardware products in our factory in Dominican Republic, which are then shipped to us in the United States for further distribution. The government authorities in Dominican Republic have imposed restrictions that impacted activities at the factory, which may reduce our productivity and output. Additional restrictions and limitations on international travel and transportation, including air travel, may make it more difficult for us to ship and transport products from Dominican Republic to the U.S., which may cause delays and disruptions in our supply chain. Source: 10-k

I believe that Napco may suffer some shortages of certain component parts in the coming future, which may lead to either lower sales or decreases in the FCF margins. I say this because the company, in the last quarterly report, noted an increase in inventory to mitigate supply chain issues.

The increase was due primarily to a build-up of inventory of the Company's radio products in order to mitigate potential supply chain interruptions of these products. The increase was also due to the ongoing shortages of certain component parts and the Company purchasing large quantities of these hard to source component parts when they become available. As these challenges begin to subside, the Company believes it's inventory levels will decrease. Source: 10-Q

Conclusion

Napco Security Technologies will most likely experience significant demand for its IoT-driven connectivity services, and may also benefit from new school safety measurements. I also believe that further addition of personnel dedicated to research and development and growing recurring revenue for services will most likely bring the attention of investors. Even taking into account risks from supply chain disruptions, lack of components, or failed introduction of new products, the stock could trade at higher marks.