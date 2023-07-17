The Signals Are Flashing

frantic00/iStock via Getty Images

We are caught in a time warp. By this I mean that there are various signals that are flashing both red and green, and the markets are caught in the conundrum of which will flash the brightest. It is not always easy to determine this, and careful screening must be done to determine the road ahead.

Utilizing Bloomberg data, we find that the Treasury Index now stands at a 4.30% yield. This is up significantly since last year, but it is only the base rate for the other fixed-income markets. Investment-grade corporates now yield 5.45%, which is a spread of 115 basis points that is also wider than last year. The biggest issue is in the High Yield Index, which now stands at 8.31%, which is 401 basis points more than the Treasury Index that is not only significantly higher than last year but it is flashing a warning about credit risk, in my opinion. I believe that one of the reasons for this large spread is the cost of borrowing money, which will have a significant impact on many lower-rated companies. It will, I believe, cause a drop in both profits and revenues for those that need to borrow and those that need to refinance their currently existing debt either in bonds or with their bank loans.

The Fed, in their fight with inflation, is the major reason for our higher borrowing costs, and I am still expecting one, if not two more, hikes by the end of this year. They seem to be slowing down, but we are still left with much higher lending rates than last year. The collateral damage just cannot be ignored, even though the Fed barely mentions it and it affects both people and corporations, without a doubt.

Another area of concern is the yield curve. The highest yield across the whole curve is the 6-month Treasury Bill. It closed Friday at 5.43%, which is 160 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury note and 150 basis points more than the 30-year Treasury bond. This is generally an indication of a forthcoming recession, though I do not think this is the case this time. I see it as a reaction to the Fed’s continuously raising rates, and I take it as a positive that longer rates have not followed suit. I am in the minority opinion here, no doubt, but I do think it indicates that the bond markets are betting against some prolonged recession.

“It’s almost resembling a political landscape where each side looked at the other with anger and resentment, unable to find common ground. Understandably so, given the plethora of conflicting data - not the least of which is the unexpectedly feverish stock-market rally in the face of leading economic indicators and bond market signals that are clearly waving a red flag.”



For equities, we see some green lights flashing. This is mostly due, in my view, to the lower numbers for both the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI). They are both telling us that inflation is falling and that a recession is getting less likely. The S&P 500 on Thursday cleared the 4,500 mark for the first time since April 2022, while rising to a fresh 15-month high. For the week, it has risen 2.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 3.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.3%, according to FactSet data.

I also point to the volatility in the stock market, which has fallen substantially since late March. The CBOE Volatility Index was at 13.31 on Friday, after recently dropping to its lowest level in more than three years. In general, a VIX reading below 20 suggests a perceived low-risk environment, while a reading above 20 is indicative of a period of higher volatility. Here is another signal worth paying attention to as we all try to discern the equity market’s direction.

In my opinion, we are at an intersection. There are both green lights and red lights flashing. What is important now, in my view, is to discern which are flashing the brightest. If you can accomplish this task, then you will be able to discern which way to head. Also, it doesn’t have to be just one bet made. Some money can go here and some money can go there, and that will potentially lessen your risk factor.

I prefer income, as many of you know, as one answer to our flashing lights world. I only deal in monthly-paying securities at this point in time, which means you have money - dividends - to make decisions about each and every month. Here is one more solution to our flashing lights world and one more methodology to potentially lessen your risk factor.

