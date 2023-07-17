Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vipshop: Valuation Still Attractive Despite Recent Rally

Jul. 17, 2023 8:51 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)
XSTAR Fund Management profile picture
XSTAR Fund Management
39 Followers

Summary

  • Vipshop has shown accelerating revenue growth while maintaining stable margins in recent quarters.
  • Management has been buying back shares aggressively - roughly $1B in 1 year - and announcing a new program for an additional $1B.
  • We continue to like Vipshop today and believe that the company can generate a satisfactory return of 60% in the next 2-3 years, using conservative assumptions.

Vipshop company logo on office building

Robert Way

Key takeaways

On January 18, 2022, we published the article “Vipshop: A Compelling Value Opportunity” on Seeking Alpha. We had a Strong Buy rating on the stock. We believed that the company was extremely undervalued when considering its

This article was written by

XSTAR Fund Management profile picture
XSTAR Fund Management
39 Followers
XSTAR Fund Management is an investment firm assisting accredited investors with security investments. Our long-biased strategies seek to achieve satisfactory investment returns while emphasizing safety of capital over the long term. We evaluate investments based on fundamental analysis and focus on three broad categories: Undervalued, Stars, and Special Situations. Undervalued: This comprises public securities which are undervalued by the general market due to factors that we believe are temporary. We expect market correction of such securities will happen soon enough to produce satisfactory returns. Stars: This comprises public securities that we accumulate over a long period of time at what we believe to be fair prices. Such securities include stock that appear to us to be exceptional growth companies or those that generate long-term free cash flows with light capital expenditures. We intend to hold such investments through multiple market cycles. Special Situations: This comprises public securities that we believe are mispriced due to time-bound conditions, which might include specific upcoming corporate events, pending government decisions, or some other natural events.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.