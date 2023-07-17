Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Signals Are Flashing

Jul. 17, 2023 8:05 AM ET
Summary

  • There are various signals that are flashing both red and green, and the markets are caught in the conundrum of which will flash the brightest. Careful screening must be done to determine the road ahead.
  • The highest yield is for the 6-month Treasury Bill. It closed Friday at 5.43%, which is 160 bps more than the 10-year Treasury note and 150 bps more than the 30-year Treasury bond. This is generally an indication of a forthcoming recession, though I don't think that's the case this time.
  • For equities, we see some green lights flashing, mostly due to the lower numbers for both the Producer Price Index and the Consumer Price Index, which are telling us that inflation is falling and that a recession is getting less likely.

Aerial view of the city crossroads intersection junction with motion blurred traffic of cars and cyclists on the bike path

frantic00/iStock via Getty Images

We are caught in a time warp. By this I mean that there are various signals that are flashing both red and green, and the markets are caught in the conundrum of which will flash the brightest. It

Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

