Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy The Upside Breakout In Microsoft (Technical Analysis)

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
977 Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation recorded significant financial growth in 2022, with substantial revenue and net income driven by Azure and LinkedIn's performances, leading to an increase in stock price.
  • Microsoft's cybersecurity department has seen significant growth, while the company also ventures into the secure service edge market.
  • Despite global economic uncertainties, Microsoft's stock price has shown resilience and is predicted to maintain its upward momentum, with technical analysis suggesting a probable upward breakout.
  • The emergence of a bullish hammer at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, followed by a swift rebound, suggests a likely upward breakout.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) enjoyed remarkable financial growth in 2022. The tech giant's substantial revenue and operating income, buoyed significantly by the performances of Azure and LinkedIn, directly led to a marked increase in its stock price and operating profit. Continuing

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
977 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
Jschech365
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (90)
Love this company and I’m a very long term holder. I’d just point out the the last ten year historical PE average is 27.91, about 22% lower than the current PE. And that ten years were great growth years for MSFT, as well as much lower interest rates. Fundamentals don’t matter until they matter.
T
TomKahlschlag
Today, 8:32 AM
Premium
Comments (391)
Just bought again. I just can‘t get enough of this wonderful company. My time horizon is for about 20 years.
Boilermaker_KK profile picture
Boilermaker_KK
Today, 8:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.24K)
12+x Revenues.

Fundamentals? We don’t need no stinking Fundamentals!

(Compliments of The Treasure of the Sierra Microsoft)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.