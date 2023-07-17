Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLV: Wait For The Big Spike

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.25K Followers

Summary

  • While silver is no longer significantly undervalued relative to a basket of gold and the commodity complex, it is still far below the levels seen at previous bull market peaks.
  • The technical picture continues to improve following the SLV's recent hold above its previous lows, and strong support exists around $20, creating a potential launchpad for significant further gains.
  • While silver is unlikely to rise if gold prices decline, the relative outlook for silver from a risk-adjusted perspective is extremely strong.
  • Despite a 30% fall in ounces under management since January 2021, the SLV ETF is still the largest and most liquid silver ETF with $11.4bn in assets.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

I have been bullish on silver and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) over the past few years due to its undervaluation relative to the price of gold and the broader commodity complex. The recent rally in the metal

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.25K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAGUSD:CUR, SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (9.96K)
Read: Zoltan Poszar On The Global Financial System's "Monetary Divorce" From Dollar Hegemony

www.bloomberg.com/...

Related...according to precious metals expert Rick Rule, if gold's price were to take off, it's very unlikely that silver would be left behind. (based on historical precious metal bull markets.)

The average Gold/Silver ratio since 1900 is approximately 50

The current Gold / Silver ratio is 78.

You can track the G/S ratio here: https://schrts.co/aFPvUQqz

Silver is definitely 'cheap' compared to gold.
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (333)
How can you say silver is no longer significantly undervalued? The gold silver ratio is 79 to 1 making silver still very cheap to gold. Remember for most of human history the gold silver ratio traded under 20 to 1. In planet earth the ratio is 17 to 1 meaning for every 1 ounce of gold there is in the planet there are 17 ounces of silver according to US geological studies.
r
rbow
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.87K)
I bought SIVR for the lower expense ratio. Is being smaller a disadvantge or is it basically the same thing?
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (9.96K)
@rbow I own SIVR too. It's backed by physical silver. That's the primary benefit from my point of view.

And keeping the expense ratio as low is possible makes sense because it does not pay a dividend.

IMHO: We are going to be OK.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.